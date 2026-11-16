If you live in California and you were in a Texas wreck while visiting family, driving through Sugar Land, or settling in the Houston area, the duty to call police is a Texas rule, not a California habit. Section 550.026 of the Texas Transportation Code requires an immediate report when the collision causes injury or death, or leaves a vehicle unable to be driven in a normal, safe way. The operator has to give that notice by the fastest practical means.

A later $1,000 property figure that appears in a different section is not the driver’s trigger under section 550.026. That dollar amount belongs to the officer’s written report rule, not to the driver’s immediate call. A California driver who waits to see a repair estimate risks missing the official reporting duty.

Who do you call in a Texas city?

If the collision happened inside a municipality, section 550.026(a)(1) directs the notice to the local police department. Sugar Land, Houston, and other Texas cities fall in that first category. If the collision happened no more than 100 feet outside city limits, the notice goes to local police or the sheriff. In any other location, the notice goes to the sheriff or the nearest Department of Public Safety office.

House Bill 2190, effective September 1, 2023, updated this chapter’s collision language. The operator’s immediate-report duty itself is still tied to injury, death, or a vehicle that cannot run in a normal, safe way. Call from the scene when those official conditions are present, rather than waiting for a later insurance instruction.

The officer’s separate $1,000 report

A California driver dealing with a Sugar Land or Houston-area wreck sometimes talks with Sugar Land car accident attorneys about the difference between the driver’s call and the officer’s paperwork. Section 550.062 requires a law enforcement officer who investigates a collision as part of ordinary official work to write a report if there was injury or death, or damage to any one person’s property of $1,000 or more on its face. That officer report has to be sent electronically to the Texas Department of Transportation by day 10 after the collision.

That $1,000 figure is the officer’s filing trigger, not the driver’s immediate-report trigger. A wreck with no injury and a vehicle that still drives normally does not always require the driver’s Section 550.026 call, even if later repairs exceed $1,000. Do not import the officer’s dollar test into the driver’s duty.

Getting a copy of the Texas report

Section 550.065(d) sets the copy fee at $6, plus $2 to certify the copy. A certification that no report is on file also costs $6. People involved in the collision, their authorized representatives, and the insurer covering an involved vehicle are among those allowed to request the information under section 550.065.

A rider’s guide to California motorcycle claims is a home-state claims discussion, but it does not replace these official Texas reporting rules. A California visitor still needs the Texas police file when the wreck happened in Texas. Request the official report after the officer’s day-10 filing window, and check it for errors while the scene details are fresh.

What California drivers get wrong

California drivers sometimes treat a minor bumper bump as a private exchange of insurance cards, then leave. In Texas, if anyone is hurt, or if a vehicle cannot be driven in a normal, safe way, section 550.026 requires an immediate call to the agency listed above. The official test is not a later body-shop estimate.

Write down the exact location, including whether you were inside Sugar Land or another city, just outside the city line, or in an unincorporated area. That location decides which agency is the right official recipient. Then stay on the scene until you have given the required notice, if you are physically able to do so.

After a California driver wrecks in Texas

Note whether anyone was hurt or killed, and whether each vehicle was able to be driven in a normal, safe way. Call the local police if you were inside a Texas city, or the sheriff or DPS if the official location rules point there. Later, use section 550.065 to obtain the $6 report copy after the officer’s day-10 filing period.

Do not wait on a body-shop estimate if someone was hurt or a vehicle could not be driven safely. Keep a note of the exact Texas location, because that fact determines the official agency. Those official steps determine when a California driver must report a Texas crash.