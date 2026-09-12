When You Can No Longer Work: Understanding Disability Benefits in Greensboro

A serious medical condition can change a person’s ability to work, earn an income, and manage everyday responsibilities. When an illness or injury prevents someone from maintaining employment, Social Security disability benefits may provide an important source of financial support for eligible applicants. However, qualifying for benefits requires more than simply having a medical diagnosis. The Social Security Administration evaluates medical evidence, work history, functional limitations, and the applicant’s ability to perform past or other work. A Social Security Disability Lawyer in Greensboro, NC can help applicants understand the requirements, organize supporting evidence, and navigate the disability claims process when questions or complications arise. The SSA states that an adult generally must have a qualifying disability that prevents substantial gainful activity and that is expected to last at least 12 months or result in death.

Understanding Social Security Disability Benefits

Social Security disability programs are designed for people whose medical conditions prevent them from engaging in substantial work. The rules are different from those used for short-term disability programs or private insurance. For SSDI, applicants generally need sufficient work history and must meet Social Security’s definition of disability. SSI has different financial and eligibility requirements.

The SSA explains that disability generally means the person cannot perform substantial work because of a medically determinable impairment and cannot perform past work or adjust to other work. The condition must have lasted or be expected to last for at least 12 consecutive months or result in death.

Medical Evidence Is Central to a Disability Claim

A diagnosis alone does not automatically establish eligibility for Social Security disability benefits. The SSA considers medical evidence to determine how a condition affects a person’s ability to perform work-related activities.

Medical documentation may include:

Treatment records

Diagnostic test results

Hospital records

Physician evaluations

Medication history

Therapy records

Statements concerning functional limitations

How the SSA Evaluates Your Ability to Work

The disability determination process involves several steps. The SSA first considers whether the applicant is working at a level considered substantial gainful activity. If the applicant is not engaging in substantial gainful activity, the agency evaluates the severity of the medical condition and whether it meets or medically equals a listed impairment.

If the condition does not meet a listing, the evaluation continues. The SSA considers whether the person can perform previous work and, if not, whether they can adjust to other work based on factors such as medical limitations, age, education, and work experience.

This means an applicant’s work history can be just as important as the medical diagnosis. The question is not simply whether someone can return to their previous job but, under the applicable rules, whether they can perform other work considering their limitations and vocational background.

Why Work History Matters

SSDI eligibility generally requires sufficient work history because the program is connected to Social Security-covered employment. The number of work credits required can depend on the applicant’s age when the disability began.

The SSA notes that younger workers may qualify with fewer credits, while many older workers need a longer history of covered employment.

Applicants should therefore gather accurate information about previous employers, job duties, dates of employment, and earnings. A detailed work history can help explain what physical and mental demands previous jobs required and why the medical condition prevents the applicant from continuing that work.

Applying for Disability Benefits

The SSA recommends applying for disability benefits as soon as a person becomes disabled. Applications can be submitted online, and applicants can also contact Social Security by telephone for assistance.

Before applying, it can be helpful to organize important information, including:

Medical providers and treatment dates

Diagnoses and medications

Previous employers and job duties

Dates when the condition began affecting work

Recent employment and earnings information

Relevant medical tests and hospitalizations

Information about daily limitations

What Happens If a Claim Is Denied?

A denial does not necessarily mean that a person can never qualify for disability benefits. Social Security has procedures for challenging unfavorable decisions, and the appropriate next step depends on the stage of the claim and the reason for the decision.

A Social Security Disability Lawyer in Greensboro, NC can review the denial, identify potential weaknesses or missing evidence, and explain the available options for continuing the claim. This may involve gathering additional medical evidence, clarifying work limitations, or addressing issues raised during the evaluation.

Because deadlines can apply at different stages of the disability process, applicants should pay close attention to notices received from Social Security and avoid unnecessarily delaying a response.

How an Attorney Can Help

Disability claims can involve extensive medical and vocational information. Legal guidance can be particularly useful when a claim has been denied, the medical evidence is complicated, or the applicant has difficulty explaining how their condition affects their ability to work.

An attorney may assist with:

Reviewing the disability claim

Identifying relevant medical evidence

Evaluating work history

Explaining Social Security requirements

Preparing responses to a denial

Helping present evidence concerning functional limitations

Conclusion

When a medical condition prevents someone from maintaining employment, the uncertainty surrounding income and benefits can add significant stress. Social Security disability claims require careful attention to medical evidence, work history, functional limitations, and procedural requirements.

A Social Security Disability Lawyer in Greensboro, NC can help an applicant understand the process and determine how to respond when a claim becomes complicated or is denied. The SSA’s rules are specific, and eligibility depends on the individual circumstances of each applicant.