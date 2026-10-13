Why Real Estate Investors Turn Their Attention to Depreciation Deductions

Real estate investing has long proven to be a feasible way of generating passive income. Many investors are willing to spend money on apartments, houses, condos, or any other property type with the intention of renting it out to external tenants. This business model works, though real estate investors still have to deal with a deluge of ownership costs and tax considerations that can alter the overall ROI.

So, it’s no surprise to learn that investors are always looking for ways to reduce these costs and widen profit margins. One of the hottest trends in the industry at the moment is the concept of depreciation deductions. Investors see this as the next best way to reduce taxable income and free up cash flow from their rental properties – but what exactly does all of this mean, and why are so many investors interested in it?

The Concept Of Depreciation Deductions

Under current IRS tax rules, property owners are allowed to recover the cost of qualifying income-producing property over time through depreciation deductions. But what is a depreciation deduction? Well, when someone purchases a property to rent out, they are not allowed to deduct the entire purchase price from their taxable income right away – even though it could be considered a business expense.

What the IRS lets them do instead is deduct the cost of the building gradually over a period of years. For residential properties being rented out, this is 27.5 years. The IRS lets investors do this because they see buildings and their contents as having a “useful life” that can deteriorate or lose value through wear and tear. Depreciation deductions are the solution to this and can reduce an investor’s tax bill.

The easiest way to wrap your head around this is through an example:

Someone spends $400,000 on a rental property

They earn $40,000 in rental profit (this is before any depreciation)

Based on the IRS allowing depreciation over 27.5 years, the investor can now claim around $14,545 in annual depreciation

This depreciation deduction gets taken away from their rental profit, leaving them with taxable rental income of about $25,455

All of this means that the investor claims part of the building’s original cost as a tax deduction every year, which can result in a reduced tax bill for their property.

Why Depreciation Deductions Are A Big Goal For Investors

As demonstrated through the above example, using depreciation deductions is a good way to lower your annual tax bill. Lower taxable income means spending less money each year, which also means setting aside less money to cover a tax bill. The investor then has more working cash in their pocket to either reinvest in their property (which could increase the rental yield) or invest in other assets to diversify their portfolio.

Ultimately, this contributes to every investor’s core goal: maximizing returns.

Depreciation & Cost Segregation Studies

Under the standard tax laws, real estate investors can claim depreciation over 27.5 years for a residential building – or 39 years for a commercial one. However, many investors want to accelerate depreciation further and make additional claims to reduce their tax bill. This is done through something called a cost segregation study.

Cost segregation studies are conducted by professionals who can analyze a property and look for any assets that may qualify for depreciation over a much shorter period. Certain things that could be identified include:

Appliances

Carpeting/flooring

Electrical installations

Lanscaping

And more

It all depends on the property, but the idea is that you no longer treat the entire building as one asset that depreciates over many years. Instead, you split the building into individual assets that could depreciate a lot sooner. This idea is known as accelerated depreciation, and here’s a quick example of how it might work using the same $400,000 investment detailed above.

The cost segregation study identifies $60,000 worth of qualifying assets to depreciate more quickly

This is subtracted from the property’s value, but the remaining $340,000 still gets depreciated over 27.5 years

That means the regular depreciation deduction available is $12,364

Adding that to the cost seg deductions, the total first-year depreciation deduction is $72,364

With $40,000 rental profit, the taxable rental income is now $0 for the first year, with a potential $31,364 excess

In this particular scenario, the landlord could claim that excess as a tax loss further down the line, reducing future payments. Of course, they would also have to take the cost segregation study cost into account, which can be anywhere from just under $1,000 to almost double or triple that amount.

Who Benefits The Most From Depreciation Strategies

General depreciation strategies will benefit almost all real estate investors, as they are a simple way to reduce your annual tax bill. However, cost segregation studies and accelerated depreciation are mainly useful for owners of the following:

Commercial properties

Multifamily apartment buildings

Higher-value properties

Properties that have undergone recent renovations

The simplified version of using depreciation works for everyone because the IRS says that you can claim it over a certain number of years anyway. But if you don’t have enough assets in your investment that depreciate more quickly, then it’s likely pointless to go down the accelerated route.

Why Doesn’t Every Real Estate Investor Utilize Depreciation?

While this entire concept may seem like a hidden secret that helps investors pay less tax, there are concerns to consider before diving in headfirst. Depreciation deductions could affect the adjusted tax basis of a property and the tax consequences of any future sales. It’s also possible to run into something called depreciation recapture when selling a property, which can increase the tax owed on that particular sale.

Nevertheless, it is easy to see why real estate investors are turning their attention to depreciation deductions, and it looks set to be a continuing trend in the years to come. Any investors who would like to go down this route should only do so under the guidance of professional tax advisors who can determine if their investment is eligible for depreciation reductions, or whether the long-term implications simply aren’t worth it.