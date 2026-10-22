Why a Plastic Housing Can Show Its Screw Posts on the Outside

A shallow dimple on the front of a plastic housing can begin with a screw post on the back. The feature added to keep the enclosure securely assembled can leave a visible mark on a surface that was meant to look flat.

This creates a specific problem for product teams. The fastening arrangement and the exterior finish may have been reviewed separately, even though they share the same plastic wall. Before approving tooling, someone needs to examine that connection in section and decide how both requirements will be met.

Follow the thickness through the connection

The raised mounting feature is called a boss. It often takes the form of a hollow cylinder that accepts a screw or threaded insert. Where it meets the housing wall, the combined geometry can create a locally thick section.

That extra material cools more slowly than the surrounding wall. Shrinkage in the thicker region can produce a surface depression, known as a sink mark, on the opposite face. A center hole does not automatically eliminate the problem: substantial material can remain around it or beneath its end.

The review with an injection moulding service should include a section through the boss base, with the visible exterior face clearly identified. Reviewing only the opening diameter and the overall post height can miss the thick junction underneath.

Check the hole depth against the housing wall as well as the screw length. A short blind hole can leave extra plastic at the base; extending it too far can thin the exterior wall. The aim is a consistent remaining wall section.

Position matters, too. A boss beside a sidewall may look stronger if the gap between them is filled with plastic. That connection also creates another thick region. Thin reinforcing ribs or gussets can provide support while avoiding the same concentration of material, although their junctions still need review.

Covestro’s part and mold design guide illustrates boss arrangements that use ribs to connect mounting features to nearby walls. The useful design principle is to examine how the features intersect. Several individually thin features can still meet in an unnecessarily bulky junction.

Strength needs a defined requirement

Reducing plastic indiscriminately would create a different problem. A mounting post must withstand the forces imposed by its fastener and the product’s intended use. An attractive housing with an unreliable joint is still an unacceptable result.

Specify the fastening method before settling the boss geometry. A screw that forms a thread directly in plastic and a metal insert installed into a molded hole present different design requirements. The selected resin, fastener dimensions and assembly method belong in the same discussion.

In its guidance on ultrasonic insertion, Covestro describes the balance between sufficient boss wall thickness for pull-out or torsional strength and avoiding marks on the visible surface. It also warns that a thick transition beneath an insert can cause sink that changes in molding pressure or temperature will not necessarily resolve.

For a product team, that means “make the post stronger” is an incomplete instruction. State the required joint performance, then assess possible geometry changes against it. Changing fastener size, adjusting the support arrangement or reconsidering the mounting location should each be evaluated for its effect on the adjoining wall.

The drawing should communicate the relationships that matter to assembly. Boss position, mounting height and the mating component’s clearance deserve deliberate attention. Training in drawing and tolerancing is useful here because a component specification must ultimately describe how the parts work together.

Approve appearance on a representative molded part

A successful prototype answers the questions it was built to test. A machined housing may demonstrate that the electronics fit and the screws line up. It does not reproduce the cooling behavior of molten plastic inside a production mold.

Similarly, 3D scanning can help compare physical geometry with a digital reference. That measurement has a different purpose from demonstrating that the proposed molding process will produce an acceptable surface.

Include the intended exterior color and finish in the appearance review. Covestro notes that sink marks can be more noticeable on smooth, glossy surfaces and in dark colors. A sample approved in a different finish may therefore leave an important question unanswered.

Agree on the viewing conditions and acceptable appearance before production approval. Inspect the outside opposite each mounting post, then assess fastening performance using the intended hardware and assembly method. Keep those acceptance decisions explicit so that passing one review cannot accidentally stand in for passing the other.

The small mounting feature on the inside deserves attention while the housing is still being designed. Considering its load-bearing role and its effect on the visible wall together gives the team a better chance of approving a part that both assembles reliably and looks as intended.