Yasmin Sarwar on Why the Revision That Feels Best Often Works Least

At this time of year, a familiar scene plays out at kitchen tables across the country. A fifteen-year-old sits with a textbook, a stack of index cards, and four colors of highlighter. Three hours later, the notes are immaculate, the pages are striped yellow and pink, and a parent passing through the room feels a flicker of relief. Then the mock results come back, and the grades bear little relation to the effort. “But I revised,” the student says, and they mean it.

The problem is rarely laziness. Most teenagers have never been taught how to revise, and the methods they reach for by instinct are the ones that feel most productive while doing the least. Yasmin Sarwar, who won the Pearson Teaching Award for Science Teacher of the Year in 2011, has spent much of her career helping students close the gap between effort and result. Her starting point is that good revision usually feels harder, and far less satisfying, than the bad kind.

The comfort of the familiar page

Rereading and highlighting are popular for understandable reasons. They are calm, they produce something visible, and they leave a student feeling that the material is going in. By the third pass through a chapter on cell biology, the diagrams look familiar, and the key terms seem obvious.

Psychologists call this the illusion of fluency. Recognizing something on a page is a very different mental act from producing it on a blank sheet of paper, which is what an exam demands. A student can follow every step of a chemistry calculation when it is in front of them and still be unable to start one in the exam hall.

The research here is unusually consistent. In 2013, a team of cognitive psychologists led by John Dunlosky reviewed ten common study techniques for the journal Psychological Science in the Public Interest. Highlighting and rereading, two of the methods students rely on most, were rated as having low utility. The two that came out on top, across age groups and subjects, were practice testing and spreading study out over time.

Why harder works better

One of the clearest demonstrations comes from a 2006 study by Henry Roediger and Jeffrey Karpicke at Washington University in St. Louis. Students read a short prose passage. Some spent the rest of their time rereading it, while others read it fewer times and practiced recalling it from memory instead. Tested five minutes later, the rereaders did slightly better. A week later the picture had reversed: those who had practiced recall remembered 61 percent of the passage, compared with 40 percent for those who had simply reread it, even though the rereading group had been through the text about four times as often.

The detail that tends to stay with parents is what the students believed. The rereading group were more confident that they would remember the material. Their revision felt more successful because it was easier, and that feeling misled them.

Sarwar’s view is that this sits at the center of the problem. Effective revision involves a degree of struggle: closing the book, trying to write down everything you know about the causes of the First World War, and discovering that half of it has gone. Many students read that moment as failure. It is closer to the opposite, because each effortful act of recall makes the memory more durable and shows the student exactly where the gaps are.

What good revision looks like from the doorway

For parents, this creates a practical difficulty. Good revision tends to look less impressive than the ineffective kind. A student quizzing themselves on a blank sheet, getting things wrong and checking the answers, produces nothing worth photographing, while a student copying out notes in neat handwriting looks the picture of diligence.

A more useful question than “How long did you revise?” is “What can you tell me without looking?” A teenager who can explain photosynthesis to a younger sibling, or talk through the themes of a set text over dinner, has done real work. One who needs the notes open to say anything has probably been rereading.

Timing matters as much as method. Cramming the night before can produce a reasonable mark the next morning, but the knowledge fades fast, which is a serious problem when GCSE and A-Level papers test two years of content at once. Coming back to a topic after a few days, and again after a few weeks, works far better than one long session. It also feels worse, because by the second visit some of the material has slipped, and that forgetting is part of the process rather than a sign it is failing.

Mixing topics helps for a similar reason. A student who works through twenty simultaneous equations in a row gets very good at simultaneous equations for about twenty minutes. One who mixes them with quadratics and trigonometry has to decide which method each question needs, and that decision is exactly the skill the exam rewards.

Mocks as information

This is where Sarwar’s approach differs most from the way mock exams are often treated. In plenty of households, a mock result is read as a forecast, and a disappointing one sets off a cycle of worry and longer hours spent on the same methods. Her emphasis is on treating mocks as information about how a student is revising, rather than as a measure of their ability.

A weak mock paper, looked at carefully, usually reveals a pattern. Perhaps the student knew the content but could not apply it to an unfamiliar question. Perhaps the six-mark answers were thin because they had never practiced writing one against the clock. Perhaps whole topics were missing because revision had circled the comfortable chapters and steered around the difficult ones. Each of these has a different fix, and none is solved by doing more of the same.

It is also why past papers belong near the start of revision rather than at the end. Saved for a final rehearsal, they arrive too late to change anything. Used in the autumn, they become the most efficient form of practice testing a student has, showing them what the exam asks and what they cannot yet do.

Fewer hours, better spent

The encouraging part of all this is that better revision rarely needs more time. Quite often it needs less. A student who spends forty minutes testing themselves on a topic they last looked at a week ago will usually retain more than one who spends two hours rereading it. That leaves room for sleep, exercise and a life outside the textbook, all of which make the next day’s concentration easier.

Yasmin Sarwar’s argument is that revision is a skill like any other, and one that schools and families too often leave students to work out alone. Learned early, it shapes how a student copes with A-Levels and university, where the sheer volume of material makes rereading impossible to sustain. The highlighters do not need to go in the bin. Used to mark the handful of answers a student got wrong on yesterday’s self-test, they finally earn their place on the kitchen table.