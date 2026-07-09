Why More Businesses Are Turning to AMD Dedicated Servers for Performance and Value

The right server hardware will determine the speed at which applications run and how much hosting you pay each month. Traditionally, Intel was the brand you went to for dedicated servers. AMD has worked hard to improve its products and is now better in many tasks. Companies that used to always pick Intel are now seriously considering AMD, and there are good reasons for this.

The Core Count Advantage

One big reason people like AMD hardware is its high core count. AMD’s EPYC and Ryzen chips include multiple cores and threads on one chip. And that makes them a great choice for applications that need a large amount of processing power. We are talking running virtual machines, managing databases, and serving content. These processors are also great for those companies that run heavy workloads. And this is because the system can be much more efficient with more cores.

Hosting companies have noticed this. Cherry Servers’ AMD servers are built with this goal in mind. They offer bare metal options, meaning businesses get direct access to powerful hardware that is not shared with anyone else. Bare metal means one user will use all the resources on the server, so that everyone else does not slow things down.

Cost Efficiency Without Cutting Corners

AMD often shines on value. Their chips usually cost less per core than Intel’s, so companies get more compute for the same money. That matters for startups and growing teams that must scale fast on limited budgets.

This value helps regular users, too. AMD Ryzen processors are popular with developers, small studios, and businesses that primarily perform lighter, but slower tasks like servers (games), CI/CD, or moderately-trafficked web apps. With Ryzen, teams that do not need large enterprise EPYC systems still get fast and reliable hardware.

Energy Efficiency Matters More Than Ever

Data center operating costs are climbing, and power consumption is a major line item. AMD’s more recent chip architectures have made real strides in performance per watt, which lowers electricity draw and cooling demands. For businesses renting dedicated servers, this efficiency often translates into more competitive pricing from providers, since lower operational overhead on the data center side tends to translate into savings for the end customer.

Reliability for Mission Critical Applications

Uptime is very important for most businesses today, whether they have an online store, a software service, or tools for their own use. AMD’s server chips are now reliable for important work in finance, healthcare, and cloud services. When used with bare metal setups, businesses get a system that is both quick and steady.

Making the Switch

For companies weighing a move away from traditional Intel-based infrastructure, the decision usually comes down to workload type, budget, and long-term scalability needs. AMD has positioned itself as a legitimate, often superior option across all three of those categories. Whether the goal is running a data-heavy enterprise application or a smaller project that needs efficient, reliable computing, AMD dedicated servers have earned their place as a serious contender in the hosting market.

As more providers expand their AMD offerings, businesses now have easier access to hardware that was once reserved for the largest enterprises. That shift is good news for anyone looking to get more performance out of every dollar spent on infrastructure.