Why Digital Wallets Are Becoming the Default Trust Layer for North American Online Businesses

Businesses that operate online have their own battles to fight to win customer trust, and decades-long imperfections in payment processing have left their mark on the reputation of digital service provision across the board. Thankfully, support for digital wallets is turning the tide in favour of companies keen to earn and retain end users’ trust, putting an end to the era of overreliance on traditional payment cards. Here’s why they’re an asset, not a liability.

Simplifying Identity Verification

Online businesses in North America need to know who their customers are to serve them successfully and avoid various types of payment fraud. Digital wallets make it much easier to be certain that the person carrying out a transaction on your platform is legitimate rather than a faceless, malicious third party. It comes down to how these services are typically tied to specific devices and verified bank accounts, while also baking in biometric authorization to sweeten the deal.

It’s not just North American e-commerce stores that stand to benefit from this two-way layer of trust and identity verification. Support for digital wallets is something the top live casino brand in Canada has offered for some time, keeping high-value, high-volume customer transactions swift and auditable.

Catalyzing the Guest Checkout Experience

Plenty of consumers prefer checking out as a guest when buying from an online business, and in an era before digital wallets were supported by default, doing so could be a major point of friction in the customer journey.

Digital wallets solve this by acting as a verified intermediary. When a customer uses a wallet, the merchant receives the shipping and payment info via a single biometric touch. Removing the need for manual data entry increases conversion rates, and the wallet becomes a trust shortcut that bypasses the customer’s hesitation to share data with an unfamiliar site.

The Pay-it-Forward Approach to Trust

Online businesses might want to jealously guard their customer bases to a certain extent, but doing so can miss out on the benefits of leveraging the trust and reputation of third-party platforms.

Shopify’s digital payments platform Shop Pay is a good example of this. When it’s included at checkout on an independent retailer’s site, there’s trust by association because the customer has a preexisting relationship with Shopify’s brand, and its presence on a third-party site reinforces that trust, making conversion more likely.

A Holistic Experience

Lastly, we’re in a golden age of digital wallets as the default trust layer because they do much more than just handle transactions at checkout. The top platforms also integrate features like order tracking and returns processing, making them relevant and useful long after the customer makes the initial purchase.

So, the fact that customers love the convenience and privacy that comes with using a digital wallet to buy from an online business in North America is just a small part of what makes them an appealing trust signal. We’ve arguably reached the point where integrating digital wallet support is a must, because the lack of compatibility could be seen as a red flag by the savviest shoppers.