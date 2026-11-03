Where America’s Solo-Business Economy Is Falling Behind

Starting a business without employees can look like a straightforward route to independence. Building one in a market where business activity is thin, or growth is fading, presents a different challenge.

An analysis by Productive places West Virginia, Louisiana, Alabama, Iowa, and New Mexico at the bottom of its 50-state Solo Business Index. The ranking combines business concentration, growth from 2021 to 2023, and changes in annual growth rates, with concentration carrying half the weight.

That distinction matters. A low position can reflect a smaller established business base, weaker expansion, or both. It does not, by itself, explain why entrepreneurs are struggling or establish that a state is a poor place to launch a company.

Five States, Different Pressures

West Virginia ranked 50th, scoring 19.6 out of 100. Average annual receipts of $46,154 per business were the lowest nationwide. Louisiana followed in 49th place with 22.5 points, recording a 2.7% decline in business numbers in 2023, the country’s largest fall.

Alabama ranked 48th with 25.3 points as its count slipped 0.3%. Iowa placed 47th with 25.9 points; annual growth slowed from 3.4% to 0.3%. New Mexico ranked 46th with 26.6 points as growth eased from 3.9% to 1.1%.

The split is significant: Louisiana and Alabama lost businesses on a net basis, while Iowa and New Mexico were still adding them. Slower expansion and outright contraction describe different economic conditions, even when both pull down a ranking.

The Limits of the Side-Hustle Label

The underlying Census Bureau statistics cover taxable businesses with no paid employees, generally with annual receipts of at least $1,000. Most are sole proprietorships, although some are partnerships or corporations. They can be an owner’s main livelihood or a supplementary source of income.

That makes the figures broader than a snapshot of workers taking on evening gigs. They bring together businesses operating at different scales and with different ambitions. A business designed to supplement a salary should not automatically be judged against one intended to support a household.

Revenue also needs careful interpretation. The Census Bureau defines receipts before business expenses are deducted. West Virginia’s average therefore cannot be treated as a typical owner’s salary or profit. Nor does an average show how revenue is distributed between smaller operators and high-earning firms.

For prospective founders, the useful question is how their own business would make money: who will buy, how often, and what remains after costs. State rankings can inform that investigation, but cannot replace it.

Productive’s analysis covers 2021–2023. The Census Bureau subsequently released 2024 figures in September 2026, so these rankings should be read as a historical comparison rather than a live assessment of today’s business climate.