Why the Next Era of Citizenship by Investment Will Be Its Strongest Yet

In recent months, speculation about the future of citizenship by investment (CBI) has grown louder. Commentators have questioned whether the industry can survive the pressures it now faces, with some going as far as to predict its decline.

“What people are calling the end is actually the clean-up. Investment migration isn’t shrinking – it’s growing up, and the next ten years will prove it,” said Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners. She concluded by saying, ” What lies ahead is not a wind-down, but a transformation. The coming decade is set to be the strongest in the industry’s history.”

According to that evaluation, shared by many other senior practitioners, we could see the sector grow three to four times over the next ten years, even as its rules and regulations undergo the most significant overhaul since the industry’s inception.

A Forty-Year Track Record

To understand where CBI is going, one must first understand where it has come from. The concept was pioneered by St. Kitts and Nevis in 1984, when the twin-island federation became the first nation in the world to offer citizenship in exchange for a qualifying economic contribution.

What began as a bold experiment by a small Caribbean state has since grown into a global industry.

Dominica followed in 1993, building a programme that would become one of the most recognised in the world. Over the following decades, the model spread across the Caribbean and beyond, with countries in Europe, the Pacific and the Middle East adopting their own frameworks.

From a single programme in 1984 to a truly international industry in 2026, the trajectory has pointed in one direction. Demand has grown consistently across four decades, through recessions, financial crises, wars, a global pandemic and repeated geopolitical shocks. Few industries can claim that kind of resilience, partly because it thrives in times of crisis. CBI has earned its place as a proven asset class, not a passing trend.

Why Demand Keeps Rising

The forces driving this growth are structural, not cyclical. Global wealth is expanding fastest in emerging markets, where high-net-worth individuals often hold citizenships that constrain their ability to trade and invest freely. Geopolitical uncertainty has made second citizenship one of the most sought-after forms of personal and family security. Entrepreneurs increasingly view global mobility and international trade access as essential business tools, on par with banking relationships and legal counsel. For many families, the motivation is simpler still: access to education, healthcare and a safe harbour for the next generation.

None of these drivers is weakening. On the contrary, each is intensifying. The population of individuals who can afford and benefit from investment migration grows every year, while the number of credible, well-run programmes remains small. That imbalance between rising demand and limited supply is precisely the condition under which industries multiply in value.

Evolution, Not Extinction

The central misunderstanding in today’s commentary is the assumption that regulatory change signals decline. History teaches the opposite. Banking did not shrink when compliance regimes tightened after the financial crisis; it consolidated, professionalised and flourished.

Fintech did not collapse under regulation; regulation is what allowed it to scale. The pattern is consistent: when an industry matures, rules tighten, and the industry that emerges is more resilient, more trusted and more valuable than the one that preceded it.

That is exactly the phase the CBI industry is now entering. Over the coming decade, the industry can expect the most far-reaching changes to programme rules and regulations it has ever seen. It is precisely because of these changes, not in spite of them, that growth of three to four times is a realistic projection. Stronger frameworks widen the market. They attract investors who may previously have stayed away, reassure international partners, and raise the long-term value of the citizenship itself.

What the New Programmes Will Look Like

CBI countries are expected to introduce a series of new safeguards designed to make their programmes more robust, safer and more secure for both the states and the investors. Based on the direction of travel already visible across the industry, these are likely to include:

Mandatory enhanced, multi-layered due diligence by independent international due diligence firms to ensure that only applicants of the highest standing are approved.

Elements such as mandatory interviews add a further layer of scrutiny that protects the integrity of the citizenship carried by every existing holder.

Regional cooperation on shared standards, so that programmes reinforce one another rather than compete on shortcuts.

Transparent management of investment funds will also give applicants confidence that their contributions deliver the national development outcomes they are promised.

Clearer investor protections, written directly into programme legislation, will provide greater certainty around process, timelines and rights.

Each of these measures serves the investor as much as the nation. A citizenship backed by rigorous standards is a more valuable citizenship, more respected by banks, more durable in international relations, and more secure as a long-term family asset.

Sense of belonging

Another development widely anticipated within the industry is the introduction of a “sense of belonging” criterion, a response to concerns raised by international partners, including the EU, US and UK, about the depth of connection between economic citizens and their new home countries.

Under such a framework, applicants would be expected to demonstrate a genuine link to the nation granting citizenship, whether through physical presence, local engagement, participation in national life, or a demonstrated commitment to the country’s culture and development.

Far from deterring applicants, this requirement should be read as a powerful signal of programme integrity, and history suggests it will attract investors rather than repel them.

The banking sector offers the clearest parallel: when banks introduced extended compliance and know-your-customer regimes, sceptics predicted clients would walk away; instead, client numbers grew, because rigorous vetting made institutions more trustworthy and their services more valuable. The same logic applies to citizenship.

What This Means for Investors

For prospective applicants, the message is clear: the programmes of the future will be fewer, stronger and more selective, and that is good news. Tighter standards do not diminish the value of citizenship by investment; they concentrate it. Investors who engage with well-regulated, transparent programmes will hold an asset whose credibility rises with every reform.

There is also a timing dimension. Industries in transition reward those who understand the direction of change early. As frameworks strengthen and demand continues to climb, the value proposition of established, reputable programmes particularly the Caribbean pioneers with four decades of experience will only grow.

The Decade Ahead

Forty-two years ago, St. Kitts and Nevis created an industry from nothing. Since then, citizenship by investment has grown from a single programme into a global sector that has funded schools, hospitals, hurricane recovery and spurred on valuable economic diversification across small states while giving tens of thousands of families security and opportunity.

Industries with that record do not disappear. They mature. The next ten years will bring the most substantial regulatory evolution CBI has ever undergone, and, on the other side, a sector three to four times its current size: stronger, safer, more secure, and more essential to global mobility than ever before.

The question facing observers is not whether citizenship by investment has a future. It is whether they are prepared for how big that future will be.