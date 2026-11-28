Three months after the pilot demo, your team is still copying names from a form into the CRM by hand. The vendor’s dashboard looks great. Your Monday doesn’t.

That gap isn’t bad luck, and it isn’t a technology problem. It’s a scoping problem, and it shows up the same way in almost every mid-market company I’ve watched try this. The pilot gets built around the cleanest, easiest version of a workflow. Then the real work arrives with PDFs, missing fields, and one client who insists on texting.

Here’s the fix in one line: audit the work before you automate the work. Below is the exact routine I’d run before signing anything, whether you’re building in-house or hiring custom AI automation services. It costs a few hours, and it will save you a quarter of rework.

Why do AI pilots look brilliant and then die in week six?

Because a demo answers a question nobody asked. It proves the model can handle a tidy example. It never proves the messy version survives contact with your actual inbox.

I’ve sat in the room for this twice. The first time, a roofing company wanted lead follow-up automated. The pilot ran perfectly on form submissions. Then it hit voicemails, third-party lead sources, and a shared inbox where three people replied to the same prospect. The model was fine. The intake process was a landfill.

So do this before you evaluate any vendor or platform. Sit with whoever does the job today and watch them do it for one full cycle. Take notes on every exception. Not the happy path, the exceptions. You’ll find your real project scope in about forty minutes, and it will look different from the deck.

One more thing. If the person doing the task can’t explain the decision rules out loud, no system will infer them. That’s a documentation project first. Automating it second.

The Friction Ledger

This is the framework I use, and you can steal it. Before any build, log every step in a workflow across five columns. Who does it. How long it takes. What triggers it. What breaks it. What happens if it’s skipped.

The value sits in that last column. Steps that can be skipped quietly are candidates for automation. Steps where a skip causes a customer complaint, a refund, or a compliance issue need a human checkpoint or a hard rule. Most failed builds pull both into one bucket and treat them the same.

Rank each step on two axes: volume per week and cost of a mistake. High volume with a low mistake cost goes first. Low volume with a big mistake cost stays human, maybe forever. That single ranking kills about half the roadmap items people come in excited about, and that’s a good outcome. You just found your budget back.

A concrete example worth copying

Imagine an accounting-adjacent team processing vendor invoices. The pilot classifies and routes them. Then someone notices a duplicate payment. Nobody can tell whether the model misread the document or a human entered the same invoice twice last month.

Fix it with an exception log. Every time the system declines to act, it writes down what it didn’t understand. After two weeks, you have a ranked list of real failure modes, pulled from your own documents, not from a vendor’s sample set. That log is worth more than any pilot report I’ve ever seen, because it tells you exactly which rule to write next.

Where the integration actually breaks

Nobody loses a project over the model. They lose it in the plumbing. The CRM field is called one thing, the form sends another, and the quote tool refuses both.

So map your data before you map your automation. List every system a record touches and who owns the field definitions. If two teams disagree on what counts as a qualified lead, that disagreement will become a bug within a month.

Security deserves an honest look at this stage too. The National Institute of Standards and Technology publishes a widely referenced framework for managing AI risk, and it’s worth skimming even if you’re running a five-person shop. The short version: know what data the system touches, who can access it, and what happens when it’s wrong. Asking a vendor those three questions will separate the serious ones fast.

Vendors, freelancers, or building it yourself

All three can work. The decision depends on how weird your workflow is, not on company size.

Option Best when Watch out for Build in-house You have an engineer who already knows the data model Underestimating maintenance after launch Freelancer or small studio One clearly bounded workflow with defined inputs Nobody owns it when they move on Agency Automation touches marketing, CRM, and reporting together Scope creep priced by the hour

My pick for most companies under fifty people: start with the bounded workflow and a small studio, then bring it in-house once the exception log stabilizes. Building a platform team before you’ve automated anything is how budgets disappear without a shipped result.

Before you sign with any provider of AI automation services, ask for the handover plan in writing. Who documents the workflow, where the credentials live, and what happens if you cancel. A vendor who dodges that question is telling you something useful.

A 30-day rollout you can actually run

Skip the six-month transformation program. Run one workflow through this sequence and see what happens.

Week one, observe. Watch the workflow for one full cycle and fill in the Friction Ledger. No tools, no demos. Week two, rank. Score every step on volume and mistake cost. Circle the top two candidates and write down what “done” looks like in plain language. Week three, build narrow. Automate the single highest-ranked step with a human checkpoint on anything high-cost. Keep the manual path alive in parallel. Week four, review the exceptions. Read the log out loud with the people who do the job. Fix the top three rules, then decide whether to expand.

If week four produces a list of failures you didn’t predict, good. You found them cheap. If it produces nothing, check whether anyone is actually using the new path, because silent adoption failure is the most common ending of all.

Two governance items belong on your calendar now, before scope grows. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has published guidance on automated systems in employment decisions, which matters the moment your automation touches hiring or candidate screening. And if you sell to government, the General Services Administration tracks federal AI requirements that will eventually reach your contracts. Boring, yes. Cheaper than a rewrite.

What actually ships

Projects that launch share a few habits. They automate one step instead of a department. They write the exception rules down. They keep a human on anything that can generate a refund or a complaint. And they measure a number the business already cares about, usually response time or hours back per week, not model accuracy.

They also pick a boring first win. Lead routing. Quote generation. A weekly report that takes someone four hours. Nothing glamorous, which is exactly why it survives past month three. Enthusiasm fades. A workflow that saves Tuesday afternoon doesn’t need enthusiasm.

The uncomfortable truth is that most of this work isn’t technical. It’s deciding who owns a process and admitting which parts of it nobody understands. Do that first, and the tooling becomes the easy part. Skip it, and you’ll be back at the same demo in six months, watching the same dashboard, still copying names by hand.

So before your next kickoff call, open a blank sheet of paper and write down every step of the workflow you want automated. Count the exceptions. Then decide whether you’re ready to buy or ready to document. Which one is it?