What Lewis Landerholm Learned From His Father’s Counseling Room

When Lewis Landerholm was a boy, his father spent years counseling survivors of domestic violence. Landerholm didn’t grasp the full weight of that work at the time. What stayed with him was the way his father treated the people who came to see him.

“I remember how seriously he took every person who walked through that door, and how much it mattered to them just to be heard by someone who wasn’t going to judge them,” he says.

Today Landerholm is the founding partner of Pacific Cascade Legal, a Portland firm that handles divorce, family law, personal injury and estate planning cases from offices across Oregon and Washington. Many of the people who come through his doors arrive in the same condition as the ones his father saw. They are scared, worn out, and sometimes embarrassed to be there at all.

A household of lawyers and teachers

Landerholm credits the house he grew up in more than anything he learned in a classroom. His grandparents practiced law. His mother worked in education. His father did the counseling work that would shape his son’s career.

From that home he took a simple idea. A family in crisis needs someone who can hold the legal side and the human side of its problem at the same time. The idea was with him long before he got to law school.

He studied economics at the University of Oregon, with a minor in business, and earned his law degree at Willamette University College of Law in Salem. During law school he worked as a part-time clerk for an attorney. That job settled the question of what kind of law he would practice. Family law won out over corporate work or anything else further removed from people’s daily lives.

Then he made a less common choice. Instead of joining an established firm after graduation, he started his own.

“It was a harder path early on, but it let me build the kind of team and the kind of client relationships I wanted from day one, instead of fitting into someone else’s model,” he says.

Learning the business on the job

The harder path was hard in specific ways. Landerholm had no built-in client base and no senior partner to show him how the business side worked. He learned management on the job while carrying a full load of family law cases.

He does bring close to eight years of upper management experience to the work. Even so, growth taught him lessons that experience hadn’t. As the practice expanded from a single office into offices in two states, he found he had kept some team members on longer than he should have when they weren’t aligned with where the firm was headed.

“Learning to make those personnel calls earlier, rather than hoping a mismatch would resolve itself, was a real turning point in how I run things now,” he says.

The cases bring their own strain. Clients come to the firm during some of the hardest weeks of their lives. Personal injury and estate planning matters move at a different pace than divorce and custody fights, and the offices sit in two states with different rules. Landerholm says that mix keeps him and his team paying close attention to the details.

He calls himself a sports person, and he talks about running the firm in terms a coach would recognize.

“Good teams, on a field or in a law office, need people who trust each other and know their roles, and that’s something I try to build deliberately rather than assume will happen on its own,” he says.

That thinking carries into how he trains the firm’s lawyers. He coaches them the way he wishes he had been coached earlier in his own career. His management background also shapes how he handles conflict. He tries to stay objective and look at a situation from more than one angle before reacting. In family law, that can mean staying neutral even when a client wants him to simply agree with them.

He keeps the details of client cases private rather than turning them into stories, because these matters involve real families. The pattern still repeats. People arrive scared, exhausted or embarrassed about a divorce or a custody dispute, and he sees a large part of the job as treating them like people first and cases second.

Growth and recognition

The accomplishment Landerholm points to first is the growth itself. A single office became a practice with offices across Oregon and Washington, and he kept handling his own caseload the whole time.

“It’s one thing to build a firm, and another to keep practicing law while you do it,” he says.

The firm has picked up honors along the way. It has earned Best of the Willamette Valley recognition in personal injury and, for multiple consecutive years, in family law. The Portland Business Journal listed it among the area’s fastest-growing private companies, and it made the Inc. 5000. It has also been named one of Portland’s Best and Brightest Places to Work and a Top Workplace by the Oregonian. Landerholm says the workplace awards mean a lot to him because they reflect how the firm’s own attorneys and staff feel about working there.

On his own account, he was named Best Divorce Lawyer in Salem by Expertise in 2020, and he has been included among Super Lawyers.

Outside the office, he serves on the board of directors at Catalyst and does pro bono work through St. Andrew’s Legal Clinic. He wants the firm to show up in these communities in ways that go beyond its name on an office door.

Staying close as the firm grows

For the next few years, his main worry is that growth could outpace quality. As the firm adds capacity in its Oregon and Washington offices, he wants a client going through a divorce, a client recovering from an accident and a client planning an estate to get the same attention a much smaller firm would give them.

He also wants more of the firm’s attorneys to grow into leadership roles, with the kind of management support he had to piece together himself in his first years running the place.

And he plans to keep working with Catalyst and St. Andrew’s Legal Clinic, looking for ways the firm’s resources can help families beyond the clients who walk through its doors.

“That part of the work matters to me as much as the caseload does,” he says.