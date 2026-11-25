Minnesota experiences storms all year round. In the summer, you might endure frequent thunderstorms and tornadoes that can damage your property. Then, in the midst of winter, you have to deal with snowy blizzards.

If you own a home in Minnesota, this often-changing weather can be a real trial for your roof, leading to excessive damage, especially following a storm. Here’s what you need to know about it to ensure your roof stays intact without increasing risk to your home or yourself.

You Shouldn’t Try to Repair a Roof Yourself

You might want to get up onto your roof yourself after a storm to try to repair the roof damage yourself. You might assume you’ll save money this way. The reality is that this is a dangerous endeavor with far too many risks; not only might you fall and seriously injure yourself, but there’s a chance you won’t actually fix the problem, leading to you needing even more expensive repairs.

So, always seek out professional assistance. You can find roof repair contractors in Minnesota who will assess the damage and perform the necessary work so that it’s good as new. It’s always best to leave it to the pros who have access to the best equipment and a lot of experience dealing with roofs all around Minnesota.

Documentation Matters

After a heavy storm in Minnesota, you may need to use your insurance to pay for costly repairs on your roof. For this, you need to have a document of exactly what happened due to the storm. So, take notes immediately, making sure you write down the details of the storm. You should also take photographs (with time stamps) of any of the damage that has occurred, whether that includes a roof leak or a damaged gutter.

Never Walk on the Roof After a Storm

You already know that you should hire a professional to repair the roof, but you might still want to get up there to try and assess the damage. However, a roof is a very risky area to access immediately following a storm, as the shingles will be wet and potentially loose. Being up there might even increase damage, so don’t risk it!

High Winds Can Break Shingle Adhesive Seals

A storm doesn’t have to have extreme wind and rain/hail to cause damage. In fact, 80 km/h winds without any other type of extreme weather can cause your shingles’ adhesive seals to break. When this happens, they may slap back down onto the roof, causing even more damage. So, it’s worth keeping an eye on the wind speed and checking for roof damage if there have been some heavier gales.

Living in a Storm-Heavy Area Means Checking for Roof Damage More

The fact is that Minnesota experiences a lot of storms. As such, you may have to inspect for roof damage more frequently than someone who lives in an area where the weather is more stable. This should be a regular part of your home’s maintenance, but remember to get someone else to do it if you don’t have stable or safe access to the roof.