Sending flowers to another city used to depend on a favor between shops. A customer walked into a florist in Boston and ordered a bouquet for an aunt in San Diego. The Boston shop relayed the order to a colleague near the aunt. The system was called a wire service, after the telegraph that first carried it.

It is more than a century old. Florists’ Telegraph Delivery, now FTD, was founded in 1910 by fifteen American florists who agreed to fill one another’s orders. The model survives. So do the complaints about it.

How the Money Moves

In a wire order, at least three parties share one payment. The business that takes the order keeps a commission, typically 20 percent, according to Floranext, a software supplier to flower shops. The network collects fees of its own.

The arrangement has real advantages. A shop with no presence in the destination city can still take the order, and the customer deals with someone they already know.

The florist who buys the flowers, designs the arrangement, and drives it to the door works with what is left. The outcome is predictable. A customer who pays $100 does not receive $100 worth of flowers.

The Order Gatherer

The internet added another kind of business, the order gatherer. It has no workroom and no cooler. It buys search advertising, appears in each city’s results, takes the order and forwards it to a shop it may never have dealt with.

Some of these companies are open about what they are. Others are not. In July 2026, the Society of American Florists, the industry’s national trade association, opened a resource center to help members recognize and report what it calls deceptive order gathering.

The complaint is an old one. In 2004, the Maine attorney general warned residents about out-of-state telemarketers listed in local phone books under names such as “Ellsworth Florist,” with local numbers that forwarded to call centers. The medium has changed since then. The method has not.

What Independents Changed

Some independent shops have taken the opposite approach. They sell only what they can make and deliver themselves, and they say so.

That shows up in three places on a florist’s website: a street address in the city served, an order deadline stated in local time, and some proof of the finished work before it goes out.

Pink Clover, a Los Angeles florist with more than a thousand Google reviews, is one example. Rather than relay orders to other shops, it opened studios of its own. Pink Clover Florist in San Francisco works from Ellis Street and accepts same-day orders until 3 p.m. The Oahu studio, in Aiea, keeps a 4:30 p.m. weekday deadline on Hawaii time. In each city, the buyer receives a photograph of the arrangement before it is delivered.

The approach costs more. A relay network needs no premises in the destination city. A studio needs a lease, a cooler, and trained designers before the first order arrives, which is why few independents work in more than one market and why those that do add cities slowly.

Why the Photograph Matters

The photograph is the small innovation here. Wire orders have always run on trust. The customer chooses a catalog picture and hopes the shop at the other end comes close.

A photo of the actual arrangement, sent before the driver leaves, replaces that hope with evidence. It also gives the buyer a moment to object. The cost to the shop is a phone, a plain wall, and half a minute.

Deadlines and Time Zones

Same-day delivery depends on a cutoff, and a cutoff means little unless the buyer knows whose clock it runs on. Hawaii does not observe daylight saving time, so its gap with the mainland changes twice a year.

A shop that states its deadline in the destination’s own time removes the arithmetic. A site that promises “same-day delivery nationwide” without naming a time may not yet have found the florist who will do the work.

What Buyers Should Check

A street address in the destination city, and not just a phone number.

A same-day deadline given in that city’s time.

Who makes the arrangement. If the site does not say, ask.

Whether a photo or a delivery confirmation is sent.

A Smaller, More Accountable Business

The wire service solved a real problem in 1910. No shop could be in two places at once. A few now can, and many more can at least be found directly by a buyer in another state.

For that buyer, the test is simple. The name on the website should be the name on the door of the shop that makes the flowers.