Who Could Score the Most Goals at the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup is the first to feature 48 teams, meaning the group stage alone runs to 104 matches, and the knockout rounds stretch further than ever before. It’s already shaping up to be one of the most hotly contested World Cup football betting markets of recent times.

For Kane, Haaland, and Mbappe, every extra game is another opportunity to build a tally, and all three arrive in North America on the back of a club season that has produced some of the most prolific goalscoring numbers in European football.

Harry Kane

England’s all-time leading scorer sits on 78 international goals in 112 caps, and his form at Bayern Munich makes it very hard to argue against him right now. This season, he’s scored 52 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions, contributing every 68 minutes on average. Kane lifted his first major trophy when Bayern won the Bundesliga last season, and the burden of that wait finally being off his back seems to have freed him up further.

He’s scoring at a rate even beyond his previous best, and England’s path through the draw offers a reasonable run into the latter stages where Golden Boot races are often decided. The concern, as it has always been with England at tournaments, is whether the team around him will carry him deep enough into the competition to pile up the numbers.

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe arrives at the World Cup as the defending Golden Boot winner from the 2022 final, where he scored a hat-trick in defeat to Argentina. He’s carried Real Madrid almost single-handedly this season, scoring 43 goals in 37 appearances and finishing as the Champions League’s top scorer with 13 goals in nine games. France have historically gone deep at World Cups, which matters enormously in a tournament where the later rounds are where most of the top scorers pull away from the pack.

In the two previous tournaments, Mbappe scored four in 2018 and eight in 2022, so the World Cup stage appears to bring out something extra in him. He’s 26 years old and at the peak of his powers.

Erling Haaland

Norway’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup is their first since 1998, and Haaland has driven it almost entirely on his own. He became only the sixth player in history to reach 50 international goals in fewer than 50 caps, and he’s hit 55 goals in just 48 appearances for his country.

At club level this season, he has scored 42 goals in 43 games for Manchester City, and his numbers for Norway are, if anything, even more eye-catching. The obvious drawback is Norway’s standing as a smaller nation compared to England and France. They could exit early, and if they do, Haaland’s chances of winning the Golden Boot go with them. A run to the quarter-finals is not unrealistic, and if Norway can stay alive long enough, the goals will follow almost automatically.

Who takes it

Kane leads the betting and the current season statistics, but tournament football has its own logic. Mbappe’s record of stepping up at World Cups specifically, combined with France’s structural ability to reach the latter rounds, makes him the most reliable pick for a deep run.

Haaland’s international scoring rate is extraordinary, but Norway’s ceiling as a team is the one factor outside his control. If you want the player most likely to be standing at the end of the tournament with the most goals, Mbappe’s history and France’s pedigree give him the edge, though Kane and Haaland will push him all the way.