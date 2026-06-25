Why Curiosity Is Becoming a Competitive Advantage

For decades, success was often tied to access. People with the best education, the strongest professional networks, or the largest collections of knowledge had a clear advantage because information itself was difficult to find. If you wanted to learn something, you often needed access to the right institution, mentor, or resources. Knowledge was valuable because it was scarce.

Today, that scarcity has largely disappeared. Information is available almost instantly, and answers to complex questions can often be found within seconds. Yet something interesting has happened as access has expanded. While information has become easier to obtain, understanding has not. In many cases, it has become more difficult. People are surrounded by facts, opinions, research, and analysis, yet many still struggle to determine what matters, what connects, and what deserves their attention.

That shift is changing the nature of competitive advantage. Knowledge still matters, but curiosity is becoming increasingly important because it helps people transform information into understanding.

Eric Morrison, Google, has spent more than a decade studying how people interact with technology, information, and ideas. His academic journey took him from Yale University, where he studied history, to the University of Oxford, where he examined how people and technology influence one another. Throughout that journey, he developed a deep appreciation for a simple reality: people who continue to ask questions often discover opportunities and insights that others miss.

“Some of the most interesting people I’ve met weren’t necessarily experts when they started,” he says. “What stood out was their willingness to stay curious long enough to learn something new.”

The World Has Solved the Access Problem

One of the biggest changes of the last twenty years is that information has become remarkably accessible.

Previous generations spent enormous amounts of time searching for answers. Research often meant visiting libraries, tracking down sources, and spending hours reviewing material. Today, information is constantly available through search engines, online publications, educational platforms, and countless other sources.

According to the International Data Corporation, the volume of data created globally continues to grow at an extraordinary pace each year. More information is being produced than any individual could ever hope to consume. Yet despite this abundance, surveys from organizations such as the Pew Research Center consistently show that many people feel overwhelmed by the amount of information they encounter every day.

This creates a new challenge. The problem is no longer finding information. The problem is deciding what deserves attention and how different pieces of information fit together.

“The people who stand out today aren’t always the people who know the most facts,” Morrison explains. “They’re often the people who can take information from different places and make sense of it.”

That ability begins with curiosity.

Curiosity Creates Connections

Facts rarely become valuable on their own. Their value emerges when people connect them to larger ideas, broader patterns, or deeper questions.

Curious people naturally engage in that process. Instead of accepting the first answer they find, they continue exploring. They ask why something happened, what caused it, and whether there might be another explanation. They look for relationships between ideas that appear unrelated on the surface.

This habit creates a different kind of learning.

During his academic years, Morrison was interested in subjects that many people would have viewed as separate. History, social behavior, technology, and decision-making all captured his attention. What eventually became clear was that each field offered another perspective on the same underlying question: how people respond to change and navigate complexity.

“I wasn’t trying to build a career plan around those interests,” he says. “I was following questions that genuinely interested me. Looking back, those questions ended up connecting in ways I couldn’t have predicted.”

That experience highlights an important truth about curiosity. It often creates value long before people realize where it will lead.

Why Questions Matter More Than Ever

Many traditional systems place enormous value on answers. Students are rewarded for getting the right answer on a test. Professionals are rewarded for expertise. Leaders are often expected to provide certainty and direction.

Curiosity operates differently.

It encourages people to spend more time with questions.

Research published in Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes has linked curiosity to stronger learning outcomes, improved adaptability, and better problem-solving abilities. Those qualities have become increasingly important because the pace of change across industries continues to accelerate.

New tools appear constantly. Entire fields evolve within a few years. Skills that were valuable a decade ago may look very different today. In that environment, the ability to keep learning becomes more important than mastering a fixed body of knowledge.

“The people who continue growing are usually the people who remain interested,” Morrison says. “Once someone stops asking questions, growth tends to slow down.”

Curiosity keeps people engaged with learning long after formal education ends.

Career Growth Is Becoming Less Predictable

One reason curiosity has become so valuable is that career paths are increasingly nonlinear.

Many professionals now work across multiple industries, roles, and disciplines during their careers. Opportunities often emerge in unexpected places, making it difficult to follow a rigid roadmap.

Curiosity helps people navigate uncertainty by encouraging exploration rather than avoidance.

LinkedIn’s Workplace Learning Report consistently identifies adaptability and continuous learning among the qualities employers value most. These traits share a common foundation: people who are curious are more willing to explore unfamiliar territory and develop new skills.

Some of the most important opportunities in Morrison’s own career emerged not because he planned them years in advance, but because he followed subjects that genuinely interested him. That willingness to explore opened doors that were impossible to predict at the beginning.

“The interesting thing about curiosity is that it often creates opportunities indirectly,” he says. “You learn something because you’re interested in it, and then years later you realize it helped you see a problem differently.”

The Difference Between Consuming and Learning

Modern life encourages consumption.

People read articles, watch videos, listen to podcasts, and absorb information throughout the day. There is nothing wrong with consumption. The challenge is that consumption alone does not guarantee understanding.

Learning requires engagement.

A curious person approaches information differently. They pause when something surprises them. They investigate ideas that challenge their assumptions. They follow threads of interest beyond the initial source.

Two people can encounter the same information and walk away with completely different levels of understanding because one remains curious while the other moves on.

Curiosity transforms information from passive to useful.

The Future Belongs to Lifelong Learners

As information becomes more abundant, the ability to ask meaningful questions becomes increasingly valuable.

Facts can be retrieved instantly. Understanding requires effort. Insight requires exploration. Growth requires a willingness to remain curious even when answers are not immediately available.

That is why curiosity is becoming such an important advantage. It helps people continue learning when others stop. It encourages them to explore unfamiliar territory rather than avoid it. It allows them to see connections that are invisible to those focused only on immediate answers.

“The moment you think you’ve figured everything out is usually the moment you stop learning,” Morrison says. “Curiosity keeps that process alive.”

In a world overflowing with information, the people who continue asking questions may ultimately be the ones who learn the most, adapt the fastest, and create the greatest opportunities for themselves over time.