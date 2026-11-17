The White House has withdrawn the nomination of Heidi Overton to serve as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, citing insufficient congressional support, according to administration officials and people familiar with the decision.

Overton, a preventive-medicine physician who has served as deputy director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, was nominated in August after the departure of previous Commissioner Marty Makary. A Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee vote had been scheduled for Wednesday. Republicans hold a narrow majority on the panel, leaving the nomination vulnerable to any single GOP defection.

Overton faced questions from both parties during her confirmation process regarding her positions on vaccines, abortion policy, and the regulation of flavored vaping products. Some Republican senators expressed reservations about her experience and willingness to diverge from administration positions on certain health issues. Senate HELP Committee Chairman Bill Cassidy later said the White House had abandoned a viable path to confirmation.

The administration is said to be considering alternatives, including Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas, a physician who recently left office. The FDA has operated without a Senate-confirmed permanent commissioner for months and has experienced significant staff reductions. The agency regulates products that account for a large share of U.S. consumer spending, including drugs, medical devices, and food safety standards.

The withdrawal adds to ongoing turnover in senior health-agency leadership and leaves the question of permanent leadership open as the department advances its broader policy agenda.