Why Every Pregnancy Benefits From an Individualized Care Plan: Insights from Dr. Janice Crowder, OBGYN

Pregnancy is often described in stages, with books and websites outlining what to expect week by week. While these resources can be helpful, they can also create the impression that every pregnancy follows the same path. In reality, no two pregnancies are exactly alike. Every woman enters pregnancy with a unique medical history, lifestyle, support system, and set of circumstances that influence her care. That is why individualized care has become one of the most important principles in modern obstetrics.

Dr. Janice Crowder, OBGYN, has spent decades caring for women through pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum recovery. As a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, she has guided thousands of patients through pregnancies ranging from routine to medically complex. Throughout her career, she has remained committed to treating each patient as an individual, believing that personalized care leads to better experiences and healthier outcomes for both mothers and babies.

Why One Size Does Not Fit All

Pregnancy is a natural process, but it is not a predictable one. Two women of the same age may become pregnant on the same day and have entirely different experiences. One may have an uncomplicated pregnancy, while the other develops gestational diabetes or high blood pressure. One may have strong family support, while another is balancing work, caregiving responsibilities, and financial stress.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 8% of pregnancies in the United States are affected by gestational diabetes, while hypertensive disorders complicate 10% to 15% of pregnancies, making them among the leading causes of maternal and infant complications. These numbers highlight why routine care alone is not always enough. Identifying individual risk factors early allows physicians to tailor care before complications become emergencies.

“One of the first things I remind my patients is that their pregnancy is their own,” says Dr. Crowder. “It is natural to compare experiences with friends or family members, but every woman brings a different medical history, different risk factors, and different life circumstances into pregnancy. My responsibility is to care for the individual sitting in front of me, not an average patient.”

Understanding the Whole Patient

Personalized care begins long before labor. It starts with understanding the woman herself.

Medical history is certainly an important part of that conversation. Conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, or previous pregnancy complications all influence how a pregnancy is monitored. However, Dr. Crowder believes excellent obstetric care extends beyond laboratory values and ultrasound reports.

“I want to understand what is happening outside the exam room as well,” she explains. “A patient may be working long hours, caring for other children, managing stress, or recovering emotionally from a previous pregnancy loss. Those experiences influence pregnancy too, even though they may not appear in a medical record.”

By taking time to understand each patient’s circumstances, physicians can recommend care plans that are both medically appropriate and realistic for the individual.

Early Prenatal Care Creates Opportunities

One of the greatest advantages of personalized medicine is the opportunity to identify concerns before they become serious.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends initiating prenatal care during the first trimester whenever possible. Early appointments establish a baseline for blood pressure, weight, laboratory values, and overall maternal health while allowing physicians to identify risk factors that may require additional monitoring.

Dr. Crowder prefers to see expectant mothers between eight and ten weeks of pregnancy whenever possible.

“Those early visits allow us to build a relationship and develop a plan together,” she says. “They give us time to discuss medical history, answer questions, complete important screening tests, and identify anything that deserves closer attention. Prevention is always more effective than reacting after a complication develops.”

Monitoring Should Reflect Individual Risk

Routine prenatal care follows established guidelines, but individualized care recognizes when those guidelines should be adjusted.

For example, a healthy first-time mother with no underlying medical conditions may require only standard prenatal monitoring. Another patient with chronic hypertension may benefit from additional blood pressure monitoring, more frequent ultrasounds, or consultations with maternal-fetal medicine specialists.

Age may also influence prenatal care. Women over 35 may receive additional screening options because the likelihood of certain complications increases with maternal age. Likewise, patients carrying twins or higher-order multiples require closer monitoring than women carrying a single baby.

“Personalized care is not about doing more testing for everyone,” Dr. Crowder explains. “It is about doing the right testing for the right patient at the right time.”

Communication Is Part of the Care Plan

A personalized care plan involves much more than medical testing.

It also depends on communication between the physician and patient.

Research has consistently shown that patients who understand their treatment plans are more likely to attend follow-up appointments, recognize warning signs, and participate actively in their own healthcare. Strong communication also builds trust, making patients more comfortable discussing symptoms that they might otherwise dismiss.

“I encourage every patient to ask questions,” says Dr. Crowder. “If something does not make sense or something feels different, I want to hear about it. The more we communicate, the better we can work together to keep both mother and baby healthy.”

That approach becomes especially important because many serious pregnancy complications begin with symptoms that appear mild at first. Headaches, swelling, changes in vision, or decreased fetal movement should always be discussed with a healthcare provider rather than ignored.

Personalized Care Continues After Delivery

An individualized care plan should not end when the baby is born.

Many pregnancy-related complications occur during the postpartum period, making continued follow-up essential. Women recovering from cesarean delivery, hypertension, gestational diabetes, or postpartum depression may require additional visits and ongoing monitoring beyond the traditional postpartum appointment.

The World Health Organization emphasizes that postpartum care should be viewed as an ongoing process rather than a single visit, recognizing that mothers continue recovering physically and emotionally for weeks after childbirth.

“I often remind patients that caring for themselves is part of caring for their baby,” Dr. Crowder says. “Recovery looks different for every woman, and postpartum care should reflect those individual needs just as much as prenatal care does.”

Better Outcomes Begin With Personalized Care

Healthcare continues moving toward more individualized approaches because evidence consistently demonstrates that personalized care improves patient experiences and supports better health outcomes.

In obstetrics, individualized care means recognizing that every pregnancy deserves thoughtful attention rather than assuming every patient fits the same model. It means considering medical history alongside emotional well-being, family responsibilities, and personal goals. It means building trust through open communication and creating care plans that evolve as pregnancy progresses.

“For me, individualized care is really about partnership,” Dr. Crowder says. “Pregnancy is one of the most significant experiences in a woman’s life. My role is to provide medical expertise, but it is equally important to listen, educate, and work together to make decisions that support both mother and baby.”

While no physician can eliminate every uncertainty that comes with pregnancy, personalized care provides women with the best opportunity for a healthy pregnancy and a positive birth experience. By recognizing that every patient is unique, physicians can deliver care that is not only medically sound but also responsive to the individual needs of the women they serve.