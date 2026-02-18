Why Many Veterans Don’t Maximize Their Benefits and What Needs to Change

According to news published by the Department of Veterans Affairs, the VA processed more claims for benefits in 2025 than in any previous year, in part due to an effort to clear backlogged claims. The VA reports a drop in backlogged claims from late January to mid-November 2025 of more than 150,000 claims.

Such figures provide some context for the number of claims in the system, but even with numbers in the hundreds of thousands, overall benefits fall short. Over 13 million veterans are underrated or missing benefits, not because they don’t deserve them, but because applying for, claiming, and maintaining benefits can be a long and complex process.

Lack of awareness and reporting, weak medical evidence, poor information, and other factors can cause veterans not to maximize benefits. Helping vets get the benefits they deserve can improve long-term outcomes related to financial stability, access to healthcare, and quality of life.

The Most Common Reasons Veterans Don’t Maximize Benefits

Awareness of benefits, knowing when to report issues, and good application processes can help maximize benefits.

Lack of Awareness

Many veterans miss out on benefits because they don’t know what’s eligible. Conditions they may have lived with for years, like sleep issues, joint pain, migraines, or mental health symptoms, might qualify. However, they’re often dismissed as part of normal life during or after service.

Many people aren’t aware that secondary conditions, like those linked to chronic pain, can also be rated. Because they’ve read information online or heard anecdotal evidence from others, some veterans may assume their symptoms aren’t severe enough to file, keeping them from pursuing benefits they’ve earned.

Worse, some veterans don’t feel that they deserve benefits. They may not apply at all because they feel that they didn’t earn benefits, or their conditions are not “bad enough to rate.” Or, for some underrated veterans, an increase may feel like asking for too much.

Underreporting Symptoms

Even when veterans know a condition is present and potentially covered, they might not report it or may downplay it. Military environments reward endurance and discourage complaining, and those long-term pressures can impact veteran actions even years later. They may not want to be seen as “complaining” about chronic pain, sleep problems, or mental health concerns.

Some conditions also come with perceived stigmas; around a third of service members in one study said they thought reporting a mental health condition might have a negative impact on how people perceive them or their career.

Incomplete or Weak Medical Evidence

When veterans file a claim, the outcome depends on the strength of their documentation. A lack of evidence is one of the most common VA claims denial reasons, and successful claims have clear, consistent evidence that connects a condition to service or service-related injuries and demonstrates a current negative impact.A thin or outdated paper trail can lead to underrating or denials. Common evidence gaps include:

Missing nexus letters. Without a clear medical opinion linking a condition to service or another rated condition, the VA may not grant service connection.

Without a clear medical opinion linking a condition to service or another rated condition, the VA may not grant service connection. Inconsistent or limited treatment history. Gaps in care can make it seem like a condition isn’t ongoing or severe, even when symptoms persist.

Gaps in care can make it seem like a condition isn’t ongoing or severe, even when symptoms persist. Over-reliance on old or incomplete service records. Service treatment records may not capture late-developing conditions or secondary issues.

Filing Mistakes

Administrative errors, from basic typos to missing deadlines, can derail or delay the VA claims process. Knowing how to document various conditions and create a robust claim application helps keep avoidable mistakes from weakening a claim.

Common filing issues include:

Missing deadlines. Late submissions, especially for appeals or supplemental claims, can jeopardize entitlement and force veterans to begin the process over again (in cases where that’s possible).

Late submissions, especially for appeals or supplemental claims, can jeopardize entitlement and force veterans to begin the process over again (in cases where that’s possible). Incorrect forms or incomplete details. Using the wrong application or leaving out key information can stall claims review or lead to denials, resulting in the need to re-file or appeal.

Using the wrong application or leaving out key information can stall claims review or lead to denials, resulting in the need to re-file or appeal. Submitting claims without strategic sequencing. Filing conditions out of order can weaken secondary connections or reduce overall ratings. Typically, service-related conditions should be established before secondary conditions.

Filing conditions out of order can weaken secondary connections or reduce overall ratings. Typically, service-related conditions should be established before secondary conditions. Not responding to VA evidence requests (duty-to-assist letters). Ignoring or missing follow-up documentation requests can result in insufficient evidence for approval.

Ignoring or missing follow-up documentation requests can result in insufficient evidence for approval. Failing to track claim updates. If they or someone on their behalf isn’t monitoring VA correspondence or portal updates, veterans may miss required steps that affect timelines or outcomes for claims.

Trusting Misinformation

Another barrier to maximizing benefits is the volume of inaccurate or outdated information available. Social media, online forums, and peer groups can spread rumors that sound authoritative but don’t reflect current VA policy.

Many veterans also rely on bad actors or well-meaning resources with outdated advice, which can lead to filing the wrong type of claim, misunderstanding eligibility, or overlooking conditions that should be included.

