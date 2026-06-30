Why More Students Are Picking Up Private Loans Than Ever Before

Private student loans have seen a surge in applications over the last few months, but what are the reasons behind this? It’s not so much a coincidence as it is a combination of factors that have led students to abandon other college funding options and look for private loans instead. We take a closer look at what’s caused this trend and whether or not it’s good news for the students of today and tomorrow.

Changes To Federal Student Loan Repayments

Previously, students may have been inclined to pick up a federal student loan to help them pay for college. This was a special type of loan given by the US government with interest rates set by Congress each year. They were easy for students to apply for, though they often came with annual borrowing limits that made it hard to cover the full college tuition costs.

One of the main advantages of federal student loans was the repayment plans on offer. Students had many choices and could pick a plan that helped them save as much money as possible. Many chose the SAVE repayment plan, which was introduced in the Biden era to make federal student loans more affordable for people lower down the income scale. Unfortunately, recent reforms have completely ended that payment plan – along with others.

Several key changes in federal student loan repayment (set for July 2026) now mean that repaying a federal loan isn’t as easy as it once was. There are fewer plans for students to choose from, and it’s no longer as affordable for lower-income families/students. Lots of current students are being forced to switch plans, leading to higher monthly payments. In conjunction with the lower federal borrowing limits for these loans, it has made the prospect of college education less accessible for millions.

As a consequence, students who want to obtain a degree and invest in their education are now switching over to private student loans. In the past, these loans looked worse than federal ones because of the payment plan differences. Now, the payment plans are more aligned – but a private loan offers a higher ceiling in terms of what you can borrow.

Credit Score Related Interest Rates

In the past, students liked the idea of federal college loans because they were easy to apply for, and the interest rates were set by Congress. In other words, credit scores didn’t have an impact on how much you were charged. As time has moved on, more and more people applying for college are financially aware, and this means they’re working on their credit scores. Many students already have jobs or use credit cards to build credit, thinking ahead to the future.

What does this have to do with the surge in private student loan applications?

Well, you can find the best rated student loan lender, and they will explain that private student loans require credit checks. In essence, they work like almost any other type of loan – and this means that interest rates are tied to credit scores. Students are beginning to recognize that a really good credit score can secure lower interest rates from private lenders. It’s now got to a point where someone with an excellent credit rating could end up on a private student loan repayment plan with lower interest than federal ones.

In turn, this could make a private loan more affordable overall – and why wouldn’t a student want this? It won’t be the case for every student, but many are building their credit in preparation for private loans to see if they can save money.

Rising College Costs & Federal Loan Limits

As detailed earlier, federal student loans have a limit on how much you’re allowed to borrow. The Institute for College Access & Success has worked this out and calculated that the aggregate loan limits for students are:

$31,000 for dependent students

$57,000 for independent students

Aggregate loan limits refer to the maximum amount of unpaid principal balance a student can have at any point. To put it simply: you can’t borrow more than the figures above at any given time.

The problem with this is that tuition fees are rising year on year. If you were to compare college tuition in 2000 to now, the fees would have increased by over 68%. As the fees increase but the federal loan limit doesn’t rise at the same speed, students are left with no choice but to consider private loans because they don’t usually have a borrowing limit. Most will let you borrow enough to cover 100% of your college tuition fees, and students are willing to take that so they can have peace of mind.

Uncertainty For Graduate Students

Most of what’s been discussed has focused on undergraduate students who are looking to go to college for the first time. That being said, there’s an influx of graduate students who wish to continue their education with additional degrees. Students see this as a good investment in their education, as undergraduate degrees alone aren’t enough to help them get quality jobs in certain fields.

The issue in relation to student loans is that there’s a lot of uncertainty around federal loans for graduate students. It’s already harder for a graduate to apply for additional funding – but a judge recently blocked a new ruling that looked to limit graduate students to a $ 20,500-a-year borrowing cap, making federal loans even harder to obtain.

Even though this ruling won’t come into effect right now, it still creates uncertainty around borrowing for older students, which is why they turn to the reliability of private student loans instead.

The underlying theme here is that students don’t like the changes to federal state loans, and they’re also waking up to the idea that a private loan may be better suited to them. Of course, some private lenders are a lot worse than others, so students must proceed with caution at all times. Based on the current trends, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the majority of students go down the private route instead of federal loans in the near future.