Why a Toyota Pickup Is the Official Vehicle of One of the World’s Largest Dates Festivals

Long before the Toyota Hilux became a fixture on farms across Qassim, the pickup earned its reputation the hard way — hauling equipment and produce across terrain that broke lesser vehicles. That reputation is why, when Abdul Latif Jameel Motors signed on as main sponsor of the Buraydah International Dates Carnival 2026, the Hilux was the obvious choice as the carnival’s official vehicle.

The sponsorship, held under the patronage of HRH Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, governor of the Qassim Region, was formalized at a signing ceremony attended by Hassan Jameel, vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, Saudi Arabia.

A Region at the Center of the World’s Date Trade

Hassan Jameel wrote on LinkedIn following the signing that Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest exporter of dates, with more than 37 million palm trees producing around 1.9 million tons every year. Qassim alone exports over 500,000 tons annually to more than 100 countries, and is known for the exceptional diversity of its premium date varieties. “At the heart of this is the Buraidah International Date Carnival,” he wrote.

The Hilux’s selection wasn’t a marketing decision so much as a recognition of something already true: the pickup has spent years supporting the daily operations of farmers across the Kingdom, built into the rhythm of agricultural work in a way few vehicles are. Abdul Latif Jameel Motors will back the carnival with on-ground activations, brand experiences and mobility solutions tailored to the event.

Signing the Partnership

That signing ceremony brought together Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and the carnival’s organizing committee to formalize a sponsorship that extends beyond the vehicle itself, with the company supporting the event’s broader guest experience throughout its run.

Dr. Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Nqeidan, secretary-general of the carnival’s higher committee, said the partnership would strengthen the event’s operations and elevate the experience for attendees, describing it as an example of effective cooperation between the public and private sectors.

Recognizing the Farmers Behind the Industry

The sponsorship also gave rise to a new initiative aimed at the people who make the region’s date sector possible. Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Community Jameel Saudi Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Jameel family, launched the Jameel Dates Award at the carnival, an annual platform to recognize local farmers who demonstrate excellence in agricultural practices, product quality, safety and responsible land stewardship. The inaugural edition focuses on owners of registered Sukkari date farms in Al Qassim, one of the varieties most closely associated with the region and a cornerstone of its agricultural heritage.

Eligible farms will be evaluated by technical experts through a merit-based process independent of public promotional activities. The winner of the inaugural 2026 award was announced on Sept. 13. Community Jameel Saudi Foundation serves as the founding partner of the award, with the Buraydah Dates Carnival designated as hosting and technical partner, keeping the recognition rooted in the community it was built to serve.

Qassim has spent decades building its name as one of the world’s leading centers for dates production and trade, and the carnival has become the region’s showcase for that heritage. Hassan Jameel, who oversees mobility, land and real estate, and machinery for Abdul Latif Jameel in Saudi Arabia, represented the company at the signing.