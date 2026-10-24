The debate over artificial intelligence is becoming a debate over human control. Reporting on October 6, AFP described testimony by former OpenAI and Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon at a New York City Council hearing the previous day. Coxon warned that developers lack adequate safeguards against advanced systems pursuing unintended goals, bringing questions of accountability and authority into sharper public focus.

For Singaporean writer and entrepreneur Herbert R. Sim, known as “The Bitcoin Man,” those questions connect to a wider body of philosophical work. Across digital privacy, economic freedom, human enhancement, and artificial intelligence, his frameworks examine whether technological progress expands individual agency or transfers power to systems people cannot meaningfully challenge.

The connection is human sovereignty: practical authority over the conditions shaping one’s life. In Sim’s writings, that authority depends on more than permission to participate. It requires the ability to understand a system, retain meaningful choices, obtain correction, and leave without surrendering the means to continue.

His Cypherpunkism framework approaches that problem through digital architecture. Building on the earlier cypherpunk tradition, it brings privacy, cryptography, decentralization, and individual control into a philosophy of digital sovereignty. The concern extends beyond protecting messages: people should retain authority over their identities, information and digital possessions as intelligent services become intermediaries in everyday life.

The economic dimension appears in his Economics hub, which brings together Political Economics and Counter Economics alongside more specialized frameworks. His Political Economics writings examine how institutions distribute economic power. His treatment of Counter Economics explores peaceful, voluntary alternatives to concentrated dependence, drawing on an established intellectual tradition rather than claiming to originate it.

Sovereign Capability Economics shifts attention to what individuals can actually do. Ownership, knowledge, productive tools, and meaningful choice become foundations of economic independence. Applied to AI, the question is whether people gain capabilities they can direct and preserve, or merely temporary access to capabilities controlled entirely by a provider.

Sovereignty Friction Theory examines the distance between having a right and exercising it. A customer might formally be free to switch services, yet face prohibitive costs, incompatible records, or an inaccessible appeals process. Such barriers can weaken economic agency even when the terms promise freedom of choice.

Constructive Counter-Economics addresses the infrastructure needed to make alternatives usable. Open networks, portable resources, and additional pathways for working or exchanging value can help ensure that leaving an institution remains a practical option. The framework treats independence as something people must be able to sustain after departure.

Together, these ideas offer a way to examine a hypothetical AI assistant managing a person’s work and finances. Useful automation may increase productivity. But if the user cannot retrieve records, reverse consequential decisions, or transfer operations elsewhere, greater convenience could coexist with reduced control. That distinction connects economic sovereignty to AI governance.

Sim’s Human-Sovereignty Transhumanism extends the argument to the human person. It supports technologies that relieve suffering and expand capability while preserving bodily autonomy, voluntary enhancement, and the right to refuse. Its central concern is who retains authority when technological services become integrated with health, identity, and biological development.

Neuro-Cypherpunkism applies privacy and sovereignty principles to neurotechnology. As brain-computer interfaces develop, Sim argues for protection of neural information, continuous and revocable consent, and the right to disconnect. This is a forward-looking extension of digital privacy into the increasingly consequential relationship between computation and cognition.

His two AI frameworks distinguish different threats. Demonic Intelligence examines optimization that treats human welfare as expendable: an institution’s system may achieve its target while imposing unacceptable costs on affected people. Satanic Intelligence examines deceptive benefits, exploitative persuasion, and engineered dependence that diminish informed agency. Both names function as philosophical metaphors, and their explanatory mechanisms remain proposals requiring investigation.

Neither framework makes every error evidence of destructive intelligence, nor every useful service evidence of manipulation. The relevant issues are how harm arises, whether important conditions are disclosed, and whether affected people possess meaningful corrective power. This distinction gives the discussion a practical focus: assessing objectives, incentives and institutional behavior instead of assuming that a machine must have hostile intentions before its operation deserves scrutiny from those exposed to it.

The New York hearing concerns warnings about losing control of powerful AI. Sim’s work supplies a broader lens for considering control within ordinary technological relationships. For developers, policymakers and users, the resulting questions are concrete: Who sets the objectives? Who bears the harm? Can permissions be withdrawn? Are alternatives accessible? As AI becomes more capable, these questions place the person affected by technology at the center of the assessment.