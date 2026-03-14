Why Barry Patel Believes Entrepreneurism Is the Most Powerful Force in Healthcare Reform

The American healthcare system spends approximately four trillion dollars annually and still fails a significant portion of the patients it is meant to serve. Barry Patel has spent years inside that system alongside his co-founder Wade Smith. Their shared conclusion is that the path forward does not run through government mandates or corporate consolidation. It runs through entrepreneurs.

Barry Patel is the co-founder and CEO of Galt Companies, built around the conviction that local, purpose-driven business owners understand and respond to community healthcare needs more efficiently than any centralized institution. The company’s two divisions reflect that conviction in practice. Galt Pharmaceuticals develops and distributes clinically proven, non-addictive medications for pain management. Galt Phranchise Systems is the infrastructure that gets those medications to patients through a network of local entrepreneurial franchisees who own their territories, build their own client relationships, and have a direct financial stake in the outcomes they produce.

The franchise model required significant risk to launch. The co-founders invested personal capital, navigated regulatory complexity, and brought a concept to market that had never existed in pharmaceuticals before. The skepticism was real. Pharmaceutical distribution has operated through a standardized corporate model for generations, and the idea of franchising that function struck many observers as either naive or impractical. The vision they held was precise: a qualified, motivated sales professional deserves the opportunity to build equity in a territory of their own rather than spend a career hitting quotas for a company they will never own a piece of. One Kentucky franchisee who made that exact transition described the shift directly: “Moving from a corporate pharmaceutical sales role to becoming a franchisee was the best career move I’ve made.”

What changed skeptics’ minds was results. Galt’s franchisees are educated, motivated business owners who understand the clinical case for the medications they represent, build compliant relationships with the physicians and pharmacists they serve, and earn revenues based on the success of patients’ care journeys. Around 40% of current franchisees are multi-unit owners. Franchisees in Louisiana and Georgia have each multiplied their original territory counts several times over, reflecting a scaling pattern that the corporate pharmaceutical model, with its fixed territories and salaried reps, is structurally incapable of replicating.

The medications at the center of that model carry genuine clinical significance. Galt Pharmaceuticals has brought back classical, validated medications that address patient needs the modern pharmaceutical industry largely abandoned in favor of newer, more profitable compounds. In pain management specifically, where opioid dependency has cost hundreds of thousands of lives, having access to effective non-addictive alternatives matters enormously. The broader argument shared by both co-founders is that this innovative distribution model helping to meet unmet clinical need is a template for addressing a wide range of healthcare challenges. The system’s inefficiencies are structural, and structural problems respond best to structural entrepreneurism. Galt is their proof of concept.