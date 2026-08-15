Identity theft can happen to anyone, but some households carry a heavier burden of risk than others. Families connected to law enforcement and the military sit near the top of that list. Their personal information often moves through more systems, sits in more databases, and stays exposed for longer stretches of time than the average person’s. That combination creates openings that criminals are quick to exploit.

Few people understand this reality better than Elliott Allan Hilsinger, who built a career in identity protection after becoming a victim of identity theft himself in 2009. That experience shaped his belief that the people who serve their communities and their country deserve stronger safeguards than the general public typically receives. The risks these families face are real, specific, and worth understanding in detail.

The Hidden Cost of Service

Serving in uniform, whether on a local police force or in the armed forces, comes with a level of public exposure that most professions never require. Names, ranks, assignments, and sometimes home regions become part of official records, news coverage, and organizational rosters. Each piece of information on its own may seem harmless. Together, they can form a detailed profile that a determined criminal can use to open accounts, file fraudulent tax returns, or take out loans in someone else’s name.

For families, the danger extends beyond the person in uniform. Spouses, children, and even elderly parents can become collateral targets. A thief who gains access to one family member’s records often finds it easier to reach the others. This is why identity theft protection for military and law enforcement families has become such an important conversation in recent years.

Why Military Families Are Prime Targets

Military households face a distinct set of vulnerabilities tied directly to the demands of service. Deployment is one of the biggest. When a service member is stationed overseas or in the field for months at a time, monitoring bank statements and credit reports becomes difficult. Criminals know this. A long deployment can give fraud months to grow before anyone notices something is wrong.

Frequent relocation adds another layer of risk. Military families move often, and each move generates a trail of forwarded mail, new utility accounts, updated records, and change-of-address forms. Every one of those steps is a potential point of exposure. Sensitive documents can be lost, intercepted, or simply left behind in the rush of a permanent change of station.

There is also the matter of how the military has historically handled personal identifiers. For many years, Social Security numbers appeared on identification cards, medical files, and countless internal forms. While policies have improved, a great deal of that older information still exists in systems and paper records that are not always well protected. This makes protecting personal identifying information a lasting concern rather than a one-time task.

Service members and their spouses also carry valuable benefits, from health coverage to housing allowances to education funds. Those benefits attract scammers who pose as government agencies or lenders in an effort to capture account details. The promise of help with a benefit can be a convincing disguise for a theft attempt.

The Specific Dangers Facing Law Enforcement

Police officers, sheriffs, and other law enforcement personnel deal with a different but equally serious set of threats. The nature of their work can make them targets of retaliation, and in the digital age, retaliation increasingly takes the form of doxxing. When personal details such as a home address, family names, or financial information are published online, the danger reaches well past the officer to everyone under the same roof.

Public records laws, which serve important purposes, can also work against officers. Property records, voter registrations, and other filings are often searchable, and skilled bad actors can piece these together into a full picture of an officer’s private life. Once assembled, that picture becomes a tool for harassment, fraud, or worse.

Because of these pressures, many officers hesitate to share details about their profession, yet the exposure is often built into systems they cannot control. That is why safeguarding law enforcement officers and their families requires a proactive approach rather than a reactive one. Waiting until a problem appears usually means waiting too long.

Shared Vulnerabilities Across Both Communities

Beyond the threats unique to each group, military and law enforcement families share several common weak points. Long or irregular hours make consistent financial monitoring hard. Family separation, whether from deployment or demanding shift work, means fewer people watching for warning signs at any given moment. High levels of trust in official institutions can also make these families more likely to respond to messages that appear to come from a legitimate agency.

Children in these families deserve special attention as well. Child identity theft is one of the most underreported forms of the crime because the damage often goes unnoticed for years, surfacing only when a young adult applies for a first loan or credit card. A child’s clean, unused Social Security number is a valuable prize for a thief, and the families most stretched by service commitments are sometimes the least able to keep constant watch.

An Expert Perspective on Protection

Elliott Allan Hilsinger founded Guard Well Identity Theft Solutions in 2011 with a clear mission: to bring affordable, multi-layered identity theft protection to every American household. His personal experience with identity theft convinced him that awareness alone is not enough. People need practical tools and ongoing monitoring to stay ahead of criminals who never stop looking for new openings.

That conviction led to programs designed specifically for those who serve. Through the COPS Program, short for Covering Officer’s Personal Security, any law enforcement officer in the United States can obtain a membership at a significant discount, with a portion of each membership directed to a charity that supports law enforcement. The VETS Program follows the same spirit, offering meaningful discounts to active and retired military members while contributing to veteran and military charities. These programs reflect a simple idea that runs throughout the work of Elliott Allan Hilsinger: the people who protect others should not have to fight identity theft alone.

Practical Steps Families Can Take

Awareness turns into safety only when it leads to action. Families in these communities can lower their risk by taking a few consistent steps. Freezing credit reports for every family member, including children, blocks many fraudulent accounts before they start. Setting up account alerts creates an early warning system that works even during deployments or long shifts. Shredding sensitive documents before disposal closes off a common and low-tech avenue for thieves.

Enrolling in a dedicated monitoring service adds a professional layer of defense, watching for suspicious activity around the clock. For families facing the pressures of service, that kind of steady oversight can be the difference between catching a problem early and discovering it after real damage is done.

Conclusion

Law enforcement and military families give a great deal to their communities and their country, and that service should never leave them more exposed to criminals. The risks they face are unique, from deployment gaps and frequent moves to public records and the threat of retaliation. Understanding those risks is the first step toward defending against them. Through decades of work in the field, Elliott Allan Hilsinger has shown that with the right knowledge, the right tools, and a commitment to protecting those who serve, these families can face the future with far greater peace of mind.