What to Do With Old Guitar Pedals You No Longer Use

Most guitarists have at least one pedal they no longer use. These pedals may stay in a drawer or box for years. Guitarists often think that they will use them again one day, but the problem is that day never seems to come.

If you find yourself in such a situation, it is the right time to put your pedals to use. Let’s review possible options for dealing with old pedals.

Start by Checking the Pedal

Before deciding what to do, take the pedal out and test it properly.

Connect it to a guitar and amplifier with cables you know are working. If the pedal uses a power supply, make sure it has the correct voltage and polarity.

Check if the pedal turns on normally, if all knobs change the sound, and whether the pedal makes unusual noise

Clean away dust with a soft, dry cloth. Do not use strong cleaning products or open the pedal unless you understand how to work safely with electronics.

A working pedal is usually easier to sell or trade. Be honest if it has problems. Some buyers repair pedals and may still be interested, but they need to know the exact condition.

Option 1: Keep It as a Backup

Don’t always think about selling first. A reliable and predictable pedal can be useful as a backup.

This is especially true for equipment that you depend on during rehearsals or live performances. If your main tuner, overdrive, or delay stops working, having another one available can save the session.

A backup pedal does not have to sound exactly like the pedal on your main board. It only needs to cover the same basic function until you can repair or replace your regular unit.

Before keeping it, ask yourself a practical question: would I actually take this pedal to a performance as a backup? If the answer is no, it may continue collecting dust.

Option 2: Find a New Use for It

Sometimes a pedal becomes useful when you stop trying to use it in its original role.

An overdrive pedal that does not work well as your main drive may still be useful as a clean boost. A delay pedal can add space to vocals, keyboards, or a home recording setup. A graphic equalizer may help balance an amplifier or shape the sound of another pedal.

You could also use older effects on a small practice board. This gives you a simple setup that can stay in a rehearsal room or travel with you.

Try changing the pedal order as well. A fuzz before an overdrive sounds different from a fuzz after it. Modulation before distortion may produce unusual sounds that you would not get from a traditional pedalboard layout.

Give yourself one short session to experiment. If you still cannot find a useful sound, you will have a clearer reason to let the pedal go.

Option 3: Use a Local Music Store Trade-In

Some music stores accept used pedals as trade-ins. You bring in your old pedal and receive cash or store credit toward another purchase.

This is usually easier than creating a listing and speaking with several possible buyers. The shop checks the condition, makes an offer, and handles the future sale.

The main disadvantage is that the offer will normally be lower than the price you might receive from a private buyer. The store needs room to test, clean, store, and resell the pedal while making a profit.

Option 4: Sell Through an Online Marketplace

Online marketplaces give you access to many interested buyers. Some of them may also be interested in rare, discontinued, or less popular pedals in your local area.

Start by taking clear photos with good lighting from different sides. Also, take a picture of the original box or manual if you still have them.

In the description, add:

whether the pedal works fully;

what is its cosmetic condition;

if any repairs or modifications were done;

what is included;

why you are selling it;

whether returns are accepted.

Research the price by checking completed sales for the same model and condition. Remember to include marketplace fees, payment fees, packaging, and shipping when deciding your price.

Pack the pedal carefully. Protect the knobs and switches, wrap the pedal, and use a strong box with enough filling to stop it from moving.

Selling online can bring a better price, but it also takes more work. You may need to answer questions, negotiate, package the item, and deal with possible returns.

Option 5: Use a Pedal Buyback Service

A buyback service can be useful when you want a simpler sale. Instead of creating a public listing, you provide information about the pedal and receive an offer.

Companies such as Pedals to Metal may be an option for guitarists who prefer to sell directly rather than wait for an individual buyer.

The process usually begins with the pedal model, condition, and photographs. If you accept the offer, you send or deliver the pedal according to the service’s instructions. The company then checks the item before completing the payment.

Option 6: Trade It With Another Musician

Trading can be a good choice when you want another pedal but do not want to spend much money.

You may find local musicians through music shops, rehearsal spaces, social media groups, or online gear communities. A direct trade can be quick if both pedals have a similar value.

However, value is not always easy to judge. Check recent sold listings for both models before agreeing to a deal. Do not rely only on the original retail price or what current sellers are asking.

When meeting someone locally, choose a safe public location where possible. If the trade involves valuable equipment, both sides should have a chance to test the pedals.

A trade works best when both people clearly describe the condition of their gear. Mention repairs, modifications, damaged jacks, noisy controls, and missing parts before meeting.

Final Thoughts

Unused pedals do not have to remain in a box forever. Test each one, check its current value, and decide whether it still has a useful place in your setup.

There is no single right choice. Some pedals are worth keeping, while others are better traded, sold, or donated. The goal is to make an honest decision based on how you play now—not on a pedalboard you might build someday.