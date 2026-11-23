A promising overseas inquiry is not enough to make a market worth entering. Before accepting a first order, small exporters need to know whether local demand, buyer reliability, legal requirements, and delivery costs support a workable deal.

The goal is not to eliminate every risk before making a sale. It is to uncover the problems that could turn a promising order into an expensive lesson, and then decide which risks the business can realistically manage.

Market Demand

Start by checking whether customers in the target market need your product at a price that leaves room for profit. A large population or growing economy does not automatically mean strong demand for what you sell.

Look at competing products, typical selling prices, buying habits, and how customers usually purchase. According to the International Trade Administration, market research can help exporters assess competition, pricing, distribution practices, and potential partners.

Speak with prospective buyers before committing to inventory or local advertising. Ask what would make them switch suppliers, what order sizes they expect, and whether your product needs changes for local use.

Buyer and Partner Reliability

A distributor with an impressive website can still be a poor commercial fit. Verify both the company’s identity and its ability to sell, receive, or pay for your products.

The Export Import Bank of the United States recommends examining details such as business registrations, addresses, website history, and email domains.

For your business, those checks offer a practical way to spot inconsistencies before goods or sensitive documents change hands.

Request evidence that supports the proposed relationship, such as:

A verifiable business registration

Recent supplier or trade references

A clear distribution and sales plan

Check references independently rather than relying only on documents the prospect supplies. For distributors, also discuss competing product lines, territory expectations, and who will handle customer complaints.

Regulatory Compliance

Check whether you can legally sell the product, work with the parties involved, and complete the proposed transaction. Review applicable export controls, sanctions, customs requirements, product standards, and labeling rules before agreeing to delivery dates.

Sanctions and Export Controls

Office of Foreign Assets Control compliance is one part of that review, alongside export classification and any licensing requirements. Risk-based compliance measures should include customer screening, payment controls, and employee training.

When transactions involve unfamiliar ownership structures or sanctions questions, legal support for OFAC compliance can help businesses assess risk, conduct due diligence, and develop internal compliance frameworks.

Establish who will review screening concerns before an order moves forward.

Product and Import Requirements

Confirm which certifications, registrations, labels, or technical documents the destination requires for your product. Ask who is responsible for obtaining approvals and keeping supporting records.

Build any testing, translation, or approval work into the launch budget and schedule.

Landed Costs and Profit Margins

Calculate what it takes to get the product into the customer’s hands, not just what it costs to manufacture. Freight, insurance, duties, brokerage, storage, and local delivery can change whether an order makes financial sense.

Ask logistics providers for written estimates based on the actual product, shipment size, route, and destination. Confirm which costs your company will cover and which belong to the buyer under the agreed shipping terms.

Run a second calculation with less favorable assumptions. A smaller order, delayed shipment, or higher transport bill should not erase the entire margin.

Include the cost of returns and after-sales support, too. A profitable first shipment may become a loss if replacement parts or damaged goods are expensive to move.

Payment Terms and Cash Flow

Agree on how and when you will be paid before reserving production capacity. A profitable order on paper can still strain a small business if suppliers need payment months before the customer pays.

Compare payment options with your bank or trade-finance provider, taking account of buyer reliability, transaction size, and available protections. Make sure the contract identifies the payment currency, due dates, bank charges, and consequences of late payment.

Also establish a process for verifying changes to banking instructions. Contact a known person through an established channel rather than trusting an unexpected email.

Delivery and Customer Support

Check whether you can deliver consistently after the first order. Confirm realistic lead times, packaging needs, tracking arrangements, and what happens if goods are delayed or damaged.

Customers also need to know how repairs, returns, and warranty questions will work. Decide whether support will come from your US team, a distributor, or a local service provider.

Put those responsibilities in writing before launch. Clear ownership makes it easier to resolve problems without leaving the customer waiting while suppliers argue over responsibility.

Choosing a Market You Can Serve Reliably

For small exporters, market entry should follow evidence rather than excitement about a single inquiry. Demand, reliable partners, compliance checks, workable margins, secure payment arrangements, and dependable delivery all belong in the decision.

Use those checks to identify gaps before accepting the first order.

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