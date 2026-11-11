Why Operations, Not Just Price, Are Driving Returns in New York Multifamily

For years, apartment investing in New York was framed around two questions: where to buy and how much to pay. In 2026, a third question matters just as much. How well is the building actually run?

Rising operating costs, softer resident retention and new energy rules are widening the gap between buildings that are managed well and those that are not. For investors, that gap is increasingly showing up in returns.

Costs Have Moved Up and Stayed Up

The cost of running an apartment building has climbed sharply in recent years. National Apartment Association data put same-store operating expenses at $8,657 per unit in 2024, with insurance up roughly 11% after a 25% jump the year before. RealPage reported in 2025 that expense growth has slowed, but total costs remain about 39% above pre-pandemic levels.

When expenses rise faster than rents, the difference comes straight out of net operating income, and with it, property value.

Every Move-Out Has a Price

Resident retention has also softened. Industry research from Zego puts average multifamily retention at 57% in 2026, down from 60% in 2024. Each move-out brings lost rent, cleaning and repairs, marketing and leasing costs.

Consider a 100-unit building with average rents of $3,000 a month. If better renewal management keeps seven more households from moving out each year, the building can hold on to roughly $51,000 of net operating income annually. At a 5.5% capitalization rate, that is about $920,000 of property value, without raising rents at all. (Illustrative example based on stated assumptions.)

New York Adds a Regulatory Clock

In New York City, Local Law 97 adds a forward-looking cost. Buildings that exceed their carbon emissions limits face penalties of $268 per metric ton, and stricter limits take effect in 2030. Owners who plan energy upgrades early can spread the cost over several years. Those who wait may face penalties or rushed, more expensive projects.

The Rise of the Owner-Operator

These pressures are drawing attention to owner-operators: firms that manage the buildings they own as well as properties for other investors. Because their own capital is at stake, owner-operators tend to favor keeping good residents, preventive maintenance and long-term capital planning over short-term savings.

New York-based ZION, which manages more than 2,000 apartments across all five boroughs, describes this effect as the operator premium: the share of investment returns that comes from execution rather than from purchase price or market timing.

What Investors Are Watching

Several indicators will shape how much operations matter in the year ahead: insurance pricing at renewal, how resident retention holds up as rents test affordability, and the capital needed to meet 2030 emissions limits. None points to a single outcome, but each rewards owners who plan ahead.

In a market where buying well is harder than ever, running buildings well may be one of the more dependable ways to stand out.

Sources: National Apartment Association (2024 data, via GlobeSt), RealPage Analytics (2025), Zego 2026 Resident Experience Management Report, NYC Local Law 97.