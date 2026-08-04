Why Employee Retention Now Depends on Pay, Growth, and Trust

Loyalty in the workplace has changed. Employees may still value stability, strong teams, and the knowledge that comes from spending years with one organization, but when raises and advancement opportunities fail to reflect their work, staying can become harder to justify.

The decision to leave usually comes well before a resignation letter is submitted. It might start after a disappointing review or when an employee checks what similar positions are paying. They may update their resume later or pay closer attention when different job openings appear. This does not mean they have stopped caring about their current role. Many people simply wonder if staying is the right career decision.

Recent findings from a survey examining why employees change jobs show how compensation gaps and delayed retention efforts can influence these decisions.

How Employee Retention Is Shaped by Pay

Employees compare their compensation with what other colleagues earn and what similar positions advertise. They also compare what their experience is worth elsewhere. Strong performance reviews with a small raise can lead employees to wonder whether internal growth will keep up with opportunities elsewhere.

In the survey, 49.6% of respondents said they had received a strong performance rating that was not reflected in their compensation increase. Another 63.2% had left a position to seek a salary they believed they deserved. Though pay is not the only reason for employees to leave, it is one of the clearest ways an organization communicates how it values someone’s contribution.

Why Employees Search Before They Disengage

Many employees will continue to meet deadlines, perform well, and help their teams while exploring outside opportunities. The survey found that 35.4% of respondents occasionally applied for jobs to keep their interview skills sharp, even when they were satisfied at work. Only 35.9% waited until they had mentally checked out before beginning their search.

By the time an employee admits they are leaving, they may have spent months thinking about it. This can make retention problems difficult to identify in exit interviews. Regular conversations about employee workload, compensation, career goals, and workplace frustrations may reveal concerns earlier.

How Career Growth Shapes Employee Loyalty

Someone may believe in their organization and like their coworkers, but still decide it is time to leave when there is no growth.

A mid-level employee who receives positive reviews for years but is repeatedly told that a promotion is not available may grow frustrated, especially if their responsibilities grow but their title and salary stay the same. When another employer offers better pay, a development plan, and a more defined senior role, leaving is no longer impulsive. It becomes a practical career move.

Employers may not be able to promote everyone, but they can explain what an advancement requires, be honest about the available paths, and provide development opportunities.

What Employee Tenure Shows About Job Mobility

Job mobility does not look the same across every workplace or every stage of a person’s career. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, median tenure was 3.9 years in January of 2024. The figure was lower in the private sector, at 3.5 years. Public-sector employees had a median tenure of 6.2 years.

Workers ages 25 to 34 had a median tenure of 2.7 years, compared with 9.6 years for those ages 55 to 64. A shorter stay with an employer is not necessarily a sign that someone lacks commitment. Younger workers are often still trying to find their place in a field, which can make job changes a natural part of building a career.

Why Employee Retention Must Begin Early

Waiting until an employee resigns to discuss pay or offer a new title may be too late. Though a counteroffer can address compensation, it may not repair concerns that involve burnout, management issues, years of delayed advancement, or trust.

50.8% of the surveyed respondents received no counteroffer when they resigned. Among those who did receive a counteroffer, only 16.2% accepted it and remained with the organization long term. By that point, the reasons behind the resignation may have gone well beyond salary.

Benefits should also be considered. Flexible schedules, health coverage, professional development, caregiving support, retirement contributions, and paid leave may not carry the same value for every employee. As the Ritz Herald’s coverage of workplace benefits explains, employers are reconsidering how their benefits packages support the changing needs of their team.

Building Employee Retention Through Trust

Employee loyalty is more sustainable when it works in both directions. Workers are more likely to stay when organizations recognize performance, communicate honestly, review compensation against the market, and provide credible opportunities for growth.

Changing jobs is not always the better choice. A new role may bring financial, cultural, or professional risks of its own. Employers should pay attention to what makes leaving feel like the better choice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do employees change jobs even when they are not unhappy?

Employees may move for higher compensation, clearer advancement, stronger benefits, greater flexibility, or responsibilities that better support their long-term career goals.

Does job hopping always lead to higher pay?

No. Some workers secure significant increases, while others accept similar compensation in exchange for better flexibility, management, development opportunities, or working conditions.

How can employers identify retention risks early?

Regular career conversations, compensation reviews, internal mobility data, engagement feedback, workload assessments, and manager check-ins may reveal concerns before an employee resigns.

Are younger workers more likely to change employers?

Younger workers generally have shorter tenure than older workers, but career stage, industry, economic conditions, and available opportunities also influence mobility.

Do counteroffers prevent employees from leaving?

Counteroffers may persuade some employees to stay, but they may not resolve underlying concerns involving trust, burnout, management, or limited career growth.