Why Credibility Has Become a Business’s Most Valuable Asset According to Gldn Co-Founder David Dzierzega

The Gldn co-founder argues that credibility has shifted from something earned through quality work to something required before anyone gives that work a look.

For most of business history, the path looked the same. Do strong work, deliver results, and recognition follows. David Dzierzega, co-founder of Gldn, thinks that order has flipped. Credibility now comes first, and the professionals winning the meetings, the contracts, and the investments are the ones whose credibility was already built before any direct conversation happened.

That shift is the foundation of how Dzierzega and his co-founder JJ Carter built Gldn. The firm has grown into a team of more than 10 people serving hundreds of clients, with recognition from Inc. 5000, Forbes, PR Week, and the Agency Elite Top 100. Its work spans press features, podcast appearances, contributor articles, and television placements, all built around one idea. When the first impression almost never happens face to face, credibility is what decides whether the second one happens at all.

“What people see about you before they meet you determines whether they ever meet you at all,” Dzierzega said. “Most professionals assume that once someone gets in the room with them, the quality of the work will take over. The problem is that the room is much harder to get into than it used to be. The decision about who gets invited in is made earlier, on a search engine or a podcast feed, before anyone has shaken your hand.”

That dynamic shows up in every hiring decision, partnership conversation, and purchasing choice where a prospect is comparing one provider to another. The credibility gap, as Dzierzega puts it, is the distance between how qualified someone is and how qualified they look when someone runs a search on them. The wider the gap, the more opportunity slips toward the competitor whose visibility is already in place.

“The world does not evaluate you on your potential,” he said. “It evaluates you on what it can see. The people who close that gap on purpose are the ones who end up with the opportunities. The ones who assume the gap will close itself are the ones who watch competitors win work they were better suited to do.”

Closing that gap is what Gldn is built to do. Rather than treating media placements as marketing assets, the firm treats them as the foundation of how a client gets perceived in the market. A contributor article in a respected publication, a podcast appearance with a recognized host, or a feature in an industry outlet keeps working long after it runs. It shows up in searches, in reference checks, and in the vetting process every prospect goes through before they pick up the phone.

The approach has landed with founders, executives, and operators who built strong reputations the traditional way and then ran into the limits of that approach when the market they were trying to reach moved online.

“The clients we work with are not looking for attention,” Dzierzega said. “They are looking for the right people to know they exist. Those are two different problems, and they get solved with completely different strategies.”

As Gldn keeps expanding its client base across industries, Dzierzega is positioning the firm as the practical answer to a market that has fundamentally changed. Strong work still matters. It just no longer carries the load on its own.