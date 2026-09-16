When Compensation Does Not Fit on a Paycheck: Why RSUs Complicate Washington Divorce

For many professionals, compensation used to be relatively easy to describe.

There was a salary, an annual bonus, a retirement account, and perhaps some company stock.

Technology companies changed that equation.

Today, a compensation package can include restricted stock units, stock options, signing awards, performance bonuses, employee stock purchase plans, and equity that will not vest for several years. That structure can be attractive while a marriage is intact and unexpectedly complicated when it ends.

In Washington, the difficulty is not simply putting a current dollar value on those assets. The harder question is often when the compensation was actually earned.

An RSU Grant Can Belong to More Than One Period of a Career

Restricted stock units, or RSUs, are commonly promised on one date and delivered later according to a vesting schedule.

Imagine an employee receives an equity grant during the marriage. Half of those units vest before the spouses separate. The rest are scheduled to vest over the following two years.

It may be tempting to classify the whole grant according to the date it was issued.

Washington law can require a more careful analysis.

Courts examining unvested employment equity may look at the purpose of the award. Was it intended to reward work already completed? Was it designed to retain the employee for future service? Did it compensate for a mixture of both?

Those questions can affect whether portions of the award are characterized as community or separate property.

For someone discussing complex compensation with Dellino Law, that makes the grant documents, vesting schedule, employment agreement, and compensation history potentially more informative than the number currently showing in a brokerage account.

The stock price tells you what the units may be worth.

It does not necessarily tell you who has a property interest in them.

Washington Is Not Simply a “Split Everything 50/50” State

Washington is a community property state, but that phrase is often misunderstood.

Under RCW 26.09.080, a divorce court must make a property and debt division that is just and equitable after considering relevant circumstances, including the nature and extent of community and separate property, the duration of the marriage, and each spouse’s economic circumstances.

That does not require every asset to be cut precisely in half.

A court can consider both community and separate property when creating the overall division.

This becomes particularly important in a high-asset divorce because the balance sheet may contain assets that cannot easily be divided on the day the divorce becomes final.

Equity compensation is a good example.

Some shares exist today. Others depend on future vesting. Still others may be tied to continued employment or performance conditions that have not yet occurred.

Treating all of those interests as ordinary cash can distort the financial picture.

The Reason for the Grant Can Matter as Much as the Grant Date

Washington courts have developed what is commonly referred to as a time-rule analysis for certain unvested employment awards.

The starting point is not merely when the company issued the options or units.

The court may first examine why the employer granted them.

An award for past performance presents a different issue from an award intended entirely to compensate several future years of employment.

That distinction is especially relevant around separation.

Suppose an employee receives RSUs shortly before the spouses begin living separate and apart, but those units vest only if the employee remains with the company for another three years.

Some of the economic value may relate to future labor performed after the marital community has ended.

Washington appellate decisions have applied this kind of analysis to technology-sector compensation, including Microsoft, Amazon, and ServiceNow equity awards.

The broader lesson is straightforward: vesting date, grant date, and earning date are not always the same thing.

A Rising Share Price Creates Another Problem

Classification is only half the issue.

Valuation can become equally difficult.

Suppose a grant contains 1,000 shares.

At $100 per share, the apparent value is $100,000. If the company’s stock rises to $160 before the property division is completed, that same block appears to be worth $160,000.

If it falls to $65, the picture changes in the opposite direction.

Private-company equity can be harder still. There may be no public market price at all, and restrictions on transfer can make a theoretical valuation very different from money that could actually be received today.

That uncertainty can influence settlement structure.

One spouse might keep the equity while the other receives different assets. In another case, the parties may agree to divide qualifying shares when they vest rather than trying to predict their future value.

Neither approach is automatically better.

The appropriate structure depends on the assets, tax consequences, risk tolerance, and overall financial settlement.

Bonuses and Equity Can Affect More Than Property Division

Compensation does not stop mattering once the court decides who owns an asset.

Vested stock, bonuses, and other employment benefits may also become relevant when income is examined for child support or spousal maintenance.

That creates an important distinction between property and income.

An equity award can raise property-division questions because it was earned during part of the marriage. Later, compensation received from employment may also be relevant to the employee’s current financial circumstances.

Care is needed to avoid simplistic assumptions about the same dollars being used for different legal purposes.

For households accustomed to variable compensation, this is also why financial planning after divorce may require more than replacing a joint household budget with two individual ones.

A salary alone may no longer describe either spouse’s true financial position.

Taxes Can Change the Value of a “Fair” Trade

A divorce settlement may look perfectly balanced on paper and still produce unequal economic results.

Taxes are one reason.

Cash in a bank account is not economically identical to an unvested equity award that may create tax consequences when it vests. A retirement account is not necessarily equivalent dollar-for-dollar to unrestricted brokerage assets. Private company shares may carry liquidity restrictions that cash does not.

Consider a settlement where one spouse receives $300,000 in readily available assets while the other receives equity currently valued at the same amount.

The headline numbers match.

The liquidity, risk, timing, and tax profiles may not.

For tech professionals and executives, understanding those differences can matter more than achieving an aesthetically pleasing 50/50 spreadsheet.

The Pay Stub Is Only the Beginning

Modern compensation has blurred the boundary between what someone earns today and what they may receive years from now.

Divorce law has to untangle that timeline.

For Washington couples dealing with RSUs, options, bonuses, or startup equity, the most important document may not be the latest account statement. It may be the document explaining why the compensation was granted and what must happen before it becomes the employee’s property.

That is what makes equity-heavy divorces different.

The problem is not simply finding the assets.

It is determining which part of a financial future was built during the marriage, which part belongs to work performed afterward, and how both can be incorporated into a property division that is actually just and equitable.

This article provides general information about Washington family and property law and is not legal, tax, or financial advice for an individual situation.