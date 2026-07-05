‘You Have the Right to Remain Silent’: What Canadian TV Gets Wrong About Your Arrest Rights in Alberta

Most Canadians learn their arrest rights from American television. It’s a problem because Canada’s rules are genuinely different, and the differences matter most in the exact moment you’re too stressed to think clearly.

Let’s fix that now, before you ever need it.

There are no Miranda rights in Canada

No Alberta police officer will “read you your Miranda rights.” Miranda is American law. What you have here is the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and on arrest or detention, it gives you two protections that do the heavy lifting:

The right to be told why. Under section 10(a) of the Charter, police must promptly tell you the reason you’re being arrested or detained. You’re entitled to know what this is about.

The right to a lawyer, immediately. Under section 10(b), you have the right to retain and instruct counsel without delay, and police must tell you this, including that free legal advice is available around the clock through duty counsel. If you say you want to speak to a lawyer, police must generally hold off eliciting evidence from you until you’ve had a reasonable opportunity to do so, in private.

Say the words. Clearly. “I want to speak to a lawyer.” It is never held against you.

The big difference: your lawyer doesn’t sit in the interview

Here’s the one that surprises everyone raised on US crime dramas. In America, a suspect can have their lawyer physically present during questioning. In Canada, generally, you get a phone call with a lawyer. Then the interview can continue without the lawyer in the room.

Which leads to the most misunderstood rule of all.

Police can keep questioning you after you’ve talked to a lawyer

In Canada, saying “I have nothing to say” does not end an interview. Police are allowed to continue talking to you, sometimes for hours, after you’ve exercised your rights. They can be friendly. They can be patient. They can suggest that “this is your chance to tell your side.”

You do not have to say anything. The right to silence is protected by section 7 of the Charter, and your silence cannot be used as evidence of guilt. But staying silent is your job, not theirs. The advice a lawyer gives in that phone call is almost always some version of: identify yourself, be polite, and say nothing about the allegations. There’s a reason every defense lawyer in the country gives it. Statements made in that room, even ones that feel harmless or helpful, routinely become the Crown’s strongest evidence.

“But won’t I look guilty?” No. Innocent people follow legal advice too. The trier of fact will never be invited to hold your silence against you. A garbled, panicked statement at 3 a.m., on the other hand, follows the case forever.

What you do have to provide

The right to silence isn’t a right to obstruct. Depending on the situation, you may be required to identify yourself, provide your license and registration at a traffic stop, or provide a breath sample when lawfully demanded. Refusing a lawful breath demand is itself a criminal offense with penalties similar to those for impaired driving. The line is simple to remember: comply with lawful demands, provide identification when required, and say nothing about the allegations until you’ve had real legal advice.

If your rights were breached, it matters later

If police failed to explain your rights, blocked access to counsel, or continued in ways the Charter doesn’t allow, that’s not something you argue in the moment. It becomes something your lawyer argues in court, where a Charter breach can result in evidence being excluded, occasionally the evidence the whole case depends on. This is exactly the kind of issue a Liberty Law criminal lawyer in Edmonton looks for when reviewing disclosure: not just what the evidence says, but how it was obtained.

The moment of arrest is the worst possible time to improvise. Learn the two sentences now (“Why am I being arrested?” and “I want to speak to a lawyer”) and let the rest wait for the phone call.

This article is general legal information, not legal advice. If you’ve been arrested or charged, get advice about your specific circumstances from a lawyer.