Misinterpreting rating criteria is another common issue. Veterans may assume they won’t qualify based on someone else’s experience or an oversimplified explanation online. These misconceptions can discourage veterans from filing altogether or cause them to build claims on flawed assumptions.

Systemic Barriers That Keep Veterans From Their Full Benefits

Even when veterans do everything they can to expedite claims, such as reporting symptoms, gathering quality evidence, and filing correctly, the system can create obstacles. Structural issues within the VA can delay claims, lower ratings, or make the process harder to navigate.

System-level barriers can include:

VA backlogs and inconsistent processing times. High claim volumes and staffing shortages contribute to long waits, and exam quality can vary depending on provider and location.

High claim volumes and staffing shortages contribute to long waits, and exam quality can vary depending on provider and location. Lack of clear, accessible guidance. Veterans often struggle to understand what evidence is required or how conditions are evaluated, leading to unintentional gaps in documentation.

Veterans often struggle to understand what evidence is required or how conditions are evaluated, leading to unintentional gaps in documentation. Appeals system complexity. Multiple appeal pathways and strict timelines can overwhelm veterans, especially when their initial claim is denied or underrated.

Multiple appeal pathways and strict timelines can overwhelm veterans, especially when their initial claim is denied or underrated. Regional variability in ratings. Differences among VA facilities and regional offices can lead to inconsistent decisions on similar conditions.

What Needs to Change in the Industry

Improving outcomes for veterans requires individual effort and meaningful shifts in how advocates and service providers support veterans.

Better Education and Transparency

Veterans deserve clear, accessible information that helps them understand how the VA makes decisions. Too often, rating criteria and evidence requirements are buried in technical language that’s difficult to navigate.

Improvements should include:

Accessible, plain-language explanations of rating criteria from the VA so veterans know how conditions are evaluated

Clear, consistent guidance from the VA and advocates on evidence requirements to reduce documentation gaps that lead to denials or underrating

Tools and resources that support self-advocacy, such as checklists, templates, and educational content

More Time With Veterans

Strong claims start with a full understanding of a veteran’s service history, medical timeline, and daily symptoms. Rushed conversations or surface-level intake processes can leave out critical details that affect ratings. Medical providers and advocates who take time to understand the veteran’s full story can build stronger, more accurate claims.

It’s important to:

Dive deeply into service history and symptoms to uncover overlooked events or exposures

Understand long-term medical patterns that reveal how conditions developed or worsened

Create a complete picture that the VA can evaluate, supported by comprehensive evidence and clear explanations

Improved Support for Secondary and Deferred Conditions

Many veterans are surprised to learn how often secondary conditions develop months or years after service. Raising awareness about long-term medical patterns helps ensure conditions aren’t overlooked until they become severe.

Recognizing secondary and deferred issues—like depression related to chronic pain or hypertension linked to sleep apnea—can require additional education and guidance. Highlighting these connections ensures veterans better understand eligibility and can pursue benefits aligned with their overall health and needs.

Ethical, Veteran-Centered Guidance

A veteran-centered approach prioritizes honesty and empowerment over pressure tactics. Veterans must feel supported in exploring options without rushing into decisions that might not serve their goals.

Ethical guidance includes tailored recommendations based on a veteran’s unique circumstances. When advocates lead with transparency and respect, veterans can gain confidence in the process and make informed choices about how to move forward.

The Positive Impact of Veterans Receiving Their Full Entitlements

When veterans receive the benefits they’ve earned, the impact extends beyond a single claim.

Meaningful outcomes can include:

Improved healthcare access. Proper ratings open the door to specialty care, ongoing treatment, and preventive services that support long-term wellness.

Proper ratings open the door to specialty care, ongoing treatment, and preventive services that support long-term wellness. Reduced financial stress. Disability compensation helps cover daily expenses, medical needs, and income loss related to service-connected conditions.

Disability compensation helps cover daily expenses, medical needs, and income loss related to service-connected conditions. Better long-term outcomes for families. Reliable benefits create greater stability at home, help ease caregiving burdens, and support financial planning for spouses and dependents.

Reliable benefits create greater stability at home, help ease caregiving burdens, and support financial planning for spouses and dependents. A stronger, more trusted VA system. When claims are evaluated fairly, veterans gain confidence in the process and become more engaged with available resources.

When claims are evaluated fairly, veterans gain confidence in the process and become more engaged with available resources. More positive transitions, including the ability to step into new careers as veterans . Consistent benefits provide a safety net that supports retraining, education, and new professional opportunities.

Consistent benefits provide a safety net that supports retraining, education, and new professional opportunities. Earlier intervention and treatment. Accurate recognition of conditions helps veterans receive care sooner, improving long-term health trajectories.

Veterans deserve the full benefits they’ve earned, and a more accessible, veteran-focused system is essential. Advocates play a crucial role in driving change, whether that’s improvement in veteran hiring processes or support for veterans seeking benefits. Greater awareness and stronger guidance can help every veteran access the care and stability they deserve.