Warehouse staff entry needs a dedicated access plan because employees face different risks from delivery vehicles, visitors, and goods movements. Shared entrances can expose workers to forklift traffic, create congestion during shift changes, and make restricted areas harder to secure. By planning pedestrian access separately, you can establish safer walking routes, control entry permissions and support efficient daily operations without disrupting vehicle movements.

Separate Staff From Vehicle Movements

Warehouse entrances often sit close to loading docks, delivery routes, and forklift operating areas. When workers use the same access points as vehicles, they may encounter reversing trucks, obstructed sightlines, or moving equipment. Separating these routes reduces unnecessary interaction between pedestrians and machinery.

Your access plan should establish dedicated pedestrian entrances connected to protected walkways. Depending on your site’s layout and security requirements, options may include card-operated doors, pedestrian gates, or turnstile entry systems for controlled pedestrian access. These controls help direct staff through designated entry points, while physical barriers and clearly marked routes provide additional protection from vehicle movements.

Restrict Access to High-Risk Operational Areas

Not every warehouse employee needs access to every operational zone. Forklift charging stations, automated machinery areas, and hazardous material storage may require additional controls because of the activities taking place within them.

A dedicated staff access plan allows you to establish access permissions according to job responsibilities and authorized work areas. Electronic credentials can restrict entry to designated personnel, while physical barriers reinforce boundaries around higher-risk locations.

This approach also supports your wider traffic management plan, which should identify where pedestrians and vehicles might interact.

Reduce Congestion During Shift Changes

Shift changes create predictable periods of concentrated pedestrian activity. Employees arriving, departing, or moving towards amenities can place considerable pressure on entrances that were designed primarily for deliveries or occasional visitors.

A separate staff entry arrangement allows you to manage these movements without interfering with loading operations. You can position entrances near employee parking, lockers and break rooms while maintaining sufficient space for workers to move safely.

Entry capacity also matters. Assess expected staff numbers, shift overlaps, and potential queues before selecting an access arrangement. A controlled entrance should accommodate normal movement without encouraging workers to bypass security measures or gather near vehicle routes.

Keep Visitors Away From Staff-Only Routes

Contractors, delivery drivers and occasional visitors have different access requirements from permanent warehouse employees. Allowing everyone through the same entrance can make it harder to verify authorization and direct unfamiliar people around operational hazards.

Your access plan can establish a separate reception or check-in process while reserving staff entrances for authorized employees. Effective visitor management also helps ensure visitors receive appropriate safety instructions, protective equipment, and directions before entering operational areas.

This separation reduces the likelihood of unauthorized access and helps you manage contractors who require temporary permissions. It also makes staff responsible for visitor supervision easier to identify.

Protect Emergency Exits and Accessible Routes

Controlled entry should never compromise a worker’s ability to leave safely during an emergency. Turnstiles, electronic locks and security doors must be considered alongside evacuation procedures, accessibility requirements and applicable building regulations.

Your plan should provide suitable accessible entry arrangements and ensure evacuation routes remain usable during power failures or emergencies. Where necessary, separate emergency exits and accessible pedestrian gates can complement everyday entry controls.

Testing these arrangements during emergency drills helps identify problems before they affect workers.

Make Pedestrian Access a Safety Priority

A dedicated warehouse staff entry plan helps you manage more than who enters the building. It separates people from vehicle hazards, protects restricted areas, and supports orderly movement throughout the working day. By designing staff access around your warehouse layout, workforce, and operational risks, you can create a safer, more manageable environment without compromising daily productivity.