When Life Throws You a Curveball, Salt Lake City Turns to Parker & McConkie

Nobody wakes up one morning planning to get hit by a car, bitten by a dog, or blindsided by a truck driver who didn’t check their mirrors. That’s the thing about accidents — they don’t ask permission. One minute you’re running errands or driving home from work, and the next, you’re dealing with medical bills, missed paychecks, and a whole lot of “what now?”

If you’re in Salt Lake City or anywhere else in Utah and you’ve found yourself in that position, there’s a good chance you’ve already heard the name Parker & McConkie Personal Injury Lawyers. And if you haven’t, it’s worth getting acquainted, because this is a firm that’s been doing this work since 1978.

Nearly Five Decades in the Trenches

Let’s start with the obvious: longevity in the legal world means something. Parker & McConkie has been representing Utah accident victims for close to 50 years, which means they’ve handled a wide range of situations that turn a person’s life upside down overnight. Car wrecks, motorcycle crashes, truck accidents, dog bites, premises liability cases, wrongful death claims — you name it, they’ve handled it.

Over the years, that experience has added up to more than 3,000 clients represented in personal injury and wrongful death cases, and a track record that includes seven-figure and even eight-figure results — from a $13.5 million governmental wrongful death case to multi-million dollar trucking, product liability, and traumatic brain injury settlements. Numbers like that don’t happen by accident (pun somewhat intended). They happen because a firm knows how to build a case, negotiate, and push back when insurance companies try to lowball people who are already struggling.

But Here’s What Actually Sets Them Apart

Plenty of firms can point to verdicts. Not every firm, though, steers away from the stereotype of the ambulance-chasing attorney with a billboard full of dollar signs. Parker & McConkie takes a different approach.

Their whole philosophy is built around a simple idea: most people who walk through their doors have never sued anyone before and never expected to. They’re not looking for a payout so much as they’re looking for someone to tell them what actually happened wasn’t right — and to help make it right. The firm talks openly about wanting to bring “repair, not just results,” which is a pretty different pitch than the usual personal injury sales copy.

In practice, that shows up as things like:

Returning phone calls instead of leaving clients wondering what’s going on for weeks at a time

Checking in after surgeries, not just before settlement checks

Explaining the legal process in plain English instead of burying people in jargon

Treating a case as a story that deserves to be heard, not a number to be minimized

It’s the kind of thing that shows up in their client reviews, too. People consistently mention feeling heard, feeling like their questions were actually answered, and feeling like the firm stuck with them even when other attorneys wouldn’t. One client mentioned reaching out to more than ten firms in the valley before finding one willing to actually sit down and talk through the details of a tricky statute-of-limitations issue. That kind of persistence tends to stick with people.

What They Actually Handle

If you’re not sure whether your situation qualifies as a “personal injury case,” Parker & McConkie’s practice areas cover most of the situations that tend to catch Utahns off guard:

Car accidents — still the bread and butter of personal injury law, and for good reason

— still the bread and butter of personal injury law, and for good reason Motorcycle accidents — where injuries can be severe and insurance disputes are common

— where injuries can be severe and insurance disputes are common Truck accidents — which bring in complicated questions of trucking company liability

— which bring in complicated questions of trucking company liability Premises liability — slip-and-falls, unsafe properties, and negligent property owners

— slip-and-falls, unsafe properties, and negligent property owners Dog bites — a common and often legally complex situation

— a common and often legally complex situation Wrongful death — for families facing the unimaginable

If your situation doesn’t fit neatly into one of those boxes, it’s still worth a call. Personal injury law covers a lot of ground, and most firms — this one included — would rather hear you out than have you self-diagnose whether your case “counts.”

No Upfront Cost, No Guessing Games

One barrier to getting legal help after an accident is simply not knowing what it’ll cost. Parker & McConkie operates on a contingency basis, meaning they don’t collect legal fees unless they win your case. Consultations are free, and the firm advertises being reachable 24/7/365, which is useful since accidents have a habit of happening outside of business hours.

That combination — free consultation, no fee unless you win, always-on availability — removes a lot of the hesitation that keeps injured people from picking up the phone in the first place.

A Firm With Roots All Over the Region

While the firm’s name is closely tied to Salt Lake City, Parker & McConkie has grown into a regional presence, with offices spanning Salt Lake City, Midvale, Provo, Ogden, Idaho Falls, Rock Springs, Spokane, Mesa, and Boise. That kind of footprint means they’re familiar with Utah’s court systems and insurance landscape, and they’ve built out the infrastructure to serve clients across several states while keeping a personal, small-firm feel.

Their Salt Lake City office sits at 466 S. 500 E., Suite 100, and like all their locations, it’s staffed by a team that treats the legal side of an accident as just one part of the picture — the medical recovery, the financial strain, the emotional toll, all of it.

What This Means If You’re Dealing With an Accident

Getting hurt in an accident comes with enough to sort through already — insurance adjusters, medical bills, missed work, legal deadlines. Figuring out whether to call a lawyer, and which one, is just one more decision on a long list.

Parker & McConkie’s approach is built around a few practical facts: consultations are free, there’s no fee unless they win the case, and someone is reachable around the clock. Those details matter less as marketing points and more as a way to lower the barrier to just picking up the phone and asking questions.

If you or someone you love has been hurt in an accident, a conversation with a firm like this costs nothing to start, and it can help clarify what your options actually are before any decisions get made.