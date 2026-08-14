Why Juan Sebastian Palomo Murga Never Wanted to Stay in One Industry

Entrepreneurs are often encouraged to find one industry, master it, and stay there. Juan Sebastian Palomo Murga built his career differently. During the past 25 years, he has founded companies in infrastructure, logistics, mobility, and financial technology, with each venture growing from a challenge he encountered rather than a long-term plan to enter a particular market.

As founder and CEO of Arqcons Group, Juan Sebastian established his career by leading large-scale infrastructure and engineering projects. The work required careful planning, coordination, and the ability to manage complex operations over long periods. While those projects were very different from the businesses he would later create, they shaped the way he approaches every opportunity.

“I’ve never been interested in changing industries just for the sake of it,” he says. “I’ve always been interested in solving problems. Sometimes that leads you somewhere unexpected.”

The Same Question Led to Four Different Companies

Looking across Juan Sebastian’s business portfolio, it would be easy to focus on what makes each company different. He sees something else entirely.

Whether managing infrastructure projects through Arqcons Group, developing logistics solutions with iPakket, expanding into mobility with Ride by iPakket, or building financial technology through Fink Financial Corporation, he begins with the same question: What is making life harder than it needs to be?

That approach has helped him avoid creating businesses simply because a market is growing. Instead, he looks for places where better systems, clearer communication, or smarter technology can improve the experience for customers.

“The industry matters less than the problem,” he explains. “If you understand what people actually need, the solution becomes much clearer.”

Why iPakket Became More Than a Logistics Company

When Juan Sebastian launched iPakket, his goal was not to build another delivery company. He recognized that businesses were dealing with increasingly complex supply chains while customers expected greater visibility and faster communication throughout the delivery process.

Instead of treating logistics as a transportation challenge alone, he viewed it as an information challenge. Reliable technology, accurate tracking, and better communication became just as important as moving a package from one destination to another.

That way of thinking continues to influence how he views the industry today.

For Juan Sebastian, successful logistics is measured not only by where a package arrives but also by how confidently customers can follow its journey from beginning to end.

When One Business Creates the Next Opportunity

Juan Sebastian did not see Ride by iPakket as a departure from iPakket. He saw it as an extension of the same philosophy.

After spending years improving how goods move through cities, he became interested in how technology could also improve the way people move. While one company focuses on logistics and the other on urban mobility, both are built around creating smoother, more connected experiences through technology.

Rather than viewing each business as a separate chapter, Juan Sebastian sees them as ideas that naturally evolved from one another.

“The best opportunities often come from paying attention to what your current business is teaching you,” he says. “One solution usually reveals another problem that still needs to be solved.”

Building a Career Around Adaptation

Although Juan Sebastian has worked across multiple industries, he does not believe his career has been defined by constant change. He believes it has been defined by a willingness to keep learning.

That perspective has also shaped his interest in acquiring technology companies. Instead of seeing acquisitions only as a way to expand, he views them as an opportunity to introduce new capabilities into businesses that are already serving customers.

Each venture has added another layer to his experience while reinforcing the same belief that businesses should continue improving rather than relying on past success.

Looking Ahead Without Leaving the Past Behind

Today, Juan Sebastian continues to divide his attention across infrastructure, logistics, mobility, and financial technology. While his businesses operate in different sectors, they remain connected by a practical approach to innovation and a preference for building solutions that address everyday challenges.

Outside of business, he supports Amnesty International and initiatives that bring access to clean energy to underserved communities in Central America. Those efforts reflect the same outlook that has guided his professional life for more than two decades: meaningful progress comes from finding practical ways to improve people’s lives.

Looking back, Juan Sebastian Palomo Murga’s career is less a story about moving from one industry to another than it is about recognizing where his experience could create value. For him, every new company has been another opportunity to apply familiar principles in an unfamiliar environment, proving that lasting entrepreneurship is built on curiosity, adaptability, and a willingness to keep solving problems.