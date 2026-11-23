President Trump signed an executive order late Friday requiring every federal contractor and subcontractor to notify the White House and the relevant contracting agency before responding to any request for information from Congress. The order, titled “Protecting the Executive’s Privileges and Enhancing Efficiencies in Federal Contracting,” directs companies to follow White House instructions on withholding material the administration deems covered by executive privilege. Firms that refuse risk suspension or loss of contracts.

The directive takes effect as Democrats prepare to assume control of both the House and Senate in January, gaining committee chairs and subpoena authority. Incoming House Oversight Committee Chair Robert Garcia has already sent document-preservation letters to a dozen current and former administration officials and relatives. Garcia said the order suggests the administration “has something to hide.” White House officials have framed the measure as a routine protection of executive privilege and a way to streamline responses to congressional requests.

The order applies to contractors handling everything from Medicare claims processing to student-loan servicing and defense work. Legal experts note that while the executive branch has long asserted privilege over certain communications, the new requirement formalizes a notification and approval step before contractors answer Congress. Companies that comply with congressional subpoenas without White House clearance could face contract penalties; those that withhold information at White House direction may face legal challenges from lawmakers.

The move occurs against a backdrop of ongoing disputes over government funding. Current funding expires December 11, and lawmakers remain divided over defense spending levels and the Iran conflict. Several Trump nominees have also encountered resistance in the Senate, with the White House recently withdrawing its pick for FDA commissioner and other nominations stalled. Democrats have indicated they intend to pursue investigations into administration contracting practices once they hold the gavels.

Whether courts will uphold the order, and how contractors navigate conflicting demands from Congress and the White House, will shape the early months of the new Congress. For now, the directive establishes a formal gatekeeping role for the executive branch over information flow from private contractors to Capitol Hill.