You Don’t Have to Drink Wine to Love Bricoleur Vineyards. Here’s What That Visit Looks Like

Vineyards and other wine-related locations are popular sites for weddings, bridal parties and personal receptions, and they’re a top experience for couples’ outings. However, the 2026 State of the US Wine Industry noted that wine-drinking itself is trending down. Adults in younger millennial and older Gen Z age groups are less likely to drink wine than other generations, and even those who do imbibe may not enjoy wine as often.

Even so, according to a Global Wine Tourism Report for 2025, 66% of wineries consider tourism to be a major economic driver. Events, vineyard tours and tastings are central attractions for many wine-related businesses, and growing interest in experiences at such locations means companies are expanding on offerings.

The expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global wine tourism market is close to 13%:

Global wine tourism market value in 2023: $46.47 billion

Global wine tourism market expected value in 2030: $106.74 billion

What draws people to vineyard destinations beyond the wine list? These settings are built around landscape, food and occasion; they often feature sprawling grounds, chef-driven culinary programs and atmospheres that suit everything from a family afternoon adventure to a corporate retreat.

For groups that include children, designated drivers or guests who prefer to skip the alcohol, the broader experience often holds its own. As wineries have expanded their hospitality offerings, some properties have made inclusivity a core part of their operations. Bricoleur Vineyards in Windsor, California, is one of them.

The Bricoleur Experience for Those Who Don’t Drink Wine

Bricoleur Vineyards, a family-run estate in Windsor, California, has built its reputation around more than wine. The property offers culinary experiences, expansive grounds, farming classes, wellness options and overnight accommodations.

It’s enough to fill a full visit without a single pour.

Culinary Delights

Bricoleur’s culinary program can stand on its own. The estate brought in Todd Knoll, who spent 18 years as executive chef at Jordan Vineyard & Winery, to lead the kitchen.

The food is built around an on-site garden managed by the estate’s full-time farmer, Mikey de Paolo. Olive trees, rotating crops and a honey operation supply the kitchen year-round. The philosophy is estate-to-plate: what grows on the property ends up on the table.

Bricoleur can customize every experience with or without wine, and options range from multi-course dinners to charming picnics:

Rooted is a flagship six-course tasting menu, designed around seasonal produce from the estate garden and refreshed every two months. Past menus have featured dishes like miso roasted squash with chimichurri, nepitella laminated manicotti with wild chanterelle mushrooms and yellowfin tuna tataki on compressed estate watermelon.

is a flagship six-course tasting menu, designed around seasonal produce from the estate garden and refreshed every two months. Past menus have featured dishes like miso roasted squash with chimichurri, nepitella laminated manicotti with wild chanterelle mushrooms and yellowfin tuna tataki on compressed estate watermelon. Soaring is a lighter three-course option that pairs seasonal bites with estate wines.

is a lighter three-course option that pairs seasonal bites with estate wines. Atelier Bricoleur is an exclusive, customizable chef’s table experience for guests looking for something more intimate and immersive.

is an exclusive, customizable chef’s table experience for guests looking for something more intimate and immersive. The Picnic Experience lets guests enjoy estate and locally sourced foods from a handwoven wicker basket. The picnic comes complete with a little red wagon and a High Camp Wine Flask.

If you visit for one thing, make it Rooted. The menu changes with the season, so no two visits are the same, and the kitchen’s sourcing philosophy means the ingredients on your plate were likely growing on the property days before.

Non-Alcohol Offerings

Guests who don’t drink alcohol aren’t left to fend for themselves at Bricoleur. The estate offers house-made non-alcoholic beverages alongside seasonal pairings. The Bricoleur culinary team crafts kombucha from seasonal flowers and fruit grown on the property.

From tastings to dining, the experience of moving through courses or conversations with a drink in hand is available to everyone.

Beautiful Grounds and Natural Experiences

Bricoleur’s 40-acre Russian River Valley estate is designed for wandering. The property includes:

A rose garden

Fruit orchards

An olive grove

A honey farm

A pond stocked for catch-and-release fishing

Bocce courts

A pavilion lawn

Vine-covered trellises offer shaded areas for pausing in conversation or to enjoy views, and the estate’s dog-friendly outdoor areas mean four-legged visitors are welcome, too.

The grounds also give the culinary program much of its character. Farmer Mikey’s on-site garden supplies the kitchen with rotating seasonal produce, edible flowers, and herbs. Walking the property before or after a tasting can connect you to the origin of flavors in a unique way you don’t get with many experiences.

If you’re going for… Make sure to… A couple’s outing Take a stroll through the rose garden and enjoy a bocce match on the courts. A family outing Spend some time catch-and-release fishing on the pond, playing lawn games and enjoying the estate’s scavenger hunt for kids. The food experience Consider a picnic on the Pavilion lawn with the red wagon experience. The tasting experience Take a walk through the culinary garden to connect what you tasted to the natural elements.

Classes and Events

Bricoleur hosts numerous classes, events and meetups to encourage active experiences. Recent options include yoga, member happy hours, pasta and cooking classes and gardening classes for kids and adults.

Overnight Stays

For those who want to extend the experience beyond a single afternoon, Bricoleur offers on-property accommodations. A Vineyard Residence offers:

Four bedrooms. These luxury accommodations sleep eight, making them an ideal option for family or group getaways. Consider booking for an upscale bridal shower or bachelorette, for example.

These luxury accommodations sleep eight, making them an ideal option for family or group getaways. Consider booking for an upscale bridal shower or bachelorette, for example. Plenty of bathrooms. The house has three full bathrooms and a half bathroom, ensuring optional comfort and functionality.

The house has three full bathrooms and a half bathroom, ensuring optional comfort and functionality. Dogs are allowed. For an additional pet fee, you can bring your companion to enjoy the stay at Bricoleur, too.

Fill Your Senses at Bricoleur

Bricoleur was built around the idea that a great visit doesn’t require a full glass. The culinary program, grounds, accommodations and non-alcoholic offerings are the result of a property designed with everyone in mind from the start.

You don’t have to drink wine to love Bricoleur Vineyards; the experience offers so much more.