When Founders Should Stop Managing China Production Themselves

For many apparel founders, managing production in China starts as a practical necessity.

In the early stages of a brand, the founder may choose fabrics, review samples, negotiate prices, answer factory questions, approve packaging, track production, and solve quality issues personally. That level of involvement can be valuable. It gives the founder direct knowledge of how the product is made, what suppliers can realistically deliver, and where costs and production risks come from.

But an operating model that works for a young brand does not necessarily work for an established one.

As order volume grows, the founder is no longer managing a handful of isolated production decisions. More styles, materials, suppliers, samples, purchase orders, quality checks, and shipping deadlines begin interacting with one another. Eventually, the question changes from Can I still manage this? to Should the company still depend on me to manage this?

There is no universal revenue threshold at which a founder should stop managing production personally. A $10 million brand with a concentrated assortment and a small supplier base may have less production complexity than a smaller company running frequent launches across multiple factories.

Revenue alone does not determine the transition. What matters more is operational dependency.

The right time to step back is when routine production can no longer move efficiently without the founder’s attention. This growing dependency is often one of the earliest signs of founder production burnout.

Why Founder-Led Production Works in the Beginning

Founder involvement is not inherently inefficient.

Early in a brand’s development, direct contact with clothing manufacturers in China can shorten the distance between product vision and execution. The founder knows why a particular fabric matters, how a garment should fit, which details customers notice, and which compromises are unacceptable.

There are also fewer layers of communication. When a factory has a question, the person making the product decision can answer it directly.

This reflects a broader pattern in growing companies. Early-stage founders often create speed precisely because they make decisions themselves. The problem appears later, when every decision continues to return to the same person even though the organization around that person has grown.

At that point, personal involvement can change from an advantage into a constraint.

A founder may still be perfectly capable of approving a lab dip, reviewing a sample, discussing a zipper substitution, or checking whether an order is ready to ship. Yet every hour spent on routine production decisions is an hour that cannot be spent on assortment strategy, margins, distribution, brand positioning, senior hiring, or the next stage of growth. This does not mean the founder has become less effective at production management. Rather, the company has outgrown a production model that depends on one person’s availability.

The Problem Is Not China. It Is Production Complexity

It is easy to frame this transition as a problem with overseas manufacturing. That misses the point.

China remains one of the world’s largest apparel production bases. McKinsey reported that in 2023 China accounted for 28 percent of apparel imports to the European Union and 21 percent of apparel imports to the United States by value.

The same research describes an apparel sourcing environment shaped by demand volatility, material-price changes, logistics disruptions, regulation, geopolitical uncertainty, and increasing pressure for speed and transparency.

For many apparel brands, China may therefore remain an entirely rational sourcing choice.

What changes as a brand grows is the operating model required to manage China production effectively.

A founder working with one factory, a limited number of core fabrics, and a few seasonal styles is solving a very different coordination problem from a brand managing multiple factories, fabric mills, trims, colorways, development calendars, inspections, and shipments.

Production complexity also does not grow neatly in proportion to revenue.

Adding one more SKU does not necessarily create one more task. It can mean new fabric requirements, another sample cycle, additional size grading, new packaging information, different production quantities, another quality standard to monitor, and more inventory decisions.

Bringing another factory into the supplier network can introduce a new set of lead times, communication patterns, quality expectations, payment terms, production schedules, and documentation.

For an established brand, the question is therefore not simply whether China is still competitive.

It is whether the company’s production-management structure is keeping pace with the complexity of the business.

What “Managing Production” Actually Means

Production management can look deceptively simple from the outside.

A founder may describe the job as “working directly with our factories.” In practice, managing those relationships involves a much broader sequence of activities:

material sourcing and verification;

sample development;

fit and measurement reviews;

costing;

production scheduling;

in-line quality control;

final inspection;

labeling;

packaging;

compliance documentation;

shipment preparation, and logistics coordination.

Independent quality-control companies operating in China, for example, separate supplier audits, production monitoring, during-production inspections, pre-shipment inspections, laboratory testing, and container-loading supervision into distinct functions.

Each stage can generate exceptions.

A fabric may not arrive when expected. A shade may differ from the approved standard. A measurement can fall outside tolerance. A trim may become unavailable. A production date can shift. An inspection can uncover a defect. Carton information may need correction before shipment.

For a small brand with limited production, the founder may be able to absorb these exceptions personally.

As the business expands, the same model becomes increasingly difficult to scale.

When the founder remains the default destination for routine questions and production exceptions, the founder is no longer simply staying close to production.

The founder has become part of the production infrastructure.

When the Founder Becomes the Production Bottleneck

The transition is rarely marked by one dramatic failure. It usually appears through small recurring patterns.

A factory waits for the founder to approve a substitution that falls within previously accepted parameters. A production coordinator collects the necessary information but still has to send the decision back to the founder. Sample comments sit unanswered because the founder is traveling. A supplier asks a question similar to one answered on several previous orders. A shipment moves forward only after the founder personally checks the details.

Individually, none of these situations seems serious.

Together, they reveal an operating model in which authority has not scaled with the business.

One of the clearest signals is that routine production decisions wait for founder approval.

Another is that production knowledge lives primarily in the founder’s inbox, chat history, spreadsheets, or memory. The company may know what was decided on a particular order without having a repeatable standard for what should happen the next time the same situation occurs.

A third signal is what happens when the founder becomes unavailable.

If three days of meetings, travel, or simply focusing on another part of the business creates a queue of production decisions that nobody else is authorized to make, the dependency is already visible.

The most expensive signal may be less obvious: production begins consuming time that should be reserved for work only the founder can do.

What Founder Production Burnout Actually Looks Like

Founder production burnout does not always look like exhaustion.

A founder may still enjoy product development. They may have good supplier relationships and years of manufacturing experience. They may even be better than anyone else in the company at spotting problems.

The problem is often fragmentation.

A day can be divided among a sample question, a costing revision, an unexpected material issue, a factory follow-up, an inspection report, a packaging approval, and a shipment update. None of these decisions necessarily takes hours. Together, however, they repeatedly pull attention away from higher-value work.

This is what makes founder production burnout different from simply working long hours.

Factories need timely answers, samples require approval, and shipments come with firm deadlines. Almost every interruption can therefore be justified individually. The problem becomes visible only when those legitimate operational demands are viewed together. The founder is still doing useful work, but it may no longer be the highest-value work for them to handle personally.

Why Established Brands Face a Different Equation

For brands in the $10 million to $50 million range, the relevant issue is not the revenue number itself.

There is no universal point at which reaching a particular revenue figure means the founder should stop managing production.

What matters is what often accompanies a more established stage: a broader assortment, larger order values, more supplier relationships, more employees, more markets, and greater consequences when production decisions go wrong.

The scale of information involved in mature sourcing organizations can become substantial. McKinsey gives the example of a leading footwear company that created a material identification library containing more than 30,000 materials from approximately 300 suppliers and built tools capable of aggregating more than 6,000 cost sheets.

Many apparel brands may never operate at that level of complexity. But the example illustrates the underlying problem clearly: as sourcing information expands, memory and informal communication become increasingly inadequate ways to manage it.

The industry’s broader direction points the same way.

McKinsey’s apparel sourcing research found that 71 percent of surveyed brands considered supplier-base consolidation a medium-to-high priority for the next five years. Deeper strategic supplier relationships represented 43 percent of the supplier base in its survey, compared with 26 percent in 2019.

Established brands are therefore not simply buying more garments.

They are managing increasingly complex supplier relationships, information flows, production risks, and dependencies.

The Hidden Cost of Keeping Production Founder-Managed

The obvious cost of founder-managed production is time. A more consequential problem is the organizational delay it can create.

If a team is capable of doing its work but recurring decisions still require the founder, production can move only as quickly as those decisions are cleared.

Sample cycles stretch because approvals wait. Factories receive answers later than they need them. Recurring problems are solved individually rather than converted into repeatable standards. Team members learn to escalate instead of decide. Important production knowledge remains attached to particular people rather than becoming part of the company’s operating structure.

There is also an opportunity cost.

Apparel sourcing itself has become a strategic discipline. McKinsey’s 2024 apparel sourcing research found that end-to-end process efficiency had become a top sourcing priority for roughly half of respondents. Brands are simultaneously pursuing sourcing-cost improvements, resilience, speed, supplier collaboration, and greater transparency.

When substantial amounts of a founder’s time are spent chasing individual production updates, attention remains focused on the most visible layer of sourcing rather than its strategic one.

This is where continued founder involvement can begin to cost more than it saves.

So, When Should a Founder Step Back?

Not when the company reaches an arbitrary revenue number.

Not simply because production is in China.

And not because the founder is incapable of handling factory relationships.

The transition becomes necessary when the company’s production system shows persistent dependence on one person’s attention.

If routine approvals wait for the founder, production knowledge remains concentrated in the founder’s memory, recurring questions repeatedly return to the founder, work slows whenever the founder is unavailable, and factory coordination is consistently displacing strategic work, the operating model has reached its limit.

At that point, the question is no longer whether the founder can continue managing production personally. The better question is whether doing so is still the best use of the founder’s role.

Stepping back does not have to mean losing visibility into factories, abandoning supplier relationships, or giving up influence over product and quality. Those are questions of how production management is redesigned — and they require a different discussion.

The first decision is simpler: recognizing when the company should no longer depend on its founder to keep everyday production moving.

The right time to step back is not when a founder can no longer manage production. It is when the company has become too valuable for production to depend on the founder managing it personally.