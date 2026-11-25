Large trucks have a higher center of gravity than automobiles and are susceptible to rollover accidents when truckers fail to adjust their speed on curves. If a tractor-trailer overturns, it can cause serious injuries to the truck driver and to occupants of other vehicles. If you have been injured in a truck rollover crash in St. Louis caused by someone else, you may be eligible to seek compensation for your medical bills and accident expenses. You should not have to bear that cost.

Why Trucks Roll Over So Easily

A St. Louis Rollover Truck Accident Lawyer knows that a large truck’s high center of gravity makes it far more likely to tip than a smaller vehicle. Large trucks often weigh twenty to thirty times more than an average passenger vehicle.

A fully loaded tractor-trailer can weigh up to eighty thousand pounds, roughly twenty times more than a passenger car. Combined with a high center of gravity, that mass makes semi-trucks far more likely to tip than smaller vehicles.

The Driver Errors That Tip a Truck

The vast majority of truck accidents are caused by careless or negligent behavior, often on the part of the truck driver. Speeding, driving too fast for road conditions, oversteering, and driver distraction are common driver errors that cause rollover accidents.

Truck drivers are often hurrying to meet delivery deadlines, so many exceed the speed limit. If a truck driver fails to reduce speed on inclines and curving ramps, the truck may overturn, particularly if the truck is carrying an unstable load.

The Injuries a Rollover Leaves Behind

A St. Louis Rollover Truck Accident Lawyer sees injuries that change lives. Some of the most common injuries in rollover truck accidents include traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, back injuries, crush injuries, whiplash, cuts, scrapes, and lacerations.

Broken and fractured bones, paralysis, disfigurement, and traumatic amputation are also common. If you suffered severe injuries caused by another driver’s carelessness or negligence, you may have the legal right to file an injury claim and pursue full compensation.

More Than One Party Can Be at Fault

A St. Louis Rollover Truck Accident Lawyer can show that the truck driver is not the only one who may be at fault. Many people assume the truck driver is at fault. But others may be financially liable as well, including the trucking company, negligent cargo loaders, or a third-party maintenance company.

Determining fault for a truck accident is a complex process. It requires a thorough investigation by an attorney experienced in commercial truck accidents. To prove liability, you must establish that the at-fault party’s negligence led to your injury.

The Evidence That Proves What Happened

You will need an attorney’s help to gather the evidence needed to build a persuasive case of negligence. Certain types of evidence, such as the truck’s black box and maintenance records, can provide strong evidence of liability.

The firm’s St. Louis truck accident lawyers have extensive experience investigating complex truck accidents, including rollover accidents. They know which records to demand, and they know how to get them before the trucking company can hide them.

What Your Claim Can Pay For

If you have been injured in a rollover truck accident in St. Louis, you may be able to seek economic damages. Economic damages are financial expenses you incurred due to your injuries, such as hospital bills, physical therapy, prescription medication, lost wages, and reduced future earning capacity.

A St. Louis Rollover Truck Accident Lawyer can also seek non-economic damages for you, which provides compensation for non-financial losses like pain and suffering and reduced quality of life. Punitive damages are also possible to punish the at-fault party for excessive recklessness or for intentionally causing harm.

Your Next Step Is a Free Consultation

If you have been harmed in a rollover truck accident that someone else caused, the firm’s attorneys are ready to help you seek full compensation. You should not be responsible for the costs of treating your injuries, missed work, or lost future income.

Have you been injured in a St. Louis truck rollover accident? If so, contact Craig, Kelley and Faultless today to discuss your case with an experienced truck accident lawyer. The legal team has extensive experience helping victims seek the financial relief they need to rebuild their lives.