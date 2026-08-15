Why IT and Customer Operations Teams Are Demanding Better Software Options

A support manager discovers that agents keep a spreadsheet open beside the official contact center platform. IT finds another spreadsheet tracking equipment requests because the internal ticketing system asks for the wrong information. Neither workaround was approved, yet both exist because employees still have work to finish.

This is a familiar warning sign. Companies can have plenty of software and still leave teams searching for better ways to handle everyday processes.

The growing demand for alternatives comes from a practical place: employees expect business systems to fit the work reasonably well, and technical teams can no longer customize every application through traditional development.

Internal Applications and Automation Solve Different Problems

A department that wants to improve a process often starts by asking for “automation.” Sometimes that is the wrong request.

Imagine an operations team that tracks damaged equipment. Employees need a form for reporting an item, a screen showing open cases, and a page where managers can update repair status. They need an application employees can interact with.

Now imagine the manager also wants an email sent whenever a repair exceeds $2,000. That is a workflow.

This distinction helps explain how Power Apps compare to Power Automate. Power Apps primarily gives organizations a way to build custom business applications and user interfaces around their processes and data. Power Automate focuses on workflows that trigger actions between services, systems, and people.

The two can work together. An employee could submit a request through an app, while an automated flow routes the request for approval and sends notifications.

Choosing between them starts with identifying what is missing: an interface, an automated process, or both.

Customer Operations Has Its Own Version of the Problem

Contact centers face similar pressure from a different direction.

A platform may handle calls perfectly well but create headaches elsewhere. Reporting could require too much manual work. Managers may want different workforce tools. Integrations with the CRM might fall short. Pricing can become difficult to justify as headcount increases.

That is why companies researching five9 alternatives should avoid treating the process as a simple feature comparison.

Start with the operational complaint.

If agents constantly switch between the contact center platform and CRM, integration quality deserves more attention. If supervisors spend Monday mornings assembling performance reports manually, reporting becomes a priority. A company expanding internationally might care more about regional availability, administration, or support for different communication channels.

Replacing software without identifying the specific problem can result in a different platform with the same annoyance.

Business Teams Want More Control Over Small Changes

Waiting six weeks for IT to add three fields to an internal form is frustrating for everyone involved.

The business team cannot improve its process. IT has another low-priority ticket competing with security work, integrations, infrastructure projects, and requests from every other department.

Low-code tools can change that relationship.

Employees who understand a process can handle some smaller application changes themselves while IT sets access rules and manages higher-risk technical work. That does not mean every employee should start building production systems. A departmental tracker and a payroll application clearly require different levels of oversight.

The useful middle ground is controlled independence.

Understanding how Power Apps compare to Power Automate can help teams decide where that independence belongs. Someone might build a simple interface for collecting inspection results, while IT controls the automated process that moves sensitive information into another business system.

The business team gets room to solve its problem without receiving unrestricted access to everything behind it.

Better Options Sometimes Mean Fewer Tools

Software problems have a predictable response: buy another product.

That can make things worse.

A customer service department might add separate products for calling, workforce management, analytics, quality monitoring, and customer messaging. Each purchase solves something, but employees eventually spend their day jumping between tabs while administrators maintain another collection of integrations.

Companies considering five9 alternatives should therefore examine consolidation as seriously as replacement. The best option may be a platform that removes two other subscriptions, even if another competitor has a longer feature list.

IT teams should make the same calculation with internal development software. Adding another workflow builder makes little sense if the company already pays for a platform capable of handling the requirement.

The number of available tools matters less than the number employees can use well.

Replacement Decisions Need Evidence From Daily Work

Executives see renewal prices and product demonstrations. Frontline employees see the awkward details.

A support agent knows which customer information never appears when a call arrives. An IT administrator knows which integration breaks every quarter. A supervisor knows which report requires three CSV exports before a meeting.

Those details should drive replacement decisions.

Watch employees complete actual tasks before selecting another platform. Record unnecessary clicks, duplicate data entry, missing information, manual handoffs, and common workarounds. Then test potential replacements against those situations rather than polished demo scenarios.

Better software does not automatically mean newer software or a platform with more features. Sometimes the better option is simply the one that removes the spreadsheet sitting beside the official system. When employees stop inventing ways around their tools, that is usually a stronger signal than anything on a product comparison page.