Why Palm Beach’s Most Discerning Homeowners Are Rethinking What Clean Air Really Means

When a Palm Beach homeowner invests $8 million in a waterfront estate, no expense is spared on the visible: finishes, security, landscaping, and appliances. Yet one critical dimension of the living environment routinely goes unaddressed — the quality of the air circulating through every room, every hour of the day.

Green Fox Air Quality, a Palm Beach County firm led by licensed environmental professionals and NADCA-certified technicians, is changing that conversation. Among the few companies in South Florida operating with both NADCA certification for duct cleaning and a Florida state mold remediation license under one roof, Green Fox offers what most properties have never had: a single, accountable partner managing the entire indoor air environment.

Florida’s Climate Creates a Premium Problem

South Florida’s subtropical climate is relentless on indoor environments. Year-round heat and near-constant HVAC operation mean ductwork accumulates contaminants faster than virtually anywhere else in the country. In luxury homes — where high ceilings, multi-zone air handling, and expansive square footage compound the challenge — the result is a problem invisible to the eye but measurable in air quality, energy efficiency, and occupant experience.

The National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) notes that a standard HVAC system recirculates conditioned air — and whatever is in it — multiple times per day. In a 7,000-square-foot estate running three separate air handlers, that represents a substantial volume of air cycling through ductwork that may not have been professionally serviced in years.

The indicators tend to be subtle at first: a faint musty note that guests notice before owners do, an unexplained uptick in allergy symptoms, energy bills that inch upward without obvious cause. In Florida’s climate, these are not isolated complaints. They are early signals of a system-level indoor environment issue.

Engineering the Indoor Environment, Not Cleaning It

Green Fox Air Quality’s founders came from within the industry — and they built the company specifically because they were dissatisfied with what the industry delivered. Too many operators were performing cosmetic duct cleaning that redistributed rather than removed contaminants. Mold remediation contractors were treating surface symptoms without addressing the HVAC systems, driving recontamination. There was no integrated solution.

“We didn’t set out to be another cleaning company. We set out to be the firm that manages the indoor environment as a system. Clean ducts and a mold-free structure are the baseline — not the finish line. — Brett Brunsvold, CEO, Green Fox Air Quality”

That philosophy manifests in a service stack built for complexity: NADCA-certified duct cleaning with HEPA vacuums and negative pressure protocols, state-licensed mold remediation, attic dehumidification, UV-C germicidal light integration, HEPA filtration systems, coil and blower wheel sanitization, odor oxidation technologies (including ozone where appropriate and verified safe), and full contents cleaning for affected belongings.

For clients seeking the highest standard, Green Fox offers a Total Environmental Control engagement—a coordinated integration of all services addressing humidity, filtration, airflow, biological control, and structural integrity under a single managed protocol.

The Verification Standard Luxury Buyers Demand

In a market where most results are invisible — clean ductwork looks the same to the naked eye as contaminated ductwork — accountability requires more than a completed invoice. Green Fox Air Quality has formalized what they call a Third-Party Clearance Guarantee: every remediation project is independently verified by a licensed third-party inspector before closure.

For high-net-worth property owners accustomed to accountability in every other professional engagement, this is not a marketing claim. It is a structural commitment — and it distinguishes Green Fox from virtually every competitor in the South Florida market.

“Luxury buyers don’t want assurances. They want verification. We’ve built our process around that expectation. — Brad Fishbein, CFO, Green Fox Air Quality”

A Portfolio Built for Extraordinary Properties

Green Fox Air Quality’s client portfolio extends well beyond residential estates. Their specialized services have been deployed for commercial properties, luxury condominium associations, and specialty clients, including private yacht and aircraft owners — environments with unique air handling challenges and no tolerance for operational disruption.

As high-net-worth relocation to Palm Beach County from the Northeast and West Coast continues, the firm has positioned itself as the natural choice for new arrivals seeking the same standards of environmental performance they expected from their previous properties.

Green Fox Air Quality is a Palm Beach County-based indoor air quality company led by licensed environmental professionals and NADCA-certified technicians with over 30 years of combined industry experience. The company offers a fully integrated service portfolio — including HVAC duct cleaning, mold remediation, attic dehumidification, UV/HEPA filtration, lead removal, odor control, and contents cleaning — for high-end residential, commercial, luxury estate, yacht, and aircraft clients across South Florida.

