William Trowell Explains How BIM Coordination is Revolutionizing Mid-Size Developments on Vancouver Island

Mid-size construction projects rarely get the benefit of excess time or margin. On Vancouver Island, that pressure shows up quickly. Sites are tight, trades overlap early, and schedules leave little room for correction. Against that backdrop, BIM coordination has shifted from a technical add-on to a practical way of keeping projects on track.

William Trowell, who works closely with coordinated design and construction teams, describes the shift simply. “Most mid-size projects fail in small moments,” he explains. “BIM coordination pulls those moments forward, where teams can actually deal with them.”

That change in timing, solving problems earlier rather than reacting later, sits at the center of why BIM coordination is reshaping how mid-size developments move from drawings to finished buildings.

BIM Coordination Is No Longer Just About Models

At first glance, building information modeling (BIM) coordination can look like a visual upgrade. The deeper value shows up elsewhere. Coordination creates a shared working environment where architecture, structure, and building systems get tested against each other before materials arrive on site.

According to Russ Dalton, projects using mature BIM coordination workflows report rework rates under 1 percent. Comparable projects without that level of coordination often expect 8 to 10 percent rework as a baseline. That difference may not sound dramatic until it plays out across schedules, labor hours, and budgets.

A closer look shows that coordination changes the nature of decision-making. Teams no longer guess whether a routing will fit or if access will remain viable. They confirm it together. Many mid-size projects still rely on late-stage field fixes because drawings never fully interact.

Why Mid-Size Projects Feel the Impact First

Large developments can absorb inefficiencies through contingency and staffing depth. Small builds often stay simple enough to avoid major clashes. Mid-size developments sit in between. They carry complex mechanical systems, tighter layouts, and stricter performance requirements without the cushion to absorb mistakes.

On Vancouver Island, this dynamic intensifies. Residential and mixed-use projects continue to rise in response to regional housing demand. Canada recorded 259,028 housing starts in 2025, a 5.6 percent increase over the prior year. That growth filters directly into mid-size construction, where teams must deliver faster without expanding scope or cost.

BIM coordination gives those projects leverage. It allows smaller teams to manage complexity without relying on constant redesign or field improvisation. “Coordination gives mid-size projects the discipline of large builds without the overhead,” William Trowell notes. “It keeps the work honest.”

Clash Detection as Cost Control, Not Insurance

Clash detection often gets framed as a safety net. In practice, it works more like cost control. Most expensive conflicts do not come from obvious collisions. They come from late discoveries that ripple across multiple trades.

Poor information management plays a major role here. FMI research has estimated that poor data handling costs the construction industry $1.84 trillion annually, with 14 percent of rework directly tied to bad or incomplete information. BIM coordination addresses that problem by forcing alignment around a single, current model rather than disconnected drawings and assumptions.

On the other hand, coordination also changes how teams prioritize issues. Instead of treating every clash equally, teams focus on conflicts that affect structure, life safety, and long-term access. That triage approach reduces noise and keeps coordination meetings productive rather than overwhelming.

Scheduling Improves When Uncertainty Shrinks

Schedules rarely fail because of one big delay. They slip through small pauses, such as waiting for clarification, reworking installations, or resolving conflicts after work has started. BIM coordination reduces those pauses by clarifying feasibility earlier.

Case-based analyses of coordinated projects have shown timeline reductions approaching 20 percent compared with traditional workflows. While outcomes vary by project, the pattern remains consistent. Decisions made earlier cost less time later.

Here’s where it gets interesting. Coordination does not eliminate change. It changes when change happens. Teams adjust designs before mobilization peaks, rather than during critical path activities. That shift protects momentum, which mid-size projects rely on heavily.

Procurement and Prefabrication Benefit Quietly

Logistics on Vancouver Island add another layer of risk. Materials often travel farther. Lead times stretch. Mistakes amplify quickly once fabrication begins.

BIM coordination supports earlier and more confident procurement. Quantities stabilize sooner. Prefabricated elements fit the first time. Installations follow planned sequences instead of reactive adjustments.

Once something ships, your options narrow fast. Coordination gives teams the confidence to commit earlier without gambling.

This approach does not require full-scale industrialized construction. Even partial prefabrication, like racks, risers, or assemblies, benefits when coordination removes uncertainty around space and access.

Quality and Safety Improve as a Side Effect

Reduced rework carries secondary benefits. Fewer demolitions mean less debris, fewer rushed fixes, and fewer unplanned tasks. That steadiness improves safety conditions and workmanship quality.

Industry benchmarks place direct rework costs between 4 and 6 percent of total project value on average. BIM coordination attacks that number indirectly by preventing the conditions that create rework in the first place. The result is calmer sites and clearer accountability.

This might seem intangible, but experienced teams notice the difference quickly. When work flows predictably, crews focus on installation quality rather than problem-solving under pressure.

Vancouver Island’s Capacity Constraints Raise the Stakes

Labor availability continues to tighten across North America, including Western Canada. Skilled trades carry more responsibility across multiple sites. That reality makes efficiency gains more valuable than ever.

Coordination supports productivity by reducing wasted effort. Crews install once. Supervisors spend less time resolving conflicts. Specialists focus on execution rather than correction.

For mid-size developments, this efficiency is not optional. It often determines whether projects meet delivery expectations without straining relationships or budgets.

Final Thoughts

BIM coordination does not revolutionize construction through technology alone. It changes timing, accountability, and trust across teams. On Vancouver Island, where growth meets constraint, that shift carries real weight.

Coordination works because it respects everyone’s time. It does not promise perfection. It just removes avoidable surprises.

That understated benefit may be the reason BIM coordination continues to gain ground, quietly reshaping how mid-size developments get built, one resolved conflict at a time.