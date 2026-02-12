Can the United States remain competitive in the era of advanced manufacturing without relying exclusively on building new factories and completely replacing existing equipment? This question is increasingly raised not only in academic discussions but also at the level of individual production facilities. It has become clear that the core challenge lies not so much in a lack of capital or technology, but in the ability to adapt and modernize existing production systems without halting operations.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. trade deficit in goods and services exceeded $918 billion in 2024, increasing by approximately 17 percent compared to 2023. At the same time, the deficit in the Advanced Technology Products category remained consistently high throughout 2023-2025, pointing to structural limitations in adapting existing industrial capacity to the requirements of modern manufacturing.

In practice, this issue is particularly acute at facilities that rely on non-standard or highly customized equipment. Such production lines cannot simply be shut down for months to allow for a complete replacement of machinery or control systems. Any prolonged downtime results in contract failures, direct financial losses, and disruptions to supply chains. Under these conditions, modernization ceases to be a one-time investment and instead becomes a continuous engineering process that requires rapid diagnostics, phased solutions, and a deep understanding of production logic.

After industrialization, the same challenge inevitably emerges: equipment can be purchased, but it is far more difficult to find specialists capable of maintaining it, quickly identifying failures, and simultaneously adapting production systems to new market demands. “Once any production system is launched, specialists are needed who can go beyond routine maintenance and evaluate equipment performance at the level of the entire technological chain, identifying critical points and implementing solutions to modernize both equipment and production processes,” notes applied mechanics engineer Mykola Nazarenko.

Today, such highly qualified engineers form a hidden competitive advantage for American industry. The decisive factor is the ability of engineering teams to carry out modernization within active production environments while minimizing downtime and capital expenditures.

Nazarenko’s approach differs fundamentally from the traditional model of a maintenance engineer. He works as a systems diagnostic engineer, structuring his process around a comprehensive analysis of the production cycle and equipment interdependencies. This makes it possible to identify accumulated engineering compromises and bottlenecks and only then proceed with the phased modernization of control systems, automation, and equipment interaction. This approach improves reliability and productivity without the need for capital-intensive full machine replacement.

Nazarenko’s professional experience was shaped in environments where the cost of error was measured not in theory, but in direct financial losses. From 2020 to 2022, he was responsible for the uninterrupted operation of complex production lines at the woodworking enterprise LLC FPK Korobel. The production environment did not allow for extended downtime: stopping a line meant immediate financial losses. It was there that he implemented a phased equipment modernization practice that stabilized production and extended machine service life through process and control system optimization rather than mechanical component replacement.

After relocating to the United States in 2022, this experience proved directly applicable. At Toufayan Bakery, a large-scale food manufacturing operation with a continuous production cycle, Nazarenko advanced from equipment operator to production supervisor within one year. His role included not only shift management but also support for CNC equipment and automated lines operating under high load. During this period, the frequency of emergency stoppages was reduced, line stability improved, and production scheduling became more predictable, directly enhancing the company’s operational efficiency.

A sound engineering approach often becomes the key driver of modernization. “My experience shows that the longer a person works within a single system, the fewer opportunities for adaptation and improvement they tend to see. Over time, a habituation effect emerges, and production begins to be maintained by inertia,” Nazarenko observes. His approach is based on identifying such “blind spots” and systematically re-evaluating processes that have long been considered unchangeable.

In 2025, Nazarenko continued his professional career in the United States after receiving a confirmed job offer from Fair Wind East Inc., a company specializing in the manufacture and repair of marine canvas structures and upholstery for boats and yachts. Most products are made to the individual dimensions of a specific vessel, and the quality and stability of production equipment directly determine schedule adherence and contract fulfillment. His responsibilities include rapid diagnostics, optimization, and phased modernization of production equipment and workflows with minimal downtime.

In the broader context of U.S. industry during 2023-2025, it has become evident that the limitations of advanced manufacturing are not solely financial but also structural and engineering-related. The persistent deficit in industrial and high-technology products underscores the need to adapt existing capacity to evolving market requirements.

Mykola Nazarenko represents a type of engineering expertise that enables the United States to remain competitive not by rebuilding everything from scratch, but by gaining an advantage through the intelligent modernization of existing production systems. Such specialists strengthen the resilience of American industry where real competitiveness is determined – on the shop floor, at the level of equipment and processes that directly shape the future of U.S. manufacturing.