Excitement is mounting in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the ambitious Wynn Al Marjan Island project entering the final stage of construction.

Wynn Resorts recently warned that construction and shipping difficulties may cause a modest delay to its original opening timetable, but the venue should still open in 2027.

The project will transform Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism market and could have a significant influence on how the UAE develops its regulated online gambling sector.

The best RAK casino site on Haztayeb should benefit, with the online sector likely to generate an uptick in activity on the back of land-based gambling in the UAE.

Construction is Progressing Despite Logistical Pressure

Wynn Al Marjan Island is being developed on more than 60 hectares of waterfront land by Wynn Resorts, Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding.

The wider development is supported by a $2.4 billion construction financing facility secured from a syndicate of international and regional lenders in February 2025.

Wynn chief executive officer Craig Billings said that more than 22,000 workers were active on the site despite difficulties affecting the movement of construction materials.

The project team has responded by rerouting deliveries, identifying alternative suppliers and adjusting parts of the construction programme.

Wynn expects the delay to be limited, although Billings said they would provide a more precise opening date once the effect on the remaining work becomes clearer.

The resort’s official website continues to describe the property as opening in 2027 rather than providing a specific month.

That broader timetable suggests Wynn is confident that the resort can begin operations without a lengthy postponement.

The Main Structure is Largely Complete

The physical scale of Wynn Al Marjan Island makes the final phase of construction particularly demanding.

The 70-storey tower topped out in November 2025, while structural work has been completed across its 1,530 rooms, suites and private residences.

More than three-quarters of the exterior facade was installed by early 2026, allowing attention to shift towards interior finishes, technology systems and the fitting out of individual venues.

The finished resort will contain 22 restaurants, lounges and bars, 12 swimming pools, a beach club, a luxury spa and a retail promenade covering approximately 15,000 square metres.

Plans also include a 900-seat theatre, a 145,000-square-foot meetings and convention centre, a deep-water marina and 420 metres of private beach.

The gaming facility will be part of a much larger destination designed to attract holidaymakers, business travellers, event organisers and high-spending international visitors.

The Supporting Infrastructure is Also Taking Shape

A 548-metre access bridge is being built to improve connections between Al Marjan Island and the E311 and E611 roads, making the property easier to reach from Dubai and other parts of the UAE.

The journey from Dubai International Airport is expected to take approximately 50 minutes, giving Wynn access to one of the world’s largest international aviation hubs.

An employee accommodation complex known as Oasis is also under development and is expected to house more than 7,000 staff.

Recruitment has already started across several departments, including plans for more than 3,500 positions within the resort’s food-and-beverage operations.

More than 18,000 jobs have reportedly been created during construction, while thousands of permanent hospitality, entertainment, security and gaming roles will be required once the resort opens.

The project is consequently important not only as a tourism attraction but also as a major employer and source of private investment in Ras Al Khaimah.

The UAE’s First Licensed Gaming Resort

Wynn Al Marjan Island reached its most significant regulatory milestone in October 2024 when it received the UAE’s first commercial gaming facility operator license.

The license was issued by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) to Island 3 AMI FZ-LLC, the operating company behind the resort.

The GCGRA is the sole federal body authorised to license and supervise commercial gaming activities throughout the UAE.

Its creation has allowed the country to move towards a controlled model covering operator suitability, financial integrity, responsible gaming and anti-money-laundering requirements.

The regulator has warned that operating or participating in unlicensed commercial gaming can lead to penalties, whether the activity takes place online or at a physical venue.

The resort could have important consequences for online gambling. It will make regulated commercial gaming more visible to UAE consumers, businesses and financial institutions.

Wynn could create demand for an eventual omnichannel model in which customers use one verified account for resort reservations, loyalty rewards and regulated digital entertainment.

The more immediate impact is likely to be increased investor interest from software suppliers, payment companies, cybersecurity providers and international operators.