When Nails, Makeup and Hair Become the Masterpiece: Beauty is Art in Paris

On October 12, 2026, HD Contemporary Art Gallery on Rue Vivienne, in the 2nd arrondissement of Paris, hosted Beauty is Art, Paris Edition, an international exhibition of contemporary beauty art organized by Maryland Group. The show brought together 30 works by 28 nail, makeup and hair artists from the United States, Ukraine, France, Kazakhstan and Norway.

A manicure, a makeup look or a sculpted hairstyle rarely outlives the week it was made. It gets photographed, posted and replaced by the next one. Beauty is Art asks viewers and visitors to look at the same work the way they would look at a painting or a print, as something an artist designed, with its own idea, concept materials and form.

Vira Bushta, a Los Angeles nail artist, moves easily between styles and techniques but keeps a signature that is hard to mistake, and professional juries have already taken note of her work. The gallery, she says, gave her something a competition could not. “There’s a difference between having your work recognized by professionals and receiving international awards, and being invited to show your work at an exhibition where people from outside the industry can see it, be inspired by it, and look at nail art in a different way,” she says. “That’s what I love about Beauty is Art. It makes my work accessible not only to professionals, but to a much wider audience. Seeing my work displayed in a gallery in Paris means more to me than simply taking part in an exhibition. It’s the moment when the whole journey becomes visible.”

An invitation-only show

Participation was by curatorial invitation only. Forty-three artists applied, and every submission was reviewed before invitations went out. The works were grouped into three sections: Nail Art, Makeup Art and Hair Art.

Olena Kolomoiets, a nail artist and the creator of the Smart Care Manicure method, took her cue from the host city. Her piece, From Hollywood to Paris: The Birth of the French Manicure, traces a familiar look back to its roots. The French manicure was born in Hollywood in the 1970s as a neutral finish that worked with every costume change on set, and only later took Paris’s name. Kolomoiets brings it home with a sculpture of the Eiffel Tower built entirely from nail tips in soft pink and white, linking American beauty culture with French elegance. “Through this work, I wanted to demonstrate how nail artistry can transcend traditional techniques and become a unique form of artistic expression,” she says. “I believe that true art has no boundaries, and even the smallest details can inspire something extraordinary.”

From the competition floor

Many of the exhibitors come from international championships, where technique is scored against fixed criteria. In the gallery, the same skills were used to tell a story.

Yevheniia Alieinikova, a Ukrainian nail artist based in California, came to Paris after a strong competition season: in 2026 she won first place at NAILYMPIA events in Orlando and San Antonio. She presented two contrasting works, Gold Spiral and Industrialist Couture, both built from miniature sculptural forms. “My passion is to push the boundaries of nail artistry, demonstrating that it can exist beyond traditional beauty services as a form of contemporary art,” she says. She called the exhibition “a meaningful milestone in my artistic journey” and thanked the organizers “for bringing together artists who are redefining the boundaries of beauty and art.”

The makeup and hair sections were smaller.

In Makeup Art, Norwegian artist Sarina Nexie works on her own face and body. She names the old masters, nature and the universe among her influences, and in 2019 she won The Nordic Face Awards hosted by NYX Professional Makeup. Her piece, Mother Earth, was painted with body paints and eyeshadows, with the details picked out in liquid gold pigment. Mother Earth is usually shown as warm and nurturing. Nexie painted her in cool tones with an icy stare, as a comment on global warming: in her version, the planet has reached its breaking point.

In Hair Art, Yuliia Biriukova, a Ukrainian-born professional hair colorist working in the United States, showed Sculptural Symmetry: The Eternal Wave, a piece built on the geometry of a wave. For her, the exhibition was a chance to show hair work outside the salon. “For me, taking part in Beauty is Art was an opportunity to present hairdressing work as an independent work of art,” she says. Her piece, in her words, is “about the precise geometry of the wave and the balance between structure and softness,” and she valued seeing “the work of beauty professionals alongside other forms of visual art.”

From Tampa to Paris

The Paris show was the second edition of Beauty is Art. The first was held on May 9, 2026, at All Art Studio in Tampa, Florida, with eleven artists. Since then the project has grown in size and reach. Best of Best Review named the exhibition the Best Beauty Arts Advancement Initiative in Florida for building a platform that presents contemporary beauty work as visual art. In late October 2026, Beauty is Art won Silver at the 22nd Annual Davey Awards in the Arts and Culture category.

Paris was a deliberate choice. Few cities carry as much weight in the history of art, and a contemporary gallery there took beauty work out of its usual salon and competition setting. For the artists, it was a chance to show the public work that took years of practice to build.