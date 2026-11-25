The word empathy shows up in leadership books so often it has nearly lost its meaning. Brandon Ansley’s career is a useful corrective, because in his hands it is not a sentiment. It is an operating method with a track record.

Ansley is CEO of Carter + Clark, the company providing land surveying and site intelligence to America’s largest homebuilders. Under his leadership, the business has become one of its industry’s standout performers, with the growth achieved during a historic downturn in residential construction. Ask him how, and he will not mention strategy decks.

“Starting, building and growing a world-class company will always boil down to one thing: people,” he says. “The art of leading people in business is complex and nuanced. Authentic leadership requires a healthy dose of empathy and a steady, unyielding desire to build a shared fate among teammates.”

Shared fate is the phrase to pay attention to, because it is where Ansley’s version of empathy departs from the greeting-card kind.

Empathy, as he practices it, is diagnostic. When he first arrived at the company, he found a workforce of capable, sincere people inside a culture that had worn them down. A spreadsheet would have shown a healthy business. Only by sitting with people, noticing what they said and what they would not say, did the real condition of the company surface.

What he did with that information is the second half of the method. Rather than firing his way to a new culture, he bet that the people already there would excel if the environment changed. The internal rebuild came before any growth push and took about 18 months, spent on values, standards, non-negotiables, and how people treat one another.

He describes what came out of it in terms usually reserved for veterans of hard campaigns.

“You go through a sort of rough situation with a group of folks and you come out the other side much stronger and better,” he says. “That’s exactly what happened here. We hit the ground running.”

That bond is the shared fate, and it did the heavy lifting when the market turned hostile. A team that believes it wins and loses together does not need to be supervised into effort. It polices its own standards, absorbs bad quarters without fracturing, and treats the company’s problems as its own.

The structure formalizes it. Ansley builds leadership teams whose financial outcomes rise and fall with the company’s, closing the loop between caring about people and being serious about results. Empathy without stakes is pleasant. Stakes without empathy is extraction. The combination, he argues, is the actual engine.

There is a reason this approach is rarer than it should be. It is slow at the start, invisible in quarterly numbers, and demands that a leader spend political capital on things that do not demo well. A year and a half of culture work in a declining market looks, from the outside, like inaction. The returns arrive later and all at once, which is exactly the shape of Carter + Clark’s results.

Ansley has run the same method in unrelated industries for two decades, and it has held up in every one of them, which is why he talks about empathy without embarrassment.

The clearest proof is the people themselves. The workforce he found worn down when he arrived is largely the same one there today, four years on, producing results the company had never seen before. He did not swap out the team. He changed what it was like to be on it.