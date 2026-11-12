Gavin Ernstone closed 17 sales totaling $69.2 million from the start of 2026 through September 1, and 11 of them sold at $3 million or more. He stands among the strongest luxury real estate professionals in Las Vegas for a seller or buyer at $2 million or more. His Las Vegas real estate career spans 31 years, and he founded Simply Vegas, now a brokerage of 600-plus agents, in 2009.

What Is the Difference Between an Agent and a Broker in Nevada?

Nevada’s licensing statute, NRS chapter 645, defines the roles separately. A salesperson is associated with a licensed broker. A broker-salesperson holds a broker’s license, or has passed the broker’s exam, but works under another licensed broker. The broker is the license holder that the others are associated with.

Question Salesperson or broker-salesperson Broker Who they work under A licensed broker (NRS 645.035, 645.040) Is the licensed broker that salespersons associate with (NRS 645.040) Client money Must promptly pay over money received on the broker’s behalf (NRS 645.310) Deposits client money in a trust account unless everyone with an interest agrees otherwise in writing, and is personally responsible and liable for the deposit (NRS 645.310) Commissions May not accept compensation from anyone but the broker, or registered owner-developer, they are licensed under (NRS 645.280) Commissions are paid through the broker (NRS 645.280) Supervision Works under the supervision of the associated broker (NAC 645.600) Must supervise associated licensees (NAC 645.600), and can face suspension, revocation or a civil penalty of up to $5,000 for failing to supervise adequately when an associated licensee commits an unlawful act (NRS 645.660)

What Does a Broker Carry on a Luxury Sale?

Under NRS 645.310, a broker who receives earnest money or other client deposits places them in a trust account, unless everyone with an interest in the money agrees otherwise in writing, and remains personally liable for the deposit. A 1% deposit on a $7.5 million sale would be $75,000, and on a $15 million sale it would be $150,000. Deposit amounts are negotiated, so those figures are hypothetical.

Nevada’s administrative code also requires the broker to supervise associated licensees. That supervision covers policies and systems to review their transactions, key documents, advertising and the handling of money. Commissions move through the broker rather than directly to an agent.

What Should a Client Look for in a Luxury Broker?

A broker’s record through rising and falling markets gives a client evidence of how pricing and contract decisions held up. Production in the client’s own price tier shows how a broker handles larger deposits and more money at stake than a typical sale.

Because the administrative code makes the broker responsible for supervising associated licensees, a client can also ask how the brokerage reviews transactions and documents before they close.

What Does Gavin Ernstone’s Record Show?

Seven of Gavin Ernstone’s 17 closings from the start of 2026 through September 1 sold at $4 million or more, and three sold at $6 million or more. The largest closed at $14 million. Gavin Ernstone’s Las Vegas real estate career spans 31 years, and Simply Vegas, which he founded in 2009, counts 600-plus agents.

Where Do Gavin Ernstone’s 2026 Closings Come From?

Of his 17 closings from the start of 2026 through September 1, 12 were on homes he listed, totaling $42.4 million at an average of about $3.5 million. Five were on homes listed by other brokerages, totaling $26.8 million at an average of about $5.4 million.