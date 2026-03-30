Why Michael Hoover Says Drexel Hill Is One of the Best Places in Delaware County to Raise a Family

Michael Hoover has lived in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, for years, and in that time, he has built something most people spend decades searching for: a neighborhood that fits the life he and his family want to live. With a newborn at home, parks and trails nearby, a strong sense of community, and easy access to Philadelphia, Hoover and his wife have settled into the family-oriented suburban community with ease. If anything, the arrival of their son has reinforced why they chose Delaware County in the first place.

Drexel Hill sits in the eastern portion of Upper Darby Township, just nine miles from Center City Philadelphia. It is not a suburb that often makes headlines. Until recently. Consumer Affairs ranked Drexel Hill as the second-best city in Pennsylvania to move to based on affordability, safety, economic strength, health care, education, and the quality of life. Additionally, as broadcast by 6abc News, Zillow projects Drexel Hill to be one of the hottest neighborhoods in the Philadelphia metro real estate market in 2026.

While Drexel Hill does not have the brand recognition of the Main Line or the square footage of Chester County. What it has is something harder to quantify: a genuine neighborhood character that has held up over decades, combined with access to the kind of outdoor infrastructure, school options, and community culture that young families increasingly have trouble finding at this price point anywhere near a major city.

A Walkable, Connected Community

One of the things Hoover points to consistently is walkability. Drexel Hill has a walkable, community-oriented layout, a quality that becomes significantly more valuable when you have a stroller and dog in the equation. In fact, 94% of Drexel Hill residents live within a 10-minute walk to a park. Local shops, restaurants, gyms, parks, and schools are woven into the residential grid in a way that further promotes connectivity and community.

The SEPTA trolley lines and regional rail run through the community and into Philadelphia, giving residents a direct commuter connection that many communities in the suburbs lack. For many households, this eases their daily commute, whether it be to Center City or other neighborhoods in Delaware or even Chester County.

The Outdoor Infrastructure That Keeps Residents Here

For Hoover, the trails around Drexel Hill have been a consistent anchor. The Darby Creek Trail gives local runners and walkers a natural corridor through the township. Nearby, Pilgrim Park covers roughly 50 acres of wooded terrain. For longer excursions, Ridley Creek State Park sits about 15 minutes away and covers more than 2,600 acres of Delaware County land, offering the kind of scale that most suburban counties cannot match.

Hoover has logged miles on all of it, training for half marathons in Philadelphia and Chicago, on routes that start and end close to home. His wife has run full marathons at these same events. The point is not the racing. It is the outdoor infrastructure around Drexel Hill that made that kind of sustained training possible without relocating. That same infrastructure is what makes it a strong environment for children who will grow up with parks, trails, and creek corridors as their backyard.

Delaware County has continued to invest in extending and improving these trails. The Darby Creek corridor in particular has seen ongoing revitalization, with the township and county working to connect segments that previously required road crossings. The direction of travel is toward more connectivity, not less.

Community Involvement as a Local Value

Hoover and his wife have not just lived in the area. They have been active in it. They trained their rescue dog Finn and put him through a therapy certification program, taking him to hospitals, schools, and care facilities throughout the Greater Philadelphia area, including communities not far from their home. That kind of volunteer engagement does not happen in a vacuum. It reflects the culture of a neighborhood where residents are paying attention to the institutions around them and contributing to them.

Facilities in Delaware County, including pediatric units at regional hospitals and public school reading programs, rely on certified therapy animal teams to supplement professional staff. The waitlists for visiting teams at some children’s hospitals run months long. The volunteer pool exists in part because of residents like the Hoovers, who saw a gap and decided to help fill it. That civic orientation is part of what defines Drexel Hill at the neighborhood level.

What the Price-to-Value Ratio Actually Looks Like

Delaware County offers a price-to-value ratio that is difficult to replicate this close to a major city. Drexel Hill, in particular, sits at a price point well below comparable suburban communities in Montgomery, Chester, or Bucks County, with substantially shorter commutes to Philadelphia than communities further west or north along the Main Line corridor.

For families thinking seriously about where to put down roots, that math is worth running. A home in Drexel Hill at current market values gives buyers access to walkable streets, a strong community identity, direct transit access to Philadelphia, and some of the best trail and park infrastructure in the region, at a price point that leaves room in the budget for everything else a growing family needs.

That is not an argument that Hoover makes in abstract terms. It is the argument his life in Drexel Hill has been making for years, and it is the one that became considerably more concrete the moment his son arrived.