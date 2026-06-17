When the At-Fault Driver Isn’t Covered: Uninsured, Underinsured, and Hit-and-Run Claims

Most discussions of car accident claims quietly assume the at-fault driver has insurance that will pay. Often that assumption holds. But a significant share of drivers on the road carry no insurance at all, carry far too little to cover a serious injury, or flee the scene before they can be identified. When that happens, an injured person can do everything right and still face a gap between what their claim is worth and what there is to collect. Understanding how to close that gap is one of the more technical corners of injury law, and it’s a frequent reason people call an accident attorney san fernando valley even when the other driver “had insurance” — because too little coverage creates many of the same problems as none at all. Here’s how these claims work.

The problem: a claim is only as collectible as the coverage behind it

A claim’s value and its collectibility are two different things. You can have a clearly valued, well-documented $300,000 injury, but if the driver who caused it carries only minimal liability coverage — or none — the practical ceiling on what you can recover from that driver collapses. Suing an uninsured individual personally is usually a dead end; most don’t have meaningful assets to pay a judgment. So the question becomes: where else can the compensation come from?

That’s the role of your own uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, and of careful work to find every other party who might share responsibility.

Uninsured motorist (UM) coverage

Uninsured motorist coverage is part of your own auto policy, and it exists for exactly this situation: it steps into the shoes of an at-fault driver who has no insurance. If you’re hit by an uninsured driver, your UM coverage can pay for your injuries up to its limits, essentially substituting for the liability coverage the other driver should have carried.

In many states, insurers are required to offer UM coverage, and you typically have to reject it in writing to go without it — which means a lot of drivers have it even if they don’t remember choosing it. It’s worth checking your own policy now, before you ever need it, because this coverage is frequently the difference between a recoverable claim and an empty one.

Underinsured motorist (UIM) coverage

The more common and more subtle problem isn’t a complete lack of insurance — it’s not enough insurance. Minimum-coverage policies are often a fraction of what a serious injury costs. If the at-fault driver’s limits are exhausted but your damages exceed them, underinsured motorist coverage can bridge part of the difference, again up to your own policy’s limits.

The interplay between the at-fault driver’s liability coverage and your UIM coverage involves specific rules and sequencing — generally the other driver’s coverage is tapped first, and your UIM coverage addresses the shortfall. The mechanics are detailed and easy to get wrong, but the principle is simple: UIM coverage is what protects you from being financially punished for someone else’s decision to carry the bare minimum.

Hit-and-run: when the driver can’t be found

A driver who flees presents a distinct challenge — there’s no one to claim against because no one knows who they are. Two avenues matter here. First, a serious investigation can sometimes identify the driver after the fact: surveillance and traffic camera footage, witness descriptions, partial plate numbers, and physical evidence left at the scene have all cracked hit-and-run cases. The early work of gathering this material is critical, because much of it disappears within days.

Second, if the driver genuinely can’t be identified, uninsured motorist coverage often applies to hit-and-run crashes, treating the phantom driver like an uninsured one. There are usually conditions — prompt reporting to police and your insurer, and in some cases corroborating evidence of contact — which is one more reason to report a hit-and-run immediately and document everything you can.

Look beyond the driver

When the at-fault driver can’t fully pay, identifying additional responsible parties can open new sources of recovery. Depending on the facts, those might include an employer if the driver was working at the time, a vehicle or parts manufacturer if a defect contributed to the crash or the severity of the injuries, a government entity if a hazardous road condition played a role, or a business that unlawfully overserved an impaired driver. Each potential party carries its own insurance, and finding them can transform a claim that seemed capped by one inadequate policy.

This investigative dimension is why these claims reward thoroughness. The obvious defendant — the driver — is sometimes the least able to pay, and the recovery ends up coming from a party that wasn’t apparent at first glance.

Why these claims get complicated

Claims involving your own insurer carry a particular tension: you’re now seeking payment from the same company you pay premiums to, and its interest in minimizing payouts doesn’t vanish because you’re its customer. UM and UIM claims can involve disputes over coverage, valuation, and the sequencing of payments, and they sometimes proceed to arbitration rather than court. The friendly relationship many people assume they have with their own insurer can cool quickly once a significant claim is on the table.

Add the deadlines and notice requirements that apply to these claims — some of them strict — and it becomes clear why uninsured and underinsured motorist cases are among the more procedurally demanding in injury law, even when the underlying facts seem straightforward.

Don’t assume you’re out of options

Many people in a crash with an uninsured or fleeing driver conclude, wrongly, that there’s simply no one to pay, and give up before they start. That assumption is often false. Drivers frequently carry UM/UIM coverage they’ve forgotten about, since in many states it has to be actively rejected in writing. Hit-and-run drivers are identified more often than victims expect once footage and witnesses are pulled together. And the search for additional responsible parties regularly turns up an insured defendant — an employer, a manufacturer, a public entity — that wasn’t obvious at the scene.

The takeaway is to verify before concluding. Pull your own policy and read the declarations page to see what UM and UIM coverage you actually carry. Report promptly so coverage isn’t jeopardized by a missed condition. And treat the absence of an obvious, insured at-fault driver as a reason to investigate harder — not a reason to walk away from a legitimate claim.

Protecting yourself before and after

There are two timeframes that matter. Before any accident, the most powerful thing you can do is carry adequate UM/UIM coverage of your own — it’s relatively inexpensive and it’s the safety net that catches you when the other driver has none. After a crash with an uninsured, underinsured, or unidentified driver, the priorities are familiar: report promptly to the police and your insurer, preserve every scrap of evidence while it still exists, get medical care and document your injuries, and resist any pressure to resolve the claim before its full value and all possible sources of recovery are understood.

No coverage doesn’t have to mean no recovery

An at-fault driver without enough insurance — or without any, or without a name — doesn’t have to mean an injured person goes uncompensated. Your own UM and UIM coverage, a diligent search for the fleeing driver, and the identification of every other responsible party are the tools that close the gap between what a claim is worth and what can actually be collected. These cases are more technical than the typical claim, and they often pit you against your own insurer, but they exist precisely so that someone else’s failure to carry coverage doesn’t become your financial catastrophe.

This article is general information about car accident claims and is not legal advice. Every situation is different; consult a qualified attorney about the specific facts of your case.