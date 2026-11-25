If you are the victim of a car accident in Bergen County, you cannot change what happened to you. What you can control is what happens next, and your next step is to learn how to recover. You need help from experienced car accident attorneys right here in Bergen County. It costs you nothing to discuss the crash with an attorney at Davis, Saperstein and Salomon. The firm can help you pursue compensation so you can move on.

Bergen County Traffic: Why Crashes Happen Here So Often

Over three hundred thousand drivers cross the George Washington Bridge daily. Highways such as I-95, I-80, I-78, and I-287 cross North Jersey, and Route 4, Route 46, and Route 17 lead to the bridge through Bergen County.

With that much traffic, car accidents are too common here. If you got hurt in a crash here, a Bergen County car accident lawyer can help you. The firm has deep roots here, with its headquarters in Teaneck since 1981.

Who Was at Fault for Your Crash

If another driver was to blame, you must show fault to receive benefits from their insurer. Distracted driving is a common cause, especially texting while driving. Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs causes many crashes too.

Speeding also causes crashes, including driving too fast for rain, snow, or fog, even within the speed limit. Unsafe lane changes, failure to yield, running a red light, tailgating, and drowsy driving are other common faults. Your lawyer gathers the evidence that proves the cause.

The Insurance Company Is Not on Your Side

A Bergen County car accident lawyer knows insurers do not have your best interests at heart. Their main concern is their bottom line, and they protect profits by making a claim go away as cheaply as possible, or by rejecting it.

No one is looking out for you after a crash, not the insurer, not the police, not the courts. Only a personal injury attorney stands up for your rights. A study found victims collect more than triple the money with a lawyer.

Your Paths to Compensation in New Jersey

A Bergen County car accident lawyer will first help you file a Personal Injury Protection claim. This coverage applies regardless of who was at fault, and your lawyer can help if the claim hits any roadblocks.

If someone else was to blame, you may claim economic damages like lost wages. Depending on your right to sue option, you may also sue for non-economic damages such as pain and suffering. Uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage may also apply.

What Your Lawyer Actually Does for You

Your lawyer runs a thorough investigation to find the true cause of the crash and who was responsible. The firm consults experts to analyze the evidence and reconstruct the crash. It also calculates your full losses, including medical expenses, lost income, pain and suffering, and property damage.

Client communication is top priority, and the firm keeps you updated. Your lawyer handles all paperwork and files everything before the deadline. The firm builds a solid case, negotiates from strength, and takes your case to court if the insurer will not settle fairly.

The Steps That Protect Your Claim

Get medical care and tell the police about the crash. Let your insurance company know you were in an accident, but do not give a written or recorded statement. Ask for a copy of the police report, because it may hold important details about the other drivers.

Save every medical bill and receipt from the crash. Write down what you remember while it is fresh, and note how your injuries affect your daily life. A Bergen County car accident lawyer will tell you to stay off social media, because insurers search for anything to cut or deny your claim.

Conclusion

Even if you believe you also contributed, you may still recover partial compensation. New Jersey uses modified comparative fault, so if you are fifty percent or less responsible, you may still recover, though your recovery is reduced by your share of fault. The firm is ready to talk now. Call or contact us online for a free consultation at the Teaneck headquarters or another New Jersey office. You pay no attorney fees unless the firm wins a recovery for you.