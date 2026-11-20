When an asylum case reaches an immigration judge in the United States, the dispute is rarely about whether something happened. More often, it is about what the record shows regarding the country the applicant left: who holds power in a particular state or municipality, whether the police there can or will protect anyone, and whether the risk described in the application still exists today.

That shift has been visible in filings over the past two years. Counsel who once attached a handful of news clippings now file structured country evidence, and adjudicators increasingly expect it.

Why general reporting is no longer enough

Human rights reporting is written for a general audience. It summarises a country over a year, names the worst incidents, and moves on. An immigration judge is asked a narrower question: does this particular applicant, with this profile, in this place, face a real risk now.

The gap between the two is where most claims are lost. A report may state that violence in a region is widespread without saying whether the authorities there investigate complaints. It may describe a criminal group without explaining whether that group operates in the applicant’s home municipality or two states away. It may be eighteen months old, which in some regions is a long time.

Country evidence prepared for a case closes that gap. It takes the questions in the file and answers them one by one, citing the underlying sources rather than summarising them.

Mexico as the clearest example

Mexican claims illustrate the problem well, and they make up a large share of the docket. The Department of Justice has reported that Mexico is consistently among the top nationalities in immigration court proceedings.

The difficulty in these cases is not a shortage of information. It is that the information is national when the question is local. Control of territory varies between municipalities. A group dominant in one state may be absent in the next. Protection available in a large city may not exist in a rural district three hours away. Internal relocation, which the government often raises, turns entirely on these details.

A judge asked to decide whether a family can safely move within Mexico needs to know what the record shows about that specific route and that specific destination, not what it shows about the country as a whole. Lawyers preparing such a file usually need a structured summary of country conditions in Mexico before they can decide which experts and which documents the case actually requires.

What a tribunal needs on country conditions.

What adjudicators look for

Practitioners who work on these cases describe a consistent set of expectations.

Sources that can be checked. Each assertion should trace to a document the other side can open: a government report, a UN body, a court decision, a named organization. Unsourced assertions carry little weight and can undermine the rest of the report.

A stated method. A report should say what was reviewed, what was not available, and what the author could not establish. Candor about limits tends to strengthen rather than weaken the document.

Currency. Conditions change. A report that relies on material from two years ago without saying whether the situation has shifted invites the question of whether the risk persists.

Separation of fact and opinion. The factual record and the expert’s assessment should be distinguishable on the page. Judges are entitled to accept one and question the other.

The practical problem for smaller firms

Large firms maintain their own country research. Solo practitioners and small immigration practices rarely can, and they handle a substantial share of asylum work in the United States.

For them, the obstacle is not willingness but time. Assembling current, sourced material on a region takes days that a practice running thirty active matters does not have. The result is uneven: well-resourced applicants arrive with detailed country evidence, and others arrive with a printout from a news site.

This is why country evidence has become a service rather than a side task. Specialist providers maintain regional coverage, work with named experts, and produce reports written to the standards courts expect. If you are working out who covers a particular region, a directory of country experts lists specialists by country and sets out their backgrounds.

How a report is usually commissioned

The process is more routine than practitioners expect. Counsel sends the questions the case turns on, the applicant’s profile and the relevant dates. The provider confirms which expert covers the region and gives a timescale and a fee before any work starts. A standard report takes one to two weeks; shorter opinions on a single question are faster.

Two points matter at that first stage. The questions should be the ones the judge will have to answer, not general requests for background, because a report written to a vague brief tends to read as a country summary rather than evidence. And the instruction should state the deadline, since a report delivered after the filing date is of no use regardless of its quality.

Cost is the other recurring question. It varies with the scope and the region, and a short opinion on one issue is considerably cheaper than a full report. For a practice weighing whether to commission one at all, the useful comparison is not the fee in isolation but the cost of losing a hearing on an evidential gap that was identifiable months earlier.

What this means for the year ahead

Two developments are worth watching.

The first is procedural. As filings grow more structured, the absence of country evidence becomes more conspicuous. A file without it does not merely lack support; it stands out against the files that have it.

The second concerns expertise itself. Courts have become more attentive to who is writing these reports: whether the author has direct knowledge of the region, whether their background is documented, whether they have given evidence before. A report from a named specialist with a verifiable record carries weight that an anonymous summary does not.

Neither development is dramatic on its own. Together they point in a clear direction. Country evidence is moving from something that helps a case to something a case is expected to contain, and practitioners who build that into their preparation early are better placed than those who reach for it in the final weeks before a hearing.