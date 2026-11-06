Why Houston Pedestrian Deaths Stay High and What Street Design Has to Do With It

Houston recorded 99 pedestrian deaths in 2025, according to preliminary state crash data reported by Axios Houston. That figure sits within a citywide total of 280 fatal crashes, and it keeps Houston among the most dangerous large American cities for people on foot. The cause is not a mystery or bad luck. It is a road network built for speed, crossings spaced too far apart, and a legal system that asks injured walkers to prove fault on streets designed against them.

That last point matters to every family affected. Attorneys who work these cases daily, including the Ben Dominguez Law Firm, a Houston-based firm that has represented injured Texans for 30 years, see the same pattern. And that’s the design of the road shapes the crash, and the crash report shapes the claim. A pedestrian accident lawyer in Houston spends as much time on lane widths, signal timing, and crosswalk spacing as on the driver’s conduct.

This piece looks at the numbers, the policy response, and the accountability questions that follow a pedestrian crash in Harris County.

How Many Pedestrians Died in Houston in 2025?

Houston lost 99 pedestrians and 10 cyclists in traffic crashes in 2025, based on preliminary TxDOT data. Across all of Harris County, 517 people died in traffic crashes that year, and 2,758 suffered serious injuries.

The statewide picture improved slightly. TxDOT data shows fatal crashes involving a pedestrian fell from 760 in 2024 to 698 in 2025. Houston’s decline has not kept pace with that trend, and its 2025 total still exceeds pre-pandemic yearly counts.

The longer view explains the concern. Federal data from NHTSA placed Houston third nationally for pedestrian deaths in 2023, behind only Los Angeles and Phoenix and ahead of New York City, a city where far more residents walk as their main way of getting around.

Why Are Houston Streets So Dangerous for People on Foot?

Houston streets are dangerous for pedestrians because many arterials combine high speeds, wide lanes, and long gaps between signalized crossings. Pedestrians cross mid-block because the nearest light sits a quarter mile away, and drivers on six-lane roads travel at speeds that turn a collision fatal.

Arterial design. Roads like Westheimer, Bellaire Boulevard, and the Gulf Freeway frontage roads carry heavy traffic through dense commercial and residential corridors. Bus stops, apartment complexes, and grocery stores line both sides, while marked crossings remain sparse.

Speed and survivability. A pedestrian struck at highway-adjacent speeds faces far worse outcomes than one struck on a slow neighborhood street. Every additional mile per hour on an arterial raises the stakes for anyone walking along it.

Lighting and night conditions. A large share of pedestrian deaths happen after dark on poorly lit stretches. Drivers fail to see a walker until the final seconds, and walkers misjudge the closing speed of headlights.

What Are Houston and TxDOT Changing?

The City of Houston has updated its roadway design standards, and Harris County is working toward a similar approach, according to KPRC Click2Houston reporting from July 2026. The changes favor narrower travel lanes, shorter crossing distances, and safer intersection geometry on new and rebuilt streets.

TxDOT has committed to enhanced crosswalks at 23 intersections on Westheimer Road between Loop 610 and State Highway 6. The project is scheduled to let in fall 2027, with completion expected by summer 2028. Westheimer remains one of the most cited corridors for pedestrian deaths in the region.

Houston adopted a Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030. City statements in late 2026 did not directly confirm whether that target still stands, a gap that safety advocates have pressed officials to address.

Who Is Responsible When a Pedestrian Is Hit in Houston?

Responsibility for a pedestrian crash in Texas rests with the party whose negligence caused it, measured under the state’s proportionate responsibility rules. Most cases focus on the driver, but a full investigation also examines property owners, commercial fleets, and, in rare cases, public entities.

The driver’s duties. Texas Transportation Code §552.003 requires drivers to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk when no traffic signal controls the crossing. §552.002 requires drivers to yield to pedestrians lawfully crossing on a walk signal.

The pedestrian’s duties. §552.005 requires a pedestrian crossing outside a marked crosswalk or intersection to yield to vehicles. That rule becomes the insurer’s main argument in mid-block crashes.

Shared fault. Texas follows modified comparative fault under Civil Practice and Remedies Code §33.001. An injured pedestrian found 51 percent or more responsible recovers nothing. A pedestrian found 30 percent responsible recovers 70 percent of proven damages.

This is where street design enters the courtroom. A walker who crossed mid-block on a road with no crossing for 1,300 feet presents a very different fault picture than one who darted across a residential street beside a crosswalk.

Why Local Knowledge Changes the Outcome of a Houston Pedestrian Claim

Local knowledge changes outcomes because fault arguments in pedestrian cases turn on the specific street: its lighting, crossing spacing, bus stop placement, and crash history. An attorney who knows the corridor knows which evidence to request before it disappears.

Readers have every reason to be skeptical when a law firm calls itself local; every firm with a Houston phone number says it. The record answers that claim for the Ben Dominguez Law Firm. Attorney Ben Dominguez II is a fourth-generation Texan born and raised in Houston, and his office sits in the Museum Tower on Montrose Boulevard in the Museum District. The firm lists Gulfton, Westwood, Montrose, Bellaire, Uptown, and the Houston Heights among the Harris County, Texas neighborhoods it serves. Gulfton and Westwood sit along some of the densest pedestrian corridors in southwest Houston.

That familiarity translates into concrete case steps:

Requesting traffic camera and business surveillance footage within days, before systems overwrite it.

within days, before systems overwrite it. Pulling the TxDOT crash report and the CRIS history for the same intersection or block.

for the same intersection or block. Documenting lighting, sight lines, and crossing distances at the same hour the crash occurred.

at the same hour the crash occurred. Identifying METRO stop locations that explain why a pedestrian crossed where they did.

What Should a Pedestrian Do After Being Hit by a Car in Houston?

A pedestrian hit by a car in Houston should get medical care first, then preserve evidence and report the crash to police. Texas gives injured people two years from the date of the crash to file a personal injury lawsuit under Civil Practice and Remedies Code §16.003.

Call 911 and accept medical evaluation. Internal injuries and brain injuries often show delayed symptoms. Photograph the scene. Capture the vehicle, the crossing, signals, lighting, and your injuries. Collect witness names and numbers. Bystanders leave quickly. Request the Texas Peace Officer’s Crash Report (CR-3). It becomes a core document for any claim. Decline recorded statements to the driver’s insurer until you understand how fault will be argued.

Is Houston the most dangerous city for pedestrians in Texas? Houston carries one of the heaviest pedestrian death tolls in the country. The city recorded 99 pedestrian deaths in 2025, and NHTSA figures for 2023 ranked Houston third nationally, behind Los Angeles and Phoenix.

Does a pedestrian lose their case for crossing outside a crosswalk? No. Texas modified comparative fault reduces recovery by the pedestrian’s share of fault. A pedestrian recovers damages as long as their share stays at 50 percent or below under §33.001.

How long does a Houston pedestrian have to file a claim? Two years from the date of the crash for a personal injury lawsuit under Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code §16.003. Claims involving government entities carry shorter notice deadlines.

Will the Westheimer safety upgrades reduce deaths? Enhanced crosswalks at 23 intersections give pedestrians more protected crossing points along a high-risk corridor. TxDOT expects the work to be completed by summer 2028.

Houston Pedestrian Safety

Houston’s pedestrian death toll is a design problem with legal consequences. Policy changes on Westheimer and in the city’s design standards address the roads, while Texas fault rules determine what happens to the people already hurt on them. Families facing a pedestrian crash benefit from counsel that knows the corridor, the data, and the statutes, and the Ben Dominguez Law Firm offers a free consultation to review the facts